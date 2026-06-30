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Argument Autopsies, by Steven's avatar
Argument Autopsies, by Steven
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I think you mean Europeans choose to broil. Europe is broiling regardless — and in fact it will broil worse in the future if people keep treating adaptation as a substitute for mitigation.

But yeah, this whole air-conditioner discourse is an amazing, monumental burying of the lead.

It’s like we’re in a car careening toward a brick wall and the people in the back are saying, “Someone should really open a window and step on the gas for some wind. why are we choosing to be uncomfortable as we careen?”

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