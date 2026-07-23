Photo: Mark Hertzberg/Zuma Press

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Today in Free Expression, editor Matthew Hennessey revisits Highway 61; Thomas Cullen rages against the dying of literacy; and Christopher J. Scalia defends short kings.

But first, let’s rock down to election avenue . . .

A Head in the Polls

—Jack Butler

Two states, 2,000 miles apart, remind us why the national conversation about elections is so depressing.

In Arizona on Tuesday, Rep. Andy Biggs won the Republican gubernatorial primary, Alexander Kolodin won the primary for secretary of state, and state Sen. Warren Petersen won the primary for attorney general. These men, as the press reminds us, participated in President Trump’s shenanigans after the 2020 election. Mr. Biggs voted against certifying the results. Mr. Kolodin worked with Sidney Powell—remember her?—to summon a “kraken” to prove Mr. Trump had won. Mr. Petersen was involved in a bungled “audit” of the results in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix.

This was shameful behavior. Mr. Trump has convinced himself that he was robbed in 2020. Many politicians chose to let themselves get sucked into his reality-distortion field. That’s worth remembering.

But as with so much related to Mr. Trump, his political opponents go too far. They cast anything that can be tenuously connected to one of his fallacies or foibles as tainted by mere association. They then rush to embrace its opposite. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent misconduct leads to deaths of innocents? Abolish ICE, or even borders themselves. Mr. Trump seems overeager to label people communists? Rally to people who want to seize the means of production and admire Marx and Mao. Mr. Trump says the 2020 election was “rigged”? Deny that anything about our election system could be improved.

People who think this way must be having a hard time with New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s announcement Tuesday that 6,600 noncitizens had been registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024. Roughly 400 of them have voted since then. It’s good Ms. Sherrill publicized this and is removing these people from the voter rolls. But saying that 400 votes isn’t an election-altering number is at once true and not very reassuring. It isn’t zero, which is what you’d expect from the way much of the media and Democrats talk about illegal voting.

Mr. Trump remains committed to passing the SAVE America Act. The bill would require voters to show photo ID at the polls. That’s popular, at least in the abstract, though any mandates should be imposed at the state level. Since the president is for it, Democrats must not only be against it, but deny that anything like it could be necessary.

That there are real problems with the bill—most driver’s licenses wouldn’t be sufficient to register for vote, for example—doesn’t negate that voting rules in many Democratic states seem designed to invite suspicion. Look no further than California, which allows same-day registration and provisional ballot-casting. These contribute to the Golden State’s interminable vote counting. Democrats during Joe Biden’s presidency wanted to pass a bill that would’ve imposed similar rules nationwide.

Mr. Trump’s obsession with election integrity often feels like a set-up: He retains the right to cast doubt on any future GOP defeats. Democrats’ reflexive contrarianism precludes acknowledgment that our elections might not always be airtight. In a perverse way, both sides emerge as political winners.

The losers? Anyone who doesn’t buy the president’s fantasies but wants to ensure elections are worthy of the confidence we place in them.

Baby, It’s Cold Inside: A great privilege of living in America is that even on a hot summer day, the air in commercial offices typically sits at around 71 to 73 degrees. But maybe it’s time to chill out with the thermostat. Most office buildings still use a temperature formula from the 1960s based on the metabolic rate and comfort level of a 154-pound, 40-year-old man. Women, however, burn off energy a lot slower than men and generally prefer it to be a few degrees warmer inside. And since central A.C. systems pump out air that is 10 to 15 degrees colder than the average office, employees whose desks are near a vent might need to put on an extra layer. The wasted energy of “overcooling” also comes at an estimated annual cost in the U.S. of $10 billion. At least we aren’t sweating at our desks. — Mary Julia Koch

A Phenomenal Cat: The new U.K. official is only a few days into his job, but he’s already performing above expectations. We refer, of course, to Larry the Cat. The chief mouser of 10 Downing Street, where prime ministers reside, retained his post in the government of new leader Andy Burnham. A day after Mr. Burnham started, Larry was seen outside the PM’s residence with a dead mouse in his mouth. It’s not for nothing that Larry, 19, has served seven prime ministers and is a source of constancy through the tumult of modern U.K. politics. — J.B.

Larry gets results. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

Not OK, Computer : Stories keep coming out about artificial intelligence models doing things that seem straight out of a Terminator movie. It’s hard to know whether these episodes are hype or genuine causes for concern. OpenAI’s recent admission that a new version of ChatGPT escaped the digital parameters its employees had set for it, got to the open internet and bore down on another AI firm appears to be an instance of the latter. The way the incident is being described in the press bears all the hallmarks of a disastrous sci-fi scenario in which an AI is assigned a task that it interprets with a literalism so excessive that it disregards human-set limitations, or perhaps even humans ourselves. Let’s be a little more careful, people—before the pod bay doors get closed. — J.B.

Catfished: Something unusual is happening in Lake Memphremagog in Northern Vermont. A skin cancer is spreading among the brown bullhead catfish who call the lake home. Transmissible cancers are rare, and not every scientists is on board with the idea that brown bullhead melanoma is contagious. But it might be. That’s the theory anyway. Perhaps sunscreen is the solution? University of Cambridge transmissible cancer expert Elizabeth Murchison says solving the mystery “is going to be so exciting.” Whatever floats your boat. — Matthew Hennessey

Matthew Hennessey

When my son suggested three months ago that we should get tickets to see Mr. Dylan in concert, my exact words were: “I’ll pass.”

Fortunately, I changed my mind, and got to experience a delightful, even charming performance.

Reading and Writing Are Worth a Fight 2:38 PM We’re reading far less than we used to and not nearly as well. Good writing may not be the only casualty. There’s also a profound human cost.



By Thomas Cullen Read full story

Stand Tall, Short Kings 2:36 PM The World Cup is over and Spain are the champions. It was a disappointing end to a great tournament, especially for Argentina’s star player, Lionel Messi, my favorite player partly because he’s fun to watch—but more so because he stands only 5 feet 7 inches.



By Christopher J. Scalia Read full story

Give Me Better Reasons to See ‘The Odyssey’ Jul 22 As a classicist, I fear it’ll mar my experience of reading the poem, and I’m sick of all the online squabbles about it.



By E.J. Hutchinson Read full story

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