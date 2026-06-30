Photo: Matteo Nardone/IPA/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller is over the moon about a timely science-fiction novel; Mary Julia Koch laments the decline of college classes that don’t despise America; and Jack Butler praises the Declaration of Independence.

But first, Europe decides it’s cool to stay hot . . .

The Heat Is On

—Matthew Hennessey

Is air conditioning a problem or a solution? You can learn a lot about a person from how he answers that question.

Europe is baking under a heat dome. In France they call it a canicule, and this one has caused a fair amount of hand-wringing among apocalypse-inclined journalists. I read in another paper published locally that the European “far right” is using high temperatures as “a cultural issue against the hard left, which has often opposed the use of air-conditioning on environmental grounds.”

Two writers contributed to that article, one in London and one in Brussels. “Both places were very hot,” their byline helpfully noted. It was 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris at the end of last week. That seems like a typo until you remember that it’s summer and the Earth’s climate is variable. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

In fact, Paris has experienced extreme heat before. In July 1893, temperatures flirted with 100. What do you suppose caused that particular canicule? It wasn’t air conditioning, I can tell you that. They say summer 1911 was a scorcher. So was 1868 and 1825. Things get hazy before that.

As Bjorn Lomborg has been saying for years, extreme cold is a much more dangerous climate condition than extreme heat.

My wife and I spent a few weeks bopping around Europe during a heat wave in 2003. Every day we’d visit a museum or a cathedral. Every night we’d sip drinks without ice cubes and watch TV news reports about people dropping dead from the “extreme heat.” A little air conditioning would have been nice, especially in the Martian landscape of Ireland’s Aran Islands, where at high noon we happened upon two donkeys hiding nose-to-rear in a sliver of shade.

Almost 15,000 mostly elderly people died in France that summer. The heat had something to do with it, but governmental incompetence seemed to be the main thing. It was, indeed, a man-made tragedy, but not in the sense that the climate doomers would have you believe. Man’s technology could’ve prevented it, but man refused to use it.

European homes aren’t air-conditioned the way American homes are, and the consequences are proving deadly. Houston has roughly the same population as Paris and very few people die there when the temperature spikes. The average summer temperature in Phoenix—a city full of elderly people that is only a little smaller than Paris—is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Baking to death is a choice.

Roger Pielke Jr. of the American Enterprise Institute gets right to the heart of it: “The larger problem is not technology or cost, but the fact that among many, cooling technologies have taken on a moral framing as a vice.”

HypocrAC : We actually have proof that some Europeans already want air conditioning—but not for everyone. Sufficiently high-ranking members of the European Commission, which governs the European Union, got to keep the AC on in the body’s Brussels headquarters this past Friday. But lesser functionaries on lower floors weren’t so lucky. They were instead advised to come into work earlier and drink lots of water. “It’s like feudalism,” a commission official told Politico. Well, Europe does have some experience with that. — Jack Butler

Forbidden Fruit: One of New York’s several smiling socialists is looking to take a bite out of Apple. The tech giant raised prices on iPads and MacBooks last week, citing a semiconductor shortage. In response, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Digital that “we need to break up a lot of these companies that are far, far too big” and have “totally unchecked power.” Some quick economics: If consumers refuse to pay $200 more for a MacBook Air, they can switch to any of the less expensive brands that exist, like Lenovo or HP. And if Apple started shedding customers, it might lower prices on its own, though consumer demand for its products remains high. The power here actually lies with the free market, even as some politicians want to claw it back. — Mary Julia Koch

To speak to a communist, please stay on the line. One will be with you shortly. Photo: michael reynolds/epa-efe/rex/Shutterstock

Patriot’s Punch: If you’re whipping up drinks this weekend, why not go with something George Washington might have ordered? Philadelphia Fish House Punch—Jamaican rum, cognac, peach brandy, black tea, lemon and sugar—was allegedly created for 18th-century members of a Philadelphia fishing club. Legend holds that Washington needed three days to recover from visiting the club and sampling its powerful punch. Cocktail historian David Wondrich argues that the stuff is so good it “deserves to be protected by law, taught in the schools, and made a mandatory part of every Fourth of July celebration.” Cheers! — Emma Camp

John J. Miller

“The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress” is Robert A. Heinlein’s best book. Its central idea goes by an acronym, “Tanstaafl”—there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.

It conveys the truth that almost nothing is free, no matter what politicians promise.

Our Inalienable Declaration Jack Butler · 1:09 PM The inheritance of the Declaration ought to be every American’s. But an increasing number of Americans find one way or another to deny the Declaration’s transcendence. Read full story

Put the Drama Back in the Fourth of July Jun 29 A complete account of the day in all its uncertainty could add real spice to the way Americans celebrate it.



By D.G. Hart Read full story

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