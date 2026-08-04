Embraer SA executives in São Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2015. Photo: Paulo Fridman/Bloomberg News

Who are the “elites”? It depends who you’re asking. While almost everyone despises this shadowy group that allegedly pulls the levers of society, there’s no bipartisan agreement on who counts as a member. A recent survey by the Argument asked 3,000 registered voters who counted as the “elites.” It found little consensus.

According to the survey, 77% of Americans consider billionaires elites and 60% describe celebrities that way. But that’s where the clarity stopped. Only 48% thought business executives were elite. Only 43% counted elected officials. A quarter said those making more than $200,000 a year were elites. Fewer still categorized government employees, college professors and journalists as such.

There was also a partisan divide for some groups. For example, 70% of those who voted for President Trump in 2024 thought billionaires were elites, versus 86% of those who voted for Kamala Harris. Trump voters were likelier to label college professors and journalists elites. Harris voters were likelier to identify business executives as elites.

The partisan differences are probably connected to Americans’ tendency to define “the elites” in opposition to themselves. When asked to guess whether “most Americans” agreed with a given policy proposal (such as increased funding for public schools, free-trade agreements, or government-provided health insurance), and then whether “most elites” agreed with that position, respondents assumed that elites’ priorities seriously differed from the general public’s. The Argument’s Lakshya Jain summarized respondents’ perceptions: “To be elite is to be the opposite of the average American.”

The survey results indicate that when Americans talk about “the elites,” they may be using one of two general definitions. The most common definition of “elite” refers to those with considerable wealth. But some, especially on the right, are also using a second, cultural definition of “elite.” A disconnect between these two interpretations leads to considerable confusion.

Even the wealth-based definition of elite is fuzzy. Only 70% of Trump voters called billionaires elite. And the majority of respondents didn’t think that someone making a 94th-percentile income counted, either. While most people had a sense that the extremely wealthy were elite, these results indicate it’s much harder to nail down where the line is—though something tells me most of us would find a way to define “elite” north of our own income. Recall Bernie Sanders’s tendency to drop “millionaires” from his own definition of elites after he reached millionaire status.

The cultural definition of “elite” is equally difficult to nail down. Generally, cultural elites are those with the power to steer knowledge-making institutions and popular culture. Politicians, celebrities and high-ranking bureaucrats are cultural elites, though they may or may not count as financial elites. College professors and journalists are cultural elites, though it depends on where they work. The same caveat stands for lawyers and doctors, who could also count as financial elites.

When public figures on the right talk about “elites,” they often use the cultural definition, while the left favors the financial definition. The right has considerable political power, but essentially no cultural power, and thus is resentful of cultural elites. The left, which has plenty of wealthy people, nevertheless sees political advantage in fomenting resentment against those it deems greedy.

Depending on who’s speaking, it makes perfect sense to say President Trump is an outsider combating the “elites” in media and academia. It also makes sense to scoff at this framing and argue it runs the other way: Mr. Trump is a billionaire elite going after struggling institutions with underpaid employees. Antisemitism remains popular on the fringe right and left in part because Jews can be construed both as financial and cultural elites.

When the “elites” serve as a shorthand for your political enemies, the term reveals more about the person using it than whatever group it’s applied to. So, who are the elites? Whoever you want them to be.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.