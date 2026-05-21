Barney Frank on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2009. Photo: Haraz N. Ghanbari/Associated Press

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It’s a political cliché that the left loves a dead or retired Republican.

It’s also true. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, former president Barack Obama said he pines for a GOP that is a “loyal opposition” that believes in the rule of law and “empirical evidence” and doesn’t indulge “our worst impulses.” There “has been a Republican Party like that in the past,” he said, but no longer.

This trick gives Democrats a vague and ever-shifting comparison to which modern Republicans can never live up. It relieves them of the need to respect the Republicans they actually deal with in the present, many of whom become easier to praise when no longer around. And it presumes a level of control over the nature of their political opponents. Mr. Obama referred to a “loyal opposition.”

So let’s turn the tables and bestow some strange new respect on people for whom I thought I’d never have even the slightest level of appreciation. Start with Barney Frank. The former Massachusetts representative died this week at 86.

Frank, a stalwart leftist and gay-rights advocate, was a prominent Democrat when I first started paying attention to politics around 2008. His politics weren’t mine. He was a public face of that era, early in Mr. Obama’s first term, when Democrats felt they had a mandate to “fundamentally transform” the U.S., as the former president had put it. Frank and Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd lent their names to the flawed financial-regulation bill that was Democrats’ response to the financial crisis. But as backers of (and recipients of campaign contributions from) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage companies, Frank and Mr. Dodd had other connections to that crisis. In July 2008, Frank said the companies were “fundamentally sound.” Mr. Dodd agreed. Shortly thereafter, the federal government put them into conservatorship.

Something changed for Frank between his 2013 retirement from Congress and this year. Before his death, he began warning his fellow Democrats that they have “embraced an agenda that goes beyond what’s politically acceptable” on positions like defunding the police, open borders and men competing in women’s sports. “Until we separate ourselves from that agenda, we don’t win,” he told Politico. He’s written a book, set for release later this year, pushing back against his party’s left flank.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi in 2009 called Frank her “quarterback” during her first term as House Speaker under a Democratic president. Ms. Pelosi, who’s leaving the House after this term, is also not someone I ever thought I’d have nostalgia for. She drove all the Democrats’ legislative achievements while Mr. Obama was president: Dodd-Frank, the stimulus, ObamaCare. We’re still finding out what’s in them.

So why’s she worth a strange new respect? Because the party has moved to her left, too. Look at the contest over her San Francisco-area district. One person running to succeed her is California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who co-authored a bill to create a “nonbinary” option for government documents. Also running: Saikat Chakrabarti, the brains behind the “Green New Deal,” a project he once admitted wasn’t “originally a climate thing” but rather a “how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.” Ms. Pelosi has endorsed Connie Chan, a member of the San Francisco board of supervisors.

Mr. Chakrabarti once served as chief of staff for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez embodies the leftward lurch of the party that has made Ms. Pelosi seem moderate. In 2019 the two disagreed about the wisdom of impeaching President Trump. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez eventually won that argument.

That transformation illustrates the limits of my strange new respect. Frank and Ms. Pelosi did little to restrain their party as it lurched to the left. And they may well have encouraged its further radicalization, whether they realized it or not. Frank told Politico last month that “it’s one thing to advocate something knowing that you’re going beyond the current viewpoints, and another to make it a litmus test.” Most Democrats these days don’t recognize that distinction.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.