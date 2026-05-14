WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7h

Isn’t there a bit of a difference between destroying something already built and working well v stopping something that currently doesn’t exist so one doesn’t know the ramifications?

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