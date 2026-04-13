WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Cypresse's avatar
Cypresse
7h

I certainly chuckled at the headline

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Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
7hEdited

“Mr. Swalwell is accused of being a scumbag and possibly a rapist.” ??

Say it ain’t so. LOL.

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