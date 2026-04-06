By Kyle Smith

Empty charging stations in Miami on April 2. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

GM laid off more than 3,000 workers associated with EV manufacturing. Ford announced it is killing off the electric version of its F-150 truck. A supplier, Magna International, which amid much fanfare built a Biden-era factory near Detroit to supply enclosures for EV batteries, has largely emptied the space and is studying how to repurpose it.

Good.

The reckoning for EVs is finally here. Stellantis, GM and Ford have booked a combined writedown of $52 billion due to lagging EV sales, nearly 50% more than the Big Three automakers of Detroit’s entire combined profit for 2024.

Acknowledging these colossal failures will, in an indirect way, benefit us all. American wealth is built on dynamism, and dynamism means creative destruction. Short-term churn, while painful, is as necessary to ensuring long-term economic health as hitting the gym is to building muscle. Blockbuster’s fall was Netflix’s rise. We shouldn’t cling to economically unviable EV jobs today any more than we worried about the fate of the typewriter-repair industry 50 years ago.

Though EV tech is new, the lesson here is old. Detroit’s multibillion-dollar EV experiment was built on a swamp, or rather the Swamp. Its failure is a classic illustration of what economists call rent-seeking.

Rent-seeking means trying to dominate the bureaucracy instead of the marketplace. Instead of adding value by making superior products or offering better prices, rent-seekers seek to game the system. Classic examples are inviting regulations on one hand and winning subsidies on the other: Consumers get beaten with the former and enticed with the latter.

It behooves any executive to work with the laws as they are, and even to try to nudge them to his company’s advantage via lobbying. Elon Musk certainly has done so (though his Tesla vehicles would generally be profitable without subsidies).

Nevertheless, in the cosmic sense, rent-seeking is cheating. A rent-seeker in chess would convince the arbiter to let him swap three of his pawns for queens. A rent-seeker in football would convince the referees to give him five downs. Yet it is the habit of Washington referees eagerly to fix the games. We should cheer every time D.C. takes a step or two back toward fairness.

It’s become common to look back on the early 2020s as the most insane moment in the U.S. in the past 100 years. But it wasn’t only the culture that underwent an explosion of stupidity. Not least among the crazy notions were some economic ones, such as that pumping trillions of dollars of stimulus into a growing economy wouldn’t unleash inflation. This decision probably cost the Democrats the White House in 2024.

Another absurdity: GM, Ford and Stellantis made long-term business decisions based on political weather patterns it should have guessed would be fleeting. In my entire lifetime, only once has any party managed to retain the presidency for more than eight consecutive years.

On Sept. 30, an EV tax credit of $7,500 per vehicle expired after congressional action to eliminate this grotesque misallocation of federal spending to benefit the rich. Households that earn at least $200,000 are the biggest source of sales for EVs (43% of buyers according to a recent survey), with another 33% of sales going to households in the $100,000 to $199,999 bracket.

Median household income in 2023 was $81,000.

You might as well tell Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer they are on the hook for the Westchester County gentry’s trips to Nordstrom’s. Immediately after the expiration of the EV credit, sales plummeted. At Ford they were down 24% in October compared with the previous year.

Why did Detroit depend on this obscene subsidy in the first place? It only passed the Senate—via the so-called Inflation Reduction Act—by the narrowest possible margin, 51-50, thanks to a tiebreaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Before committing billions, Detroit might have paused to wonder whether such a nakedly partisan giveaway would endure; electric vehicles are to transportation what NPR is to information. According to a Gallup survey in 2023, 71% of Republicans won’t even consider buying an EV while 54% of Democrats are interested.

Even more dubious as a basis for policy than the EV tax credit was the regulatory change President Biden tried to ram through via executive order in August 2021. Mr. Biden decreed that half of new U.S. vehicle sales be electric by 2030. The order had no legal effect, yet wishcasters in Detroit unwisely nodded along. Stellantis, GM and Ford rushed to issue an unusual, indeed shocking, joint statement saying they aspired to reach 40% to 50% EV sales by Mr. Biden’s arbitrary, nonbinding deadline. Remember when Democrats were against massive companies openly colluding to raise prices for consumers?

Up by the nearly-idle Magna factory, that monument to Mr. Biden’s foolishness in St. Clair County, Mich., one of its loudest cheerleaders is having some thoughts. “Maybe the government should be slower to espouse programs that it thinks will be the new wave,” St. Clair City Mayor Bill Cedar told the Journal. If only Mr. Cedar could go back in time to warn someone in government about its poor track record in picking winners. In a 2022 press release, St. Clair County boasted that Magna had been approved for $44 million in state and local incentives, not including the cost of a new water tower and other bespoke infrastructure improvements. “I’m extremely proud of our city council, county officials and economic development partners for aggressively competing to win the Magna project,” Mr. Cedar said at the time.

Instead of bemoaning his bad bet, perhaps Mr. Cedar should work on refunding to taxpayers the millions in sweeteners he and others misspent.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.