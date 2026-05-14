Microsoft’s AI data centers in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Photo: Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press

By James B. Meigs

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Across the U.S., people are fighting to block the construction of AI data centers. Activists, politicians and ordinary citizens worry these massive complexes will drive up electricity prices, deplete water supplies and hasten the arrival of various AI doomsday scenarios. According to analyst Robert Bryce, more than 70 communities have moved to restrict or reject data-center projects—in the first four months of 2026 alone. Mr. Bryce, who has spent years tracking opposition to wind and solar farms, writes, “I’ve never seen anything like the raging backlash against data centers.”

Roughly one-third of U.S. states have attempted to limit the AI build-out. Maine’s legislature recently passed an 18-month ban on data-center construction (Gov. Janet Mills vetoed it). Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have introduced legislation requiring a nationwide pause in AI projects. “We must choose humanity over profit,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said.

We’ve seen this story before. In the late 20th century, Germany led the world in building safe, state-of-the art nuclear plants. At the same time, the far-left Green Party argued that nuclear power was both unsafe and unnecessary. By 2002, the Greens had won the argument and Germany began phasing out its 19 operating reactors. The last plants went dark in 2023. The push to scrap Germany’s best source of clean power was, in the words of the country’s current economy and energy minister, “a huge mistake.” The resulting high energy prices kneecapped Germany’s economy, which has been struggling for years.

How did Germany’s antinuclear activists ram through this economically suicidal policy? In part because they didn’t just focus on specific concerns, such as the risk of nuclear meltdowns or the need to store nuclear waste, which could be rebutted with facts. The activists also harnessed vague anxieties about technology and capitalism in general. As Dutch writer Marco Visscher documents in his book “The Power of Nuclear,” Germany’s Greens yearned for a collectivist, neopastoral lifestyle; they opposed nuclear power partly because they saw it as powering a more dynamic, high-tech economy. In the U.S., Paul Ehrlich, the far-left author of “The Population Bomb,” saw nuclear power in a similar light. He said in 1975, “Giving society cheap, abundant energy would be the equivalent of giving an idiot child a machine gun.”

Today’s opposition to AI features a similar combination of motives. In addition to raising reasonable (though contestable) concerns, such as the demands on water and power, the anti-AI movement taps into deeper anxieties. Mr. Bryce notes that distrust, “or even outright hatred of Big Tech,” combines with fears about AI wiping out jobs to create “a cultural backlash that cuts across political and demographic lines.” Like the German Greens, populists on both the left and right rally their supporters against a scary, fast-moving future. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez says her bill will protect “the American people from Big Tech’s egregious overreach.” Steve Bannon describes tech leaders as “boy geniuses” who are “out of control.” When President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill included a 10-year moratorium on state-level AI regulation in 2025, then-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene referenced the “Terminator” films when she announced, “I’m not voting for the development of Skynet” (which you have to admit is a pretty good line).

In some ways, the opponents of rapid AI growth have stronger arguments than those deployed by Germany’s anti-modernity Greens. AI does carry potential risks that require serious study. And today’s tech leaders don’t inspire confidence as they ping pong between starry-eyed talk of the singularity and cultural doomerism. But we can manage AI’s risks much the way the nuclear-power industry solved its safety issues. And just as the U.S. has a better environmental record than our overseas competitors, we are better positioned to mitigate AI’s potential downsides.

Data centers do put a strain on power supplies, and consumers have a right to complain about rising rates. Fortunately, concerns about water usage are largely overblown. Data centers in 2023 accounted for only 0.2% of overall U.S. water consumption. Rather than blocking data centers en masse, policymakers should develop light-touch regulations to measure and manage their effects. President Trump has outlined his goal of requiring companies building data centers to “produce their own electricity.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill meant to protect consumers from sharing the costs of supplying power to large data facilities. In fact, most big tech companies are already including various types of power generation in their data-center projects. Microsoft, for example, is involved in a plan to reopen the retired Three Mile Island Unit 1 reactor. That’s the best way to make sure the tech giants shoulder the true costs of their AI rollout.

AI advocates need to make a better case for the benefits of this technological revolution. According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, AI-related investments accounted for 39% of real gross domestic product growth in the first three quarters of 2025. Millions of Americans use the technology daily. Moreover, AI development holds the key to countless downstream innovations in manufacturing, drug development and other fields. The U.S. is poised to benefit tremendously from these advances—if we don’t let technology naysayers strangle the AI baby in the cradle.

Finally, don’t forget our global competitor across the Pacific. China is racing for AI supremacy. No doubt it hopes to use the technology to dominate the U.S. economically—and perhaps militarily. It’s true we need to manage AI’s potential risks and costs. But the risks and costs of dropping out of the AI race could be far higher. Let’s not make Germany’s mistake.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.