WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
3h

Thank you, Jack Butler, for a very good article. It bears repeating- “Remember who they were.”

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Vincent T. Lombardo's avatar
Vincent T. Lombardo
4h

Great piece! I love your referring to The New York Times as a "puzzles and recipe company"! (I noticed that you did it in an earlier piece.) Michelle Goldberg promoted Plattner, too, after the tattoo came to light, but now she has written a mea culpa, of sorts.

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