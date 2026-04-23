WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Court
5h

Hm. I wish this article expanded on why the mental health industrial complex is a bad thing, and whether the average American — and the average American mental health provider — would agree that anything short of pure happiness is a bad thing.

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