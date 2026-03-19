The University of Chicago Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Imagine, if you can, the following scenario: A male postdoctoral instructor, 26, takes an interest in a female undergraduate, 20. After she is no longer a student in his class, he asks her out, and she accepts. They go on a few dates, going no further than kissing. Soon, realizing that the entanglement is a bad idea, he breaks it off.

Most people wouldn’t see much wrong here. Two 20-somethings went on a few dates, big whoop. But this week, this story was used as the basis for what is, quite possibly, the weakest attempted MeToo-ing ever.

Earlier this week, Megan Wachspress, now a lecturer at Stanford Law School, took to Bluesky to accuse Evanston, Ill., Mayor Daniel Biss—who happens to be running for Congress—of engaging in an “inappropriate romantic relationship” with her more than 20 years ago.

In a Substack essay elaborating on her posts, Ms. Wachspress detailed her brief relationship with Mr. Biss: She was a student at the University of Chicago, and he taught one of her classes. The pair had long conversations during office hours. After she was no longer his student, he asked to “meet up, socially” and she accepted. After a few dates, he cut it off. Curiously, Ms. Wachspress failed to mention that Mr. Biss was only six years older than her at the time—thus leaving their true age gap up to the reader’s imagination.

The essay is a strange read, with a tone that oversells its thin allegations. Her choice to go on a few dates with Mr. Biss is framed as something she was subjected to: “This thing that had happened to me,” she writes. She even has the gall to imply their brief, seemingly unconsummated romantic relationship was the result of “grooming.”

This particular word choice is an exaggeration that co-opts the abuse suffered by teenage girls who can accurately be described as having been “groomed” into illegal sexual relationships with adult teachers. What Ms. Wachspress experienced wasn’t grooming—nor was it sexual harassment or coercion, which can of course happen when professors and bosses pursue underlings. Most professor-student relationships, even if between two consenting adults, are ill-advised, and it’s fine for colleges to restrict them out of concern for potential abuses of power (or favoritism, for that matter).

What Ms. Wachspress described—and Mr. Biss’s campaign acknowledged—barely counts as such a relationship. It registers as a low-level bad idea, something Mr. Biss himself seems to have recognized at the time.

It is neither empowering nor particularly feminist to view women as perpetual schoolgirls, unable to consent to any romantic relationship that has a whiff of power imbalance. But for a certain kind of 2010s feminism—thankfully now fading—it is simply inconceivable that a young woman may not merely consent to, but be actively interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with someone a bit older than herself.

It’s hard not to read Ms. Wachspress’s accusations as anything but an opportunistic attempt to sink Mr. Biss’s political hopes. Thankfully, it didn’t work. Mr. Biss won his primary on Tuesday. With little long-term harm done, I’m inclined to view this attempted MeToo-ing as a sign that some sanity has returned to our thinking about romantic relationships. The accusations didn’t stick because anyone not committed to feminist infantilization can quickly see through them. Female college students are adults, which means they can make adult decisions—and adult mistakes.

Ms. Camp is a senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.