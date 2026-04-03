WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Ken Berger's avatar
Ken Berger
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The shift toward conservatism begins at the bottom line. Unsustainable dream programs illustrate taxpayer waste by government. Personal accountability accompanies the awareness of the bottom line.

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