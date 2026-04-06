By Cole Murphy

Photo: Billy Tompkins/Zuma Press

My dad gave me his childhood vinyl collection when I was 14—more than 100 worn and dusty albums.

I don’t break them out much these days. Why would I? Every one of the songs they contain, plus a few million more, is an app away. On Spotify, the tracks are remastered. Playlists don’t crackle, skip or scratch. If you want to know what John thought of Paul, no need to spin the “White Album” backward—the recording is on YouTube (Paul is dead, if you haven’t heard).

Vinyl isn’t completely dead, only mostly dead. But the decline of physical media has taken personal history with it. I connected with my dad’s childhood through those albums. They were keepsakes. They told a biographical story. My dad was cooler than I realized—I didn’t know he liked Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark at the Moon” or the Rolling Stones’ “Some Girls.” Sampling his collection, I found his taste influencing my own.

Some discoveries raised questions. I guess a lot of guys his age owned the “Grease” soundtrack. But “Xanadu”? This required explanation.

Digital playlists are about curation. Physical albums reward patience, and allow for discovery. Once, in the middle of a board game, a friend put on an album I’d never heard: “Station to Station” by David Bowie. The first song was 10 minutes long, and started with 75 seconds of rhythmic train sounds and feedback. In Spotify times, that earns a skip. But it was on vinyl, so we listened to the whole thing. Quitting early would’ve robbed me of “Word on a Wing,” a song that breaks into something like a prayer. Bowie’s vulnerability moved me, and his musical choices were different from any I’d ever heard. And I still remember what it looked like spinning on the turntable.

Physical objects pair well with memories. Clicking on a Netflix movie is seamless and forgettable. But a midnight heist with a buddy to smuggle a “Pulp Fiction” VHS to the basement—and a “Rio Bravo” decoy in case his parents woke up? That’s memorable. Media that you can hold feels real and requires effort.

Nostalgia can be blinding. Digital media has perks. Nearly every movie in history is streamable. Modern artists like MJ Lenderman and Wednesday can draw inspiration from songwriters as varied as Neil Young, Merle Haggard, the Drive By Truckers and the Smashing Pumpkins because they’re all on the same device. Barriers to hearing great music are lower. More art, easier to access, isn’t a bad thing.

But I was sad when my local record store stopped selling old vinyl in favor of new pressings. I’ll miss brushing off the dust.

Mr. Murphy is a Joseph A. Rago Memorial Fellow at the Journal.