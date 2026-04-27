Photo: Richard Drew/Associated Press

What do you do for fun? Many young people today don’t know how to answer that simple question—because they don’t have any hobbies.

While working-age adults on average have much more leisure time today than in the 1960s, they spend most of it watching TV, or for younger generations, on social media. One young female TikToker summed it up: “Hobbies are what people used to do when they’re bored. I haven’t been bored since I got a phone.”

Many of the young hobbyists who do exist today seem to be in it for the wrong reasons: to document it online, add a fun fact to their résumés or boost their attractiveness and “look hot.” Others have turned casual hobbies into side hustles or successful careers—admirable, yet not quite the point of a hobby. Besides, psychology shows that an overemphasis on extrinsic rewards such as “likes” can undermine the intrinsic motivation to do something simply because you love it.

A hobby shouldn’t simply be a flex. A hobby is pursued out of genuine enjoyment, and provides the quiet satisfaction of progress over time. The goal isn’t to become an expert, but to make life a bit fuller, and yourself a bit more interesting—and interested.

Our brains love hobbies. They exercise different modes of thought—creative, physical, social—that build mental muscles we wouldn’t otherwise use. That helps explain why scientists who win a Nobel Prize are nine times more likely to have training in fine arts and crafts such as woodworking than typical scientists. Research suggests that’s because these “creative polymaths” often recruit skills from across fields to solve problems in novel ways, such as when Nobel winner Alexis Carrel developed the suturing method for sewing blood vessels together by studying embroidery.

Or look to Herbert Simon, who won the Nobel Prize in economics in 1978. In addition to his research ranging from computer science to philosophy, he enjoyed playing piano, composing music, drawing, painting and chess. “I can rationalize any activity I engage in as simply another form of research on cognition,” the Renaissance man declared in his autobiography. “I can always view my hobbies as part of my research.” Far from being a distraction, extracurricular passions can be highly conducive to work.

The benefits are also big for those of us who don’t plan on winning Nobels. David Epstein argued in his book “Range” that exploring different athletic and intellectual interests at a young age—rather than specializing in one activity—encourages the brain to transfer knowledge across domains, which boosts creativity and resilience when tackling other challenges.

Older adults take note: Engaging in activities like learning to paint or doing crossword puzzles can help prevent brain atrophy, maintain motor control and improve memory. And when pursuing group activities, you’re also socializing. That’s especially important for men, who often show a preference for bonding side-by-side—such as by fishing or bike riding—rather than face-to-face.

“Hobby inflation,” however, remains a real barrier to entry. Costs are rising for activities ranging from golf to tabletop games. Yet it’s worth remembering that America’s first hobby boom occurred during the Great Depression, when schools, businesses and elected officials endorsed things like stamp collecting and playing Monopoly as “a job you can’t lose,” as one 1933 magazine article put it.

Anyone can start a book club or join a running group. iPhone cameras are better than ever for aspiring photographers. And YouTube abounds with free, high-quality tutorials on everything from learning French to playing guitar to salsa dancing.

The tide could be turning. Some young people are choosing to disconnect from their devices in their off-hours and rediscovering hobbies with childlike awe. Adult sports leagues and “grandma hobbies” such as knitting clubs are becoming popular ways of seeking social connection. Some Gen Zers are starting to realize that the tactile world is much more fun than the one online.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.