An F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter aboard the USS Tripoli in the Arabian Sea on May 4, 2026. Photo: Provided/U.S. Marine/Provided/U.S. Marine/Planet Pix/ZUMA Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Between Nazi Germany’s conquest of Poland in October 1939 and its invasion of France and the Low Countries in May 1940, Europe was quiet for eight months. World War II historians call this period the “Phony War.”

The U.S. finds itself in the reverse situation eight decades later. Future scholars chronicling President Trump’s quest to deny the Islamic Republic of Iran a nuclear weapon will refer to this moment as the phony cease-fire.

A cease-fire is said to be in place between the U.S. and Iran, and separately between Israel and Lebanon. Yet clashes persist. This is unsustainable. And not only because the fighting has grown more intense. The longer the phony cease-fire continues, the weaker U.S. deterrence becomes—thereby undermining Mr. Trump’s achievements in Operation Epic Fury. To regain the initiative and restore U.S. credibility, Mr. Trump must change the dynamic. He must remind the world that he doesn’t bluff. He must escalate.

Operation Epic Fury—and Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion—began dramatically on Feb. 28. Decapitation strikes annihilated Iran’s command and control, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Five weeks of combined attacks hit more than 15,000 targets, destroyed Iran’s air defenses, sank its navy, crippled its missile production and pummeled its defense industrial base.

The primary objective was to build on the success of last year’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, Operation Midnight Hammer, by denying the Islamic Republic the ability to hide behind a conventional weapons shield of ballistic missiles. There was also the hope that the Iranian people would seize the chance to end this outlaw regime. That hope has gone unrealized—at least so far.

The campaign’s aims weren’t solely military, however. In January, Mr. Trump had drawn a red line against Iran’s massacre of its own population. He had to enforce it. To do nothing after promising the Iranian people that “help is on the way” would send a message to America’s enemies: The U.S. president is unwilling to use force to defend the nation’s interests. By targeting Iran, Mr. Trump proved otherwise. He demonstrated strength. He wouldn’t be deterred.

The phony cease-fire puts these gains at risk. It began April 7 when Mr. Trump agreed to suspend Operation Epic Fury for two weeks, “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Why did Mr. Trump call off the war? No one knows the exact answer. Perhaps it was growing economic and political fallout and the risk to U.S. troops. Perhaps it was a shortage in high-tech munitions. Perhaps America’s Gulf allies convinced him that they wouldn’t be able to defend their electrical grid and desalinization plants against Iranian drones and missiles.

Yet Iran never opened the strait. It blamed its inaction on Israel’s strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, collapsed.

In response, Mr. Trump imposed a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13. But, having seen global markets’ positive response to the cease-fire, he didn’t give up on diplomacy. On April 16 he muscled Israel into a 10-day cease-fire with the Lebanese government that was a double fraud. Not only did it fail to stop Hezbollah, Iran’s terrorist proxy, from firing drones at Israel. The agreement failed to include Hezbollah at all.

Clearly, Mr. Trump is committed to talks with Iran—or the appearance of talks. The Iran cease-fire is extended indefinitely; the Lebanon cease-fire, through the end of June. On Wednesday, Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed their cease-fire, “contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector.”

Yet the underlying conditions remain. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps keeps the Strait of Hormuz closed, U.S. Central Command blockades Iran’s ports and the various parties to the conflict exchange fire seemingly every day. At this writing, Iran has launched at least 363 missiles and drones at U.S. forces and allies since the cease-fire. Hezbollah has attacked Israel at least 218 times.

Furthermore, Iran’s public rhetoric is as hostile as ever—even as President Trump and his team say Iran is negotiating in good faith. “I’d like to meet him,” Mr. Trump says of Iran’s nepo-baby ayatollah, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The happy talk may be necessary to calm markets. Meanwhile the U.S. blockade crushes Iran’s economy. But one can walk this tightrope for only so long. Eventually, one returns to earth. The phony cease-fires strain U.S. credibility. They sap America’s deterrent. They foster mistrust among our allies, when the goal should be to sow disorder in Iran.

These current circumstances recall the final months of 2019. As Iranian-backed Iraqi militias escalated attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Mr. Trump exhibited restraint. Then an American contractor was killed on Dec. 27. Mr. Trump ordered airstrikes on the militias—and the Jan. 3, 2020, assassination of IRGC mastermind Qassem Soleimani. Indeed, the Journal reported this week that Mr. Trump has told aides he’d consider resuming the war if Iran kills an American.

Why wait? Mr. Trump knows that the only setbacks to Iran’s nuclear program have come through force. He dealt the critical blows. The Iranian terror masters speak no other language. A forcible end to the stalemate is inevitable—though what form that action will take is unknown.

Mr. Trump will tolerate Iranian violations of the current cease-fire right up until the moment he lashes out. That moment approaches. The Phony War ended in violence. The phony cease-fire will, too.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.