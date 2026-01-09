WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Kresha Richman Warnock
14h

When I used to visit my grandmother in New York, eons and eons ago, it was Lord and Taylor's. She always took me shopping; I don't think she approved of the homemade dresses my West Coast mom made. But even in Seattle, we had Frederick and Nelson's, (owned by Marshall Field), nine floors of luxury. I remember going in as a teenager and wandering around by myself, and feeling so grown up. I think the last time I was there was more than fifty years ago -- we went into their fabric department to buy the material my mom was using to make my wedding dress. She went to F & N when she wanted the fancy stuff. (No complaints about that dress.) I wasn't living in Seattle when the store had their liquidation sales in 1992 and finally closed that year. Glad I missed that. The old department stores were magical.

Neural Foundry
6h

Brilliant piece on how these stores preserve something intangible that e-commerce cant replicate. The detail about Lulu wanting to carry the Bloomingdales bag herself captures exactly what's being lost, it's not about the stuff but the ritual and sense of occasion. I've noticed department stores becoming cultural artifacts rather than retail spaces, kinda like how libraries shifted from just book storage to community hubs. That Medusa reference was perfect btw.

