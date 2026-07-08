Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry wants the rest of the Anglosphere to stop obsessing over American culture; Mary Julia Koch wonders why so many Republicans are toying with temperance; and Emma Camp analyzes Taylor Swift’s engagement-baiting love story.

But first, an awful lot of people fell for the working-class hero line . . .

The ‘Gentleman’ From Maine

—Jack Butler

“To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle,” wrote friend of Free Expression George Orwell. In private life, “when one is making out one’s weekly budget, two and two invariably make four.” But politics is a strange, physics-defying realm where “it is quite easy for the part to be greater than the whole or for two objects to be in the same place simultaneously.”

The downfall of Graham Platner after a woman accused him of rape, only the latest (and worst) of a series of allegations against him, brings Orwell to mind. And not only because Mr. Platner has signaled affinity for ideologies Orwell opposed. The Hotchkiss Oysterman’s time in the spotlight has demonstrated he’s far from a paragon of working-class male authenticity. His promoters, fans and defenders struggled to ignore the obvious.

Mr. Platner’s sudden rise was the first hint. Everyone from the New Yorker to Bon Appetit testified that he was a salt-of-the-earth Mainer and Marine veteran spontaneously compelled to seek public office. Nope. He was recruited by, among others, Dan Moraff, a progressive political operative who did a subpar vetting job. Mr. Moraff and other boosters thought no one would notice that this supposed tribune of the working class was actually a child of privilege who attended an elite prep school, whose father loaned him $200,000 to buy a home, and whose mother was the primary customer of his oyster farm. It was enough that Mr. Platner’s coarse demeanor, repeatedly expressed in uncouth internet posts, apparently made him seem working-class to left-wing political types.

These inconvenient details, however, were easier to play down than the evidence on Mr. Platner’s own person. His tattoo of a Totenkopf, a symbol used by the Nazi SS, had spinmasters like Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy forgiving him because he seemed “like a human being to me . . . a human being who makes mistakes.” Never mind that Genevieve McDonald, who resigned as Mr. Platner’s political director, believed that he knew full well what it meant before he decided to remove it.

Never mind that Lyndsey Fifield, an ex-girlfriend of Mr. Platner, also said he understood the tattoo’s meaning. At great personal risk, Ms. Fifield went public with claims that Mr. Platner had mistreated her. But figures such as Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse dismissed her story because she “works for right-wing political operations.” Why, if you squinted as hard at Ms. Fifield’s claims as did Jodi Kantor, who works for the puzzles-and-recipes company that published them, you could say that what her colleagues reported “were not, like, classic abuse allegations.”

Signs that Mr. Platner was a dodgy dude worthy of scrutiny were always there. Nothing we’ve learned since he entered politics has improved his reputation. But until the past 24 hours, many were working hard not to see that two and two really do make four. Remember who they were.

Barrel Roll: Take yourself back to August 2025. The rustic-themed restaurant chain Cracker Barrel decided to strip all character from its logo. This came only a few months after retooling its locations to seem more “contemporary.” It wasn’t Bud Light, Part Two; it was a boring corporate reversion to the consultant-driven mean. The online world blew up anyway, at least on the right. The company’s very future seemed uncertain. Well, things are looking up now. CNN reports that Cracker Barrel had “better-than-expected revenue in its most recent quarter” and that its shares are up 100% this year. How did it achieve this? CEO Julie Felss Masino , who oversaw last year’s changes, did a 180, firing the agency that made the new logo, doubling down on popular menu items and reviving stores’ quaint atmospheres. The ol’ Cracker has life in him yet. — J.B.

Skin Deep: Proving that there’s always something to complain about, funhunters are moaning that a trailer for “Shrek 5” appears to have “snatched” its main female character. (For those who don’t follow developments in Gen Z slang, “snatched” means good-looking.) Woke cinephiles detect subtle enhancements to Princess Fiona’s looks. Like the film’s titular protagonist, Fiona is a completely fictional thick-bodied ogre with green skin, but never mind that. A sociology professor tells USA Today that the character’s glow-up represents a “narrowing of what women’s bodies are allowed to look like and an erasure of the diversity that once made a character powerful.” — Matthew Hennessey

Looking good is the best revenge. Photo: Universal Pictures

Bug in the System: If you needed more fuel for your nightmares, look no further than cyborg cockroaches. Scientists have been implanting electrical devices into Madagascar hissing cockroaches in hopes that the insects could be remote-controlled and used to aid in search and rescue missions after disasters—even testing out these robot bugs during a 2025 earthquake in Myanmar. Plucky researchers have developed little diving suits for the bugs, which could help them conduct reconnaissance missions underwater. The whole thing feels like a setup for a science-fiction movie in which evil, half-bug half-machine cockroaches overrun the world. Maybe we should all stock up on sticky traps. — Emma Camp

Louise Perry

British elites are completely preoccupied with American culture. You see it in the obsession in Westminster with Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing.”

This TV show has influenced the direction of British politics more than any other. It’s embarrassing.

Temperance’s Revival on the New Right Mary Julia Koch · 2:16 PM Prohibition was ultimately a losing issue in part because it emboldened conservative Democrats to paint progressive Republicans as socially stiff and out-of-touch with the working class and immigrant communities. You could say the same about the “biohackers” and “looksmaxxers” of today’s ascendant New Right. Read full story

The Wedding of a Showgirl Emma Camp · 2:23 PM During her career, Taylor Swift has skillfully fed fans’ parasocial obsession with her. This wedding, wrought with references to her own songs and chock-full of A-list celebrities, is fan service at its finest. Read full story

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