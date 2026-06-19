Photo: Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

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The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it’s moving the Education Department’s special-education programs and civil-rights enforcement to other parts of the government. The Health and Human Services Department will now oversee programs for disabled students, and the Justice Department will handle civil rights.

The change is another step in President Trump’s efforts to shut down the department. In March 2025, the department announced it would cut around half of its 4,133-person workforce, a move that Secretary Linda McMahon called progress toward “restoring the greatness” of America’s education system.

The news has been met with outrage. “This will leave our most vulnerable students and families who have been shut out of our education system without the services they need and without protection when they face discrimination,” one union official told another paper published locally. Progressive website 19thnews.org fretted that the changes would leave “millions of vulnerable students at risk.”

This panic is misplaced. Trimming the Education Department and relocating its most useful functions are perfectly reasonable reforms that will likely have no noticeable effect on American schools.

The Education Department doesn’t directly educate any students. Its main purpose is to oversee a vast web of government grants. The department wasn’t even created until 1979, and was established largely as an effort to placate teachers unions. In the nearly 50 years since, the department has become a lumbering bureaucracy. Its largest responsibility is managing an over $1.6 trillion student-loan program.

Before its creation, the Education Department’s functions were fulfilled by a combination agency called the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. Absorbing the Education Department’s core functions into other parts of the government—administrative duties for the Federal Student Loan program are also being slowly taken over by the Treasury Department—isn’t so much a radical change as an attempt to return to the pre-1979 status quo.

The actual process of educating students—the kind of thing one might reasonably assume something called “the Education Department” would do—has long been left to the states. As the Journal’s editorial board observed last year, “What the Education Department hasn’t done is improve the academic performance of American students. The real action is in the states, including on school choice, which has a proven record.”

It would take an act of Congress to close the Education Department for real. That isn’t coming anytime soon. Mr. Trump can’t change all that much himself. Though he helped push through much-needed reforms, the cumbersome federal student-loan program chugs along. When it suits him, Mr. Trump has been more than happy to use the Education Department to scrutinize colleges he doesn’t like—a job that can be done just as well by Justice Department lawyers as Education Department ones.

Even if the Education Department were formally abolished, there’s no reason to think Title I schools would stop getting their grants, civil-rights violations would go unadjudicated, and student loans would stop being collected. Moving a function to another part of the government doesn’t eliminate it.

The most realistic, yet optimistic, prediction for Mr. Trump’s efforts to weaken the Education Department is that the panicked predictions of his detractors won’t come to pass. When the sky doesn’t fall—when civil-rights law continues to be enforced, when states continue to educate disabled students—whichever Democratic president comes next will take a look around, note the absent apocalypse, and quietly do nothing to reverse the change.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.