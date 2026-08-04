WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Rex Pilger's avatar
Rex Pilger
5h

There's one more class seemingly unmentioned: The self-selected elite. When I was in academia, fellow professors, especially assistant and associate in the humanities, thought of themselves as "the elite," whom the political class were obliged to obey. Certain faculty senators would assert, we need to tell the Legislature this or that; they must listen to us. I once testified to a legislative committee on an issue of scientific concern in which I actually had expertise. While I spoke, the representatives were talking with one another (largely ignoring me), and then interrupted the session to announce they had come up with a compromise. Thanks. Goodbye. So much for my expertise and any self-assigned elitism I once thought I had.

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
5h

Elites (some mechanical/measurable definition of power, resources, or influence) < Elites (vibes)

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