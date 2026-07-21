By Novi Zhukovsky

Pete Hegseth on July 15.. Photo: Secretary Of Defense Pete HegsetH/Handout/Reuters

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Critics are pumped up about a new Pentagon policy to test the testosterone levels of service members 30 and older annually. They’ve branded it a vanity project to further bro-ify the military, MAHA-inspired pseudoscience and a ploy to push women out of the force.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s promotion of the initiative—he announced the policy in a video on X with the caption “High-T War Department”—hasn’t helped. But it addresses a genuine issue that veterans and medical researchers have been trying to get the government to take seriously.

Low testosterone levels have long afflicted the special forces. Clinical psychologist Christopher Frueh, who has spent decades working with veterans and active-duty personnel, was lead author on a 2020 paper identifying testosterone deficiency as one of the health consequences of the high-stress, physically punishing lifestyles of elite soldiers.

“Operator Syndrome,” to use Mr. Frueh’s coinage, encompasses a host of serious symptoms related to low testosterone, including depression, sexual dysfunction, chronic fatigue, cognitive impairments and more. It doesn’t only affect elite soldiers. Service members in other branches face similar risks. So do people in other high-stress professions, like firefighters and police officers.

“Being a soldier is hard on the body,” says retired Navy SEAL Bill Brown, an attorney and veterans’ advocate. Little food or sleep on missions takes a toll. The lack of a name for Operator Syndrome in his day didn’t negate its effects: muscle loss, weakened bones, slower healing and duller thinking. All harm a soldier’s combat ability and health. “This isn’t about looking good in the gym,” Mr. Brown says.

California Rep. Jimmy Panetta, a former Navy intelligence officer, has led efforts to investigate Operator Syndrome. In 2024 Mr. Panetta pushed for a defense bill to mandate a five-year study on it, saying that “we still lack comprehensive data” on the issue despite surveys from both current and former soldiers suggesting it’s a real problem. Though the final bill lacked Mr. Panetta’s proposed provision, it did include a statement directing the defense secretary to address some of his concerns.

Mr. Hegseth’s new policy builds on that request. The official memo Secretary Hegseth sent to Pentagon leadership cites Operator Syndrome as an impetus for the new screening requirement. Detractors criticizing Mr. Hegseth in this case for “being part of the gym-bro atmosphere” or for wanting to hand out “testosterone like M&M’s” seem unfamiliar with his memo, Mr. Frueh says, which shows the policy is part of a “larger effort.”

Announcing the new mandate is only the first step, however. Success depends on execution. That means proper testing procedures, appropriate hormone thresholds and a holistic approach to treatment. According to the Pentagon memo, an advisory council with external experts will help flesh out the details. The council’s membership will also matter.

Prevailing guidance from the Endocrine Society discourages routine testing of testosterone levels, which can vary widely, to avoid overdiagnosis. Mr. Frueh argues the military should be an exception. Fear of stigma encourages soldiers to “hide their signs and symptoms.”

Mr. Hegseth’s video presents testosterone replacement therapy as an optional treatment for those diagnosed with a deficiency. Yet it isn’t always the right answer, Mr. Frueh says. Lifestyle changes, dietary supplements and other medications can correct a hormone imbalance.

Mr. Frueh hopes this policy begins a “larger paradigm shift” that focuses not only on testosterone but on “all of the domains of Operator Syndrome” over the course of soldiers’ careers and after. It’s not performative masculinity to care about their well-being.

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.