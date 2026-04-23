By Carolyn D. Gorman

Besiktas football club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Krakow, Poland, on July 31, 2025. Photo: FOT. JACEK STANISLAWEK/Zuma Press

In the years since Sigmund Freud discovered the couch, Americans got the strange idea that happiness is the natural human condition. Unhappiness, they decided, is a psychological problem. “Unhappiness is both a political state and a mental health crisis,” wrote Tara D. Sonenshine in the Hill in 2024. In a Guardian piece last month, therapists described patients who became “depressed” by political stress.

Despite the narrative that it’s a disease to be treated, unhappiness is totally normal.

Humans aren’t designed to be happy all the time. We have what psychologists call a “negativity bias,” a well-documented tendency for negative stimuli to register more than positive ones. Harvard’s Roy Baumeister described this phenomenon in a foundational 2001 paper suggesting that “bad” hits harder than “good” in everything from learning to emotions to relationships. Happiness is so statistically abnormal that one clinical psychologist proposed (albeit facetiously) that it be classified as a psychiatric disorder.

Our tendency to stew on the negative is an adaptive trait inherited from our ancestors. The evolutionary perspective is that being more attuned to potential threats, rather than to pleasure, helped humans survive. They avoided things that hurt in the future, and discomfort drove them to find better food and shelter.

Research on trauma and resilience has documented this human tendency in the present day. In studies of distress before and after tragic events—such as the deaths of loved ones, disease pandemics and mass shootings—most people skew toward low levels of depression before anything terrible has happened. They typically don’t return to a baseline state of “happy” post-tragedy in part because that baseline never existed.

In recent decades, there’s been an obsession with improving “mental health.” But the concept of “mental health” has so many vague definitions that anyone the least bit unhappy is presumably “mentally unwell.” Therapy culture has taught us to attend closely to our emotions because anything negative supposedly might be the early sign of something serious and merit professional intervention.

The campaign to promote “mental health” has been wildly successful—for the mental-health industrial complex. No mental illness has been prevented, but nearly 1 in 4 Americans received mental-health treatment in 2022 alone. About half of Americans can expect a diagnosis of a mental-health disorder sometime in their life.

The cult of happiness is far more marketable—and apparently lucrative—than a slogan along the lines of, “Life feels not-that-great most of the time!” But the emotions we’ve been taught to see as “symptoms” can actually be productive.

Joseph Paul Forgas at the University of New South Wales has shown across multiple studies that a mildly bad mood can sharpen memory, improve communication, provide motivation and prompt more accurate judgments of others. It functions as a signal that something in our environment deserves attention, making us more focused in difficult situations.

A purely positive attitude, meanwhile, isn’t always a cognitive asset. Research on goal achievement finds that total optimists who fantasize about success often underperform those who realistically imagine obstacles. College graduates who fantasized about getting a job, for example, got fewer offers and earned less two years later than graduates who were filled with more doubt and worry.

For most of Western history, constant happiness hasn’t been a goal in and of itself. The good life meant striving for more, which naturally involves effort and discomfort. Freud saw psychoanalysis as a tool for returning miserable patients to “ordinary unhappiness.” Seeing unhappiness as a normal part of life might be what’s needed to feel better.

Ms. Gorman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.