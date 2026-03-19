WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
7h

so, I could write an article like this and get some sympathy for the "few dates" that I went on with a five year older woman? Oh, wait! We did go on to get married and stay married for the past 35 years and she isn't running for congress. :)

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