David Teniers the Younger, “The Wine Harvest.” Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

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It often feels like we have no free time these days. A corner of the internet is blaming the beating heart of the American economy: capitalism.

“Capitalism stole the time we’re supposed to spend with each other,” proclaims a viral X post by a user called Tired Peasant. “Humans had the opportunity to just enjoy life, to just experience life, experience everything that comes with life, yet there was a system built to where we are working countless, long unreasonable hours, till we are 60, 70 years old,” said TikToker Kiara Alexus in a video with more than 231,000 likes. “America is a scam,” someone commented. Capitalism “is a killing machine,” another chimed.

Such resentment is unmoored from historical reality. Across the industrialized world, time spent working has declined dramatically since the late 19th century, and capitalism is a key reason. Data compiled by economic historians Michael Huberman and Chris Minns and extended in the Penn World Table show the U.S.’s average annual working hours went from 3,100 in 1870, or around 60 hours a week with no time taken off, to 1,800 in 2023, or 35 hours a week—a more than 40% drop. Other nations experienced similar decreases: Australia, Belgium, the U.K., France, Sweden, Germany. China is the only country measured where the average employee is working more today than in the last century.

As work time fell in the U.S., disposable time soared. Economist Robert Fogel calculated that in 1880 leisure time (which doesn’t include sleeping, eating or personal hygiene) amounted to nearly a quarter of the time someone spent working throughout his life. By 1995 those measurements had flipped, the two lines forming an X: Total hours of leisure now exceeded work.

Some of those engaged in the online discourse have taken a particular interest in the preindustrial era. Travel back to the Middle Ages and find “an economy dominated by agrarian rhythms, free of haste,” as French historian Jacques Le Goff observed in 1982. But the culture was also “unconcerned by productivity” and “incapable of quantitative efforts.” Laboring peasants weren’t able to “just enjoy life” and “spend [time] with each other,” to quote the anticapitalist crusaders. They toiled from dawn to dusk, planting and harvesting the crops that would get them through the year. Survival depended upon it. Plus, household labor took far more time to complete without modern appliances. No washing machines, running water or heating. No vacations or retirement.

Industrialization didn’t fix everything. The early years were bleak, with laborers in Britain and the U.S. subjected to “factory discipline” and working up to 16-hour shifts. The labor movement deserves some credit for improving conditions. After decades of union strikes and activist demands, the federal government established the 8-hour-workday for the railroad industry to ensure uninterrupted production during World War I. In 1940 Congress set the 40-hour, 5-day workweek standard we know today.

But productivity is the other part of the story. Technological progress and greater efficiency on the factory floor made extra downtime financially sustainable, as each worker could accomplish far more per hour than before, and wages slowly ticked up. The creation of the two-day weekend also encouraged consumer spending on products like cars, further boosting the economy. As industrialist Henry Ford said in 1926, when he set a five-day workweek for his employees, “It is high time to rid ourselves of the notion that leisure for workmen is either ‘lost time’ or a class privilege.”

Output has since accelerated across industries. With better tools and crop science, the average U.S. farmer now feeds 155 people, up from 19 people in 1940. Computing power has enabled hourly office productivity to rise 84% since the 1970s. This is the trend across prosperous Western economies, where people tend to work fewer hours than those in developing countries. Notably, the average working week for manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa has gotten longer in recent decades, according to a report by the OECD.

So if people have more free time than ever, why doesn’t it feel like it? Financial pressures have led more young people to take on multiple jobs and side gigs in the hours that would otherwise be downtime. Americans are also dedicating five hours each day to screens and scrolling.

There’s a bigger psychological phenomenon at play. Economist John Maynard Keynes predicted in 1930 that technology would empower his grandchildren to work only 15 hours a week, merely “to be contented.” Yet he underestimated the human desire to compete—for more income, status, possessions and experiences. We are hardwired for the treadmill of effort and reward. That relentless, grueling ambition—and the system that encouraged it—is key to the American success story we often take for granted.

Offer people a one-way ticket to a few centuries ago, and let’s see how many take it.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.