Photo: Tom Williams/Zuma Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith reminisces about the music of his 1970s childhood; Emma Camp explains that Gen Z women don’t want to be tradwives; and Kristin Collier argues that ‘do no harm’ precludes doctors from participating in assisted suicide.

But first, the Democratic Party decides . . .

Eric Swalwell, Come on Down

—Matthew Hennessey

You know what a blanket party is. Popular at sleepover parties, military barracks and prisons, it’s when you throw a blanket over someone’s head so that everyone can take free shots to the guest of honor’s head and ribs.

California Democrats, and some in Washington as well, threw a surprise blanket party for Rep. Eric Swalwell Friday night. I don’t mean to traffic in redundancy. A party like this is by definition a surprise for the guy under the blanket. The real surprise is that it was organized at all.

Mr. Swalwell, 45, is a seven-term congressman from the Bay Area. He ran for president in 2020, staying in the race just long enough to participate in one debate. He went for it that night, telling Joe Biden it was time to “pass the torch.” Mr. Biden literally laughed at him.

When a thing like that happens you have to imagine someone backstage on the Biden team, aka the Democratic Party Machine, writing Mr. Swalwell’s name in a little book under the heading “Dead Men.” The great hope of a long-shot presidential bid is that you raise your profile with the public. The great risk is that you make enemies out of your own party’s power brokers.

Until Sunday night, Mr. Swalwell was running for governor of California. He called himself the “front-runner,” but that wasn’t quite right. He’s the Democratic front-runner in a nonpartisan primary. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Republican Steve Hilton leads the field with 14.7%. Mr. Swalwell is in second place with 13.7%. Republican Chad Bianco has 13%, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has 11.3% and billionaire Tom Steyer has 10.3%.

In other words, it’s a slow-motion car crash. Democrats are at risk of being locked out of the November general election if Messrs. Hilton and Bianco finish first and second in the June 2 primary.

If the election were held today . . . well, nobody knows what would happen if the election were held today in part because elections aren’t held on one day in California anymore. They are held over the course of a month, and sometimes longer. The filing deadline for entering the race passed last month. Counties will begin sending mail ballots to voters on May 4.

That’s why the Swalwell blanket party had to happen fast. Friday night is never the best time to drop a big news story, but the blanket-party organizers—whoever they may be, wink wink—had to move quickly to shake up the race.

Mr. Swalwell is accused of being a scumbag and possibly a rapist. Four women have come forward to allege that he either sexually assaulted or harassed them within the past seven years. One accuser, who hasn’t given her name, was a congressional staffer in his office. She told CNN that Mr. Swalwell raped her more than once while she was heavily intoxicated. Mr. Swalwell denies the allegations.

Blanket parties don’t happen spontaneously. That’s the icky thing. Someone lined it all up for Friday night, which means someone knew about these allegations—possibly for a while—and did nothing about them. When they say “politics ain’t beanbag,” this is what they mean.

Mr. Swalwell walks away from his blanket party bruised and stumbling. He suspended his campaign. It’s hard to see a political future for him, but stranger things have happened in politics. The partisan split in Congress is tighter than a tick. Every warm body counts. Will the Democratic Party Machine toss Mr. Swalwell overboard even if doing so makes life a little easier for congressional Republicans for the next few months?

That would be a real surprise.

Safety Dance : New York’s smiling socialist Zohran Mamdani held a news conference this month to congratulate himself for presiding over a historic crime drop. But perception often matters more than data when it comes to public safety. The perception in many parts of the country is that New York is dangerously out of control. In recent weeks an 83-year-old man died after being pushed onto the subway tracks by a stranger. A seven-month-old baby caught a stray bullet and died. An NYPD detective was shot and killed during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a madman with a machete hacked up several people on a subway platform at Grand Central. Winter is over and the summer stabbing season will soon be here. Mr. Mamdani would prefer you to stop spreading the news. — M.H.

Coffee Culture: Pop confection Sabrina Carpenter got a cultural education at Coachella this weekend. When an audience member made hootle sounds toward the stage where Ms. Carpenter was performing, the “Espresso” singer wrinkled her nose and said, “Is someone yodeling? I don’t like it.” To this the hootler replied, “It’s my culture.” Social media brewed up an instant pot of outrage. Somebody identified the hootler’s ululation as a “zaghrouta,” which People magazine describes as a “traditional Arabic expression of joy and celebration, commonly used at weddings and parties.” Ms. Carpenter has apologized for her insensitivity. Inshallah she has learned that in some cultures it doesn’t matter what you like. All that matters is who’s offended. — M.H.

Yodelayheehoo. Photo: valerie macon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Where Robots Fear to Tread: Fox News reports that Philadelphians are greeting delivery bots deployed by Uber Eats in that special Philadelphia way. One was “kicked multiple times.” Someone sat on another. Attacking private property is bad. That’s true even if Philadelphians might be registering some legible dissent against a future that places machines over humans. It wouldn’t be the first time. In 2015 a hitchhiking robot named “hitchBot” that had made it safely across Canada got two weeks through its first U.S. trip before being found decapitated and dismembered in the City of Brotherly Love. “HitchBot’s head is yet to be found,” the U.K. Guardian reported. Never change, Philly. — Jack Butler

Kyle Smith

There was nothing particularly exciting about my suburban boyhood in the 1970s. Yet listening to DJ Casey Kasem is like a lucid dream or a marvelous trip to an audio museum full of odd artifacts.

Sometimes I try to explain to my nostalgia for that era, but they don’t care, so I’m telling you.

Emma Camp

Photo: Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

The idea that nearly half of young women are aspiring “tradwives” is hard to credit. But an easy culture-war dunk is sometimes too tempting, even when it relies on an unlikely assertion.

Kristin Collier

Photo: Getty Images

Why is taking human life wrong? Science alone can’t say. To understand why killing is morally wrong, medicine must turn away from the myth of mere scientific reality.

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