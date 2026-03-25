WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Brendan B's avatar
Brendan B
3h

Another good reason to keep kids off social media.

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
3h

I heartily join in disregarding adolescent indiscretions, but only if they’re repudiated.

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