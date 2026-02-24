President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address, Jan. 25, 2011. Photo: Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

The modern State of the Union is a bloated and unrepublican spectacle. For the country’s sake, a future president ought to abandon it.

The annual televised address isn’t a sacred ritual. The Constitution stipulates that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” The Founders were unsure whether this required a speech or a letter. George Washington and John Adams thought the former. Thomas Jefferson chose the latter. So did presidents for more than a century.

Of all presidents during that span, Abraham Lincoln would’ve had the best rationale to give something like the modern address. But he thought his written words sufficed. It took Woodrow Wilson, a man who believed that “men are as clay in the hands of the consummate leader,” to recognize the demagogic potential of the State of the Union.

As president, Wilson restored this one tradition even as he sought to destroy the American tradition of constitutional government. FDR, another president uncomfortable with the Constitution, gave the speech its modern title.

The State of the Union allows the president to make himself the protagonist of American life. That’s why President Obama felt he could criticize the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision with some of the justices who decided it in the room. President Trump will almost certainly do something similar now that the high court has ruled against his tariffs.

That the speaker of the House of Representatives invites the president to give the speech implies that checks and balances endure. But the invite is never in question. The charade resembles the silly rigmarole of the British Parliament when the ruling monarch speaks. Didn’t we have a revolution?

The speech is usually lousy—a boring, formless recitation of a political wish list to be cheered by the president’s partisans. Somewhere, inevitably, comes the tired cliché: “The State of the Union is strong.” Personalistic invocations of invited guests are sprinkled throughout. President Reagan began this tradition with the genuinely heroic Lenny Skutnik, who rescued a victim of a plane crash in the Potomac River. Today, even the honorable guests—go U.S. men’s hockey!—become political props.

As presidents have grown the speech’s stature and length, their egos have inflated, and partisanship has intensified. Pushback was inevitable. Hence such episodes as Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up a written copy of President Trump’s remarks in 2020. Or President Biden’s bizarre call-and-response with Republicans in 2024.

Still, presidents can’t resist what they think is a golden opportunity. But when was the last time the State of the Union brought a desired political outcome? Don’t count 2024, when Mr. Biden’s shouty performance delayed for a few months the moment when fellow Democrats accepted he couldn’t run for re-election.

The modern presidency is so omnipresent that another speech accomplishes little. The State of the Union exacerbates the president-centric nature of American politics and contributes to civic breakdown. This year, Democrats are skipping it for counterprogramming protests. These attempts will be as successful as the bizarre tradition of “responses” to the speech has been: i.e., not at all. They represent partisan objections, not principled ones.

A president who is mindful of his place in the constitutional system, and who aspires to rehabilitate that system, would end what the State of the Union has become. We may have to wait a long time for someone like that. Even longer than it takes to sit through one of these stupid speeches.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.