By Matthew Continetti

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 28, 2026. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/ZUMA Press

Sen. Chuck Schumer feels bullish. The Democrats, he said this month, “have a strong and clear path to winning the Senate in 2026.”

Mr. Schumer might want to update his prescription eyewear. The path to a Democratic Senate is neither strong nor clear. It’s feeble and muddy.

Start with an electoral map that tilts Republican. To win in November, Democrats must hold seats in Georgia and Michigan while flipping four GOP seats, including at least two in states that President Trump has won three times. That makes Democrats underdogs in the Senate despite being heavily favored to capture the House.

Democrats hope 2026 will resemble 2006. Then too, conventional wisdom held that Republicans would keep the Senate despite President George W. Bush’s unpopularity and a consistent Democratic lead in the generic congressional ballot. Then too, the Senate map favored a five-seat GOP majority.

Yet the parallels between then and now are superficial and misleading. The presidency is different. The parties are different. And the country is different.

I covered the 2006 campaign as a writer for the Weekly Standard. My editors were among the few who believed early on that the Democrats could win Congress. They reasoned that a large enough swing in the national House vote would pull Senate Republicans down along with their House colleagues. They were right. It wasn’t until after Labor Day that the mainstream media saw the Senate coming into play.

Still, the race for the Senate was a close-run thing. Mr. Schumer, then in charge of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, recruited talented fresh faces such as Jon Tester, Sherrod Brown, Claire McCaskill, Jim Webb and Bob Casey Jr. They successfully exploited the public’s disappointment in Mr. Bush’s Iraq policy and its disgust at congressional corruption. The Democratic victories ranged from Mr. Casey’s 17-point blowout of Pennsylvania’s Sen. Rick Santorum to Mr. Webb’s 9,000-vote win over Virginia’s Sen. George Allen and Mr. Tester’s 3,500-vote win over Montana’s Sen. Conrad Burns.

Democrats ended up winning five seats. With Sens. Bernie Sanders and Joe Lieberman in their caucus, they held a 51-49 edge in the upper chamber for the final two years of Mr. Bush’s presidency. It wasn’t only one thing that went right for Democrats in 2006. Everything did.

Could they be lucky again? At first glance, conditions look ripe for a wave election. President Trump’s approval rating is lower than President Bush’s was at this point in his term. Just 38% of voters say that the country is on the right track.

Democrats have been leading the generic congressional ballot since March. And Mr. Schumer is pleased with his recruits. He recently persuaded former Rep. Mary Peltola to challenge Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan. “That’s the last piece of the puzzle,” he told reporters.

But these pieces may not fit. Ms. Peltola illustrates the Democrats’ problem: She’s a one-term congresswoman who lost her seat by some 7,000 votes in 2024. On paper, the race is competitive. Though Mr. Sullivan won in 2020 by a double-digit margin, his popularity has sagged. Yet Ms. Peltola will have to overcome the Last Frontier’s partisan lean: President Trump has won Alaska three times, most recently by 13 points.

That makes a difference. Voters don’t swing between parties as much as they did 20 years ago. Since 2012, 91% of Senate elections have been won by the party that carried the state in the most recent presidential race. The pattern has been stark in recent off-year elections.

In 2018, Democrats won 41 House seats. Yet Republicans picked up two Senate seats. In 2022, Republicans picked up nine House seats while Democrats added one Senate seat. In both cases, Senate results mirrored the party of the most recent presidential winner.

If the same logic applies this year, Democrats are in trouble. The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter currently rates Georgia, Maine, Michigan and North Carolina as “tossups” and Alaska and Ohio as “lean Republican.” To win the Senate, Democrats must sweep. Yet all but one of these—Maine—are states Mr. Trump won in 2024. And three of them are states Mr. Trump won three times.

Consider Ohio. Former Sen. Sherrod Brown will challenge Sen. Jon Husted, who was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to replace Vice President JD Vance. A victory by Mr. Brown would cement the connection between 2026 and 2006, when he was first elected to the Senate.

Mr. Brown has fans, especially in the media, but he faces an uphill climb. He lost by 3 points two years ago. He’s the last Democrat to be elected statewide in Ohio—in 2018. Mr. Husted is a well-established Republican, whereas Mr. Brown lost to a political novice. Ohio was once a swing state. Now it’s a MAGA stronghold.

Mr. Schumer also needs to watch his left flank. On June 9, Maine Democrats will choose between Gov. Janet Mills and progressive firebrand Graham Platner. The winner will go up against Sen. Susan Collins. No doubt Ms. Collins would prefer as her opponent the untested and controversial Mr. Platner, known for sporting a Nazi-associated tattoo. Mr. Platner says he’s covered up the offensive ink.

Then in August, Michigan Democrats will select a nominee from a field that includes the physician Abdul El-Sayed, a fan of Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In Michigan and elsewhere, a Democratic base in thrall to the anti-Trump resistance could rally behind candidates with zero general-election appeal.

Republicans hope so—just as they hope historical precedent, a growing economy and a vigorously campaigning Mr. Trump will keep the Senate in GOP hands. If not, then Mr. Schumer will have defied the odds once more. And President Trump’s troubles will have only just begun.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.