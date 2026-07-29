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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry chronicles how a rural village in England has become embroiled in the country’s immigration crisis; Megan Pidcock asserts that being a lefty in a right-handed world has its perks; and Mike Kerrigan recalls bike rides and McDonald’s from his Generation X childhood.

But first, stop gazing at your own reflection . . .

Anthony Fauci, Modern Narcissus

—Jack Butler

The best coaches give advice that transcends sports.

“Don’t collect your press clippings,” a high school cross country coach told me after a race. It’s one thing to feel good when things are going well. Basking in adulation is dangerous.

Like me, Anthony Fauci attended an all-male Jesuit high school. But if anyone ever gave him this advice, the recently released “Fauci diaries” make clear he ignored it. Dr. Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, maintained a granular daily record of his tenure during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.), who has doggedly scrutinized Dr. Fauci over his role in the government’s pandemic response, made this record public.

Dr. Fauci doesn’t come out looking good. A Journal editorial recounts the more embarrassing entries. “Amazing profile of me today on Nightline,” he fawned. There were so many “editorials (print news Washington Post, etc.) and opinion pieces (Newsweek)” about him than he “cannot keep up or even read all of them.” A Journal news story reports on his delight at achieving what he called the “Fauci 5”—appearing on all the Sunday news shows. He collected his press clippings, all right, even saving “copies of glowing profiles.”

The diaries do more than flesh out the psychological profile of the man who became the face of elite overreaction to the pandemic. They also provide evidence of deliberate deception. As early as January 2020, Dr. Fauci dismissed the idea that the virus began at a wet market in Wuhan, China: “We know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.” But he worked hard to undermine alternative explanations, such as the possibility that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Thinking about Covid-19 now presents certain temptations. It’s tempting not to think about it at all. Until Covid, the 1918 flu pandemic—which may have also originated in China—was a surprisingly memory-holed phenomenon. It’s also tempting to cabin Covid off as a bizarre one-off from which it’s difficult, maybe impossible, to learn much. But that would be foolish. As Matthew Hennessey wrote last month, when the Journal’s “The Lockdown Dissidents” documentary premiered, elites continue to form, impose and enforce consensus heedless of dissent and counterevidence. “The authoritarianism of arrogance” remains important to challenge.

The same goes for narcissism. Dr. Fauci, a powerful bureaucrat who spent decades priming himself for his Covid moment, succumbed easily. Few of us will be in similar positions. But it’s possible today to cultivate digital worlds that flatter our every preference, bias and belief. So there’s widely applicable virtue in resisting hype and staying grounded. It’s easier, though often still difficult, to do that when it’s about someone or something else. It’s much harder to do it when it’s about ourselves.

AI Autopilot: Politicians sometimes read their stage directions. When aides or consultants tell them to emphasize a personality attribute, instead of showing it, they simply say it. The most literal example comes from George H.W. Bush . Given a cue card to remind him to communicate his caring side to voters, he instead read it: “Message: I care.” Meet Canadian politician Bill Oliver . In a recent speech, he made his point, then added an odd transition: “Here’s a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points.” It’s an AI dead giveaway. In a tumultuous time, it’s comforting that politicians will continue to find new ways to make the same mistakes. — J.B.

Geriatric Motors: Electric vehicle sales in the U.S. have been declining since federal tax credits expired last year. But demand is growing among seniors. They’re loving Tesla’s hands-free driving system, finding it preserves a sense of independence and autonomy as their reflexes slip. “I don’t think I would be driving without it,” Tesla owner Leonard Kraus, 92, told the Detroit News. Perhaps EVs will spark a social boom among the elderly, empowering them to see more of their friends and family. — Mary Julia Koch

Grandpas, start your engines. Photo: Jenny Kane/Associated Press

A Fetching Etching: An etching by French artist Marc Chagall will finally be displayed in a museum two decades after it was confiscated by customs officials. The etching, “Acrobat with Violin,” was originally seized after border patrol officials found it in a car attempting to cross into Switzerland. While the drivers were arrested and fined for trying to take the art out of France, the etching ended up forgotten in a customs warehouse. It will soon be displayed at the Besançon Museum of Fine Arts and Archaeology. — Emma Camp

Louise Perry

The U.K. has announced plans to house 1,250 adult male asylum seekers in a military facility near a tiny village—without consulting its roughly 350 residents.

Political radicalism has now come to Piddington.

Looking for Lefty in the Fossil Record Megan Pidcock · 1:19 PM New research finds the earliest known signs of right-handedness in a species that lived 500 million years ago. This proves what southpaws have known for a long time: It’s always been a right-handed person’s world. We’re just living in it. Read full story

Love in a McDonald’s Glass 1:20 PM I recently spotted a vintage McDonald’s drinking glass in a campy antique store, and it summoned childhood memories from a half-century ago. It was the summer of 1977, and what seems crazy now didn’t then.



By Mike Kerrigan Read full story

A Diagnosis Isn’t an Identity Jul 28 In our therapeutic culture too many are too quick to allow their symptoms to define who they are.



By Jonathan Alpert Read full story

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