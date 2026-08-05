By Joshua C. Robertson

Pennsylvania students begin the school year remotely in Erie, Pa., Sept. 8, 2020. Photo: Christopher Millette/Associated Press

God truly works in mysterious ways.

That’s all I could think after watching Dr. Anthony Fauci’s July 29 congressional testimony. He was grilled for his handling of the Covid pandemic, including the disastrous recommendation—which he denies making, despite recommending it early on—to shut down schools. Yet as destructive and painful as those closures were, they helped more pastors like me recognize our moral and spiritual duty to help the hardest-hit kids, especially black kids. In my view, God used Dr. Fauci to help more pastors find their voice and vision for education.

I’m a pastor in Harrisburg, Pa. When the pandemic hit and schools closed, I watched families in my congregation and community suffer in ways I never could have imagined. Virtually overnight, huge numbers of boys—some as young as 5—were out of the classroom and onto the streets. Many started committing crimes. Violence became a fact of life. So did drug use and drinking. After a few weeks, it felt like our community was falling apart. But the school closures kept going. In my community, they went on for more than a year.

Every day those boys and girls didn’t spend learning hurt their minds, their hearts, their futures. I believe they all have God-given potential and purpose. Yet when they were forced out of the classroom, they found it so much harder to become who God made them to be. He didn’t put them on this earth to descend into chaos. He put them on this earth to lift up others.

I was far from the only one who saw this crisis. Within a month, I started hearing from parents in my congregation and community. They asked if I could do something, anything, to help their kids. The trickle of calls turned into a deluge, as moms and dads from across the community panicked.

Most of those parents said something I didn’t expect. They weren’t just upset at the school closures. They were upset at those schools when they were open. For the first time, they were recognizing that inner-city public schools had underperformed before the pandemic hit, often for decades. They didn’t simply want better schools. They wanted new schools. Schools that deserved their trust and their kids.

I heard God calling me to step up. In 2021, I founded a learning center at my church, where families could send their kids to study during the school day. They came with laptops and tablets their schools had provided. Most of them hadn’t learned anything in more than a year. But we held them accountable. We got them off the streets and back on track. That learning center is going strong to this day.

I wasn’t alone. In the past five years, I’ve spoken with hundreds of pastors across the country. They see the same crisis facing kids, especially black kids. Now many of them have taken, are taking or want to take the same kind of action. Earlier this year, in Arkansas, I met with 70 black bishops from the Church of God in Christ. Each of them represents at least 20 churches. Each of them is interested in starting new schools and educational programs.

For the most part, the pastors I speak with are brainstorming how to use their own church buildings. It makes sense: The buildings that hold Sunday school could also hold Monday school. Many pastors are also working with state leaders to make it easier for churches to start schools in other buildings, like offices. In Florida, for instance, many pastors strongly supported praiseworthy reforms that passed earlier this year.

Families are hungry for the schools and programs pastors are starting. The National School Choice Awareness Foundation found last year that of the Black families who chose new schools last year, 5% picked private and religious options. Another 3% picked microschools, another nontraditional form of education. But even those numbers don’t tell the full story. Many pastors are starting public charter schools, too, as I’ve seen in cities like Pittsburgh. The schools aren’t religious, but the ethos is. The result is an environment where kids grow in knowledge, wisdom and virtue. If pastors build it, the people come.

None of this would have happened if public schools hadn’t shut down during the pandemic. The leaders who made that call were acting on the recommendation of federal officials like Dr. Fauci, even if he denies giving such counsel now. They unintentionally helped pastors like me find our calling—a ray of educational light from the darkness of school closures. It’s tempting to give Dr. Fauci the unintended credit, but I think the Almighty deserves the real praise. Has God ever worked in a more mysterious way?

Rev. Joshua C. Robertson is senior pastor of The Rock Church in Harrisburg, Pa., and founder and CEO of Black Pastors United for Education.