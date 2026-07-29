WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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John Durante's avatar
John Durante
5h

What the coach should have told you is do t go into anything remotely like journalism—especially for Murdoch.

Fauci, under terribly difficult conditions, did an excellent job in serving his country before (long before) and during COVID.

You seem to think because he makes personal diary entries about media coverage of the same that has made him “high”. After reading your article the o ly thing I see high is your gratuitous and trusted reasoning.

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Rudi Schmidt's avatar
Rudi Schmidt
7h

Jack--what a brilliant writing; the coach's advice intro, terrific!!!!

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