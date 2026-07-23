WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Matthew Chapman's avatar
Matthew Chapman
2h

I agree the temperature settings/control points of offices (and restaurants, and other commercial spaces) are probably set too low (HVAC works by over-cooling the air to get the humidity out, then reheating the air to the desired temperature) and could be set higher. That would result in big savings and not affect comfort.

But another factor in temperature-related comfort is that women's office fashions tend to expose more skin compared to men's. So, women could choose office attire that reduces the amount of exposed skin.

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