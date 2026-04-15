Photo: Tom Williams/Zuma Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry warns that wealthy, Western countries may be more vulnerable to civil war than we assume; Mary Julia Koch challenges the claim that women are choosing “girlbossing” over starting families; and Christian Schneider explains how crossing the pond gave SNL a much-needed boost.

But first, with friends like these . . .

Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall

—Matthew Hennessey

The Eric Swalwell implosion happened fast. Many now say they weren’t surprised to learn that the soon-to-be former California congressman wasn’t exactly a gentleman. He had a reputation, they say.

But others—apparently even those close to him—were in the dark. Some who appeared to be his close friends are protesting that they had no idea about any of it.

“I want to be clear,” said Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego in a statement Monday, using the standard political preamble to a statement made under duress. “I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell. I trusted someone who I believed was a friend, but it is now clear that he is not the person I thought I knew.” On Tuesday he added that he had heard rumors Mr. Swalwell was “flirty” with women, but refused to believe them.

Do you buy that? Many of us have work “friends” we don’t actually know that well. But everybody knows the difference between a flirt and a sleaze. Mr. Gallego chaired Mr. Swalwell’s 2020 presidential campaign. They were Washington roommates. It’s hard to hide your true self from someone with whom you share a refrigerator.

The episode raises a harrowing hypothetical: Would you stand by a friend in a situation like this? Would you expect a friend to stand by you?

It’s too easy to say, “Well, I’d never be in this situation because I’m not a bad person and I don’t associate with bad people.” Nobody thinks of himself as a bad person. Most of us think our friends are good guys. This thought experiment requires you to assume a certain amount of surprise when you hear terrible things said about your ride or die.

Think about how quickly this went down. The story about Mr. Swalwell’s alleged misdeeds dropped Friday afternoon. On Sunday he said he was “suspending” his campaign for California governor. On Monday afternoon he announced he would resign his seat in Congress.

If that’s all the time you had, and based solely on what you heard in the media, would you cut a friend loose? It’s a tough question. Maybe it’s impossible to answer in the abstract. The nature and severity of the allegations matter. So does the available evidence.

Maybe it also matters if your own career is at stake. Maybe it matters if you’re a politician.

If the allegations are true, Mr. Swalwell deserves no sympathy. That belongs to his alleged victims, who deserve justice. Mr. Swalwell has been convicted of nothing. He has the right to defend himself. Surely he’s preparing to do that. Or, perhaps, he’s preparing simply to go away and stay away. That’s an option that not many public people choose. The world would be better if more did.

Politics is a tough business. As the old saying goes: If you want a friend, get a dog.

Free to Cruise: On a trip overseas, Milton Friedman encountered a road crew digging with shovels. When he asked why they weren’t using heavy machinery to do the job, he was told it would mean fewer jobs. “Then instead of shovels, why don’t you give them spoons and create even more jobs?” he quipped. The story is more relevant than ever, given that pro-labor media group More Perfect Union recently released a video claiming that the self-driving car company Waymo will put two million drivers out of work. But Waymos are safer than human drivers. Banning them save jobs at the cost of lives. If More Perfect Union is primarily interested in creating jobs, why defend taxi drivers so strenuously? Let’s go back to the days when the wealthy paid to be ferried around in sedan chairs. — Emma Camp

Mission Critical: The Artemis II astronauts produced some funny moments in their nine-day trip to the moon and back. Christina Koch called herself “the space plumber” when the toilet malfunctioned. Commander Reid Wiseman led the crew in a “Full House” themed video. Jeremy Hansen was also dubbed “the funny one” ahead of takeoff. Turns out, a knack for comedy wasn’t only entertaining for those watching on Earth. It can also predict success up in space. After studying group dynamics for a potential trip to Mars, NASA identified humor as “a key factor in crew compatibility, conflict resolution, and coping.” A well-timed joked goes a long way when you’re living on top of each other in a tin can hundreds of thousands of miles from home. There’s a lesson for those of us not in orbit, too: Lighten up! — Mary Julia Koch

What’s the deal with Tang? Photo: Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Firestarter: A 29-year-old man charged with burning down a California paper products warehouse was allegedly inspired by Luigi Mangione. Federal prosecutor Bill Essayli said the accused arsonist of a facility owned by Kimberly-Clark Corp espoused anticapitalist memes against “shareholders” before and during his pyromaniac spree. A Kimberly-Clark distribution company employed the firebug, which generated rage instead of gratitude. There’s a fire in the minds of too many of our young, stoked by years of leftist education and culture-wide indoctrination. — Jack Butler

Louise Perry

The Irish government survived a no-confidence motion Tuesday triggered by nationwide fuel protests in which tractors and trucks blockaded freeways, fuel depots and a major port. The protests are about the price of fuel, which is rising as a consequence of the war in Iran.

They’re also motivated by anger about mass immigration, which has been the cause of much violence across both Northern Ireland and the Republic in recent years.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: JOY MALONE/REUTERS

It might feel good to explain fertility as a purely partisan matter, but that framing is both inaccurate and unhelpful. Young and ambitious women still fantasize about their weddings, brainstorm baby names and gush when they see toddlers on the street.

Christian Schneider

Photo: Sky

“SNL U.K.” has immediately surpassed its American counterpart with a satirical bite and originality our version has lacked for years.

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