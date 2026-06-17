SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Lompoc, Calif., on June 15. Photo: Erick Madrid/ZUMA Press

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Time moves at warp speed in the Trump era.

SpaceX’s debut as a public company last week shattered all records. It was the largest initial public offering in history, instantaneously minting thousands of millionaires, multiple billionaires and the first-ever trillionaire. The massive windfall reached SpaceX employees across all levels of the company, including dedicated welders, cafeteria staff, technicians and hourly workers. This is the cosmic, life-changing stuff of American dreams and planetary achievement. Elon Musk officially entered the canon of the greatest inventors, builders and capitalists not only of our time but arguably of humankind.

What a time to be alive. What an extraordinary era to build.

It’s hard to believe it was only a little more than a year ago that Mr. Musk departed his position as a special government employee in the White House, overseeing the ill-fated Department of Government Efficiency. During his short, earnest and albeit rocky stint in public service, Mr. Musk was vilified and excoriated by the left and wrongfully backstabbed by a handful on the right.

I got slightly wrapped up in the twists and turns of Mr. Musk’s public storyline. In a Senate hearing the day after President Trump’s inauguration, Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) asked me outrageous questions under oath. Mr. Murphy falsely stated that Mr. Musk had done a Nazi salute at a Trump rally. The Democrats’ media stenographers dutifully reported the accusation. Mr. Murphy trumpeted his performative question on his website: “What do you think of Elon Musk, perhaps the President’s most visible adviser, doing two ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes last night at the President’s televised rally?”

Two Heil Hitlers.

It takes a lot to surprise me in politics and congressional hearings, but even I couldn’t believe the absurdity of the question. I remember thinking about my son, then 4, who loves space, rockets and engineering, and was in a nearby room listening to the hearing.

“No, Elon Musk did not do those salutes,” I responded. “I was not at the rally, but I can tell you I’ve been at many rallies with Elon Musk, who loves to cheer when President Trump says we need to send our U.S. space program to Mars. Elon Musk is a visionary . . . [The Nazi salute allegation] is simply not the case . . . the American people are smart, they see through it. They support Elon Musk. We are proud to be the country of such successful entrepreneurs. That is one of our greatest strengths as Americans.”

Fast forward a year. While the Democratic Party is fielding candidates with Nazi tattoos and ties to terrorism, Mr. Musk’s successful SpaceX IPO has proved my testimony correct.

Over the past year, the world watched in hope and awe at the jumpstart of space missions under the stewardship of NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman—for whom, let’s not forget, Mr. Musk went to the mat. Space exploration is in a golden era, as evidenced by the successful Artemis mission in April that propelled astronauts around the moon and brought them safely home.

My son, now a year older from when he heard the Heil Hitler salute smear against Mr. Musk, excitedly dressed up in his NASA costume to watch the Artemis launch and landing, surrounded by his favorite books about space and his rocket-themed Legos and Magna-Tiles. He recently asked me for a space-themed birthday party. Seeing through a child’s eyes is a powerful reminder of what really matters.

In America, the most significant economic achievements go hand-in-hand with aspirational touchstones for culture and society. Mr. Musk captured this sentiment when he described part of his mission for SpaceX: “You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great—and that’s what being a space-faring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past.”

From a false Heil Hitler smear to SpaceX on the stock exchange, all in a little over a year. This is more than a Trump-era time warp. It’s a gargantuan achievement of resilience, grit and a relentless focus on building. Mr. Musk and the builders of SpaceX are inspiring and teaching a generation of Americans to have big dreams and never give up on them, no matter the naysayers.

Ms. Stefanik, a Republican, represents New York’s 21st Congressional District.