By Meghan Cox Gurdon

No Kings Potest in New Brunswick, N.J., on March 29 Photo: Joel Plummer/ZUMA Press

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People attending No Kings protests have been mocked for waving placards printed in advance. Some have been rightly excoriated for waving the red flag of communism. But many hold up colorful posters they’ve made by hand. This last group is in some respects the most piteous. It’s they who illustrate an ignominious truth about the way we live now.

It takes no effort for the blasé to hoist a sign that someone else has paid to have printed and stuck on a length of wood. A cynic can order the hammer-and-sickle off Amazon ($7.99 for the Soviet flag, $13.99 for a more logo-centric look). But to turn up with a large artisanal placard shows commitment that’s almost touchingly guileless. It says: I hate Donald Trump so much that I have gone out and bought art supplies and expended real time using them. The sight conjures in the observer a mental image of the artists at home, bent over sheets of poster board and scribbling hard, like first-graders doing an assignment. There’s a childish quality to their tools (cardboard, markers, glue sticks), despite the vitriol of their sentiments. Signs that are sufficiently inventive will win the admiration of peers and may also, Deo gratias, make the news.

And so, with yells and chants and dances and much waving of emblems, the venting took place again this past weekend. Again, the homemade signs were extravagant in their contempt. “Impeach/Remove/Convict” went the multicolored lettering on one waved at a rally in Cambridge, Mass. “No Kings,” said another that showed a golden crown crossed out in red, and in a retreat before the dazzling number of presidential offenses, offered the words: “Too Many Crimes to Fit on One Sign.” Another placard showed a picture of Uncle Sam relieving himself on the head of the president with the written demand: “Dump Trump.”

Rallygoers were proud of their posters, which they presumably brought home afterward. They’ll have a chance to re-use them. Between now and the midterms, leftist activists will arrange plenty of protest opportunities. Money will gush, organizers will send out the word, perturbed individuals will gather and bitterness will issue forth. When November comes, the demonstrators will supply their votes, which is what this is all about.

The ignominious truth can be seen not in the abusive placards waved by groups of like-minded people, but in the lonely obedience of their production. A number of Americans, and it’s impossible to know how many, appear to have given themselves over so entirely to political antipathy guided by remote strangers that it has become for them a hobby, like ceramics. Some go to rallies and draw energy from the company of others who share their ire. Others appear more solitary and monomaniacal.

Someone, for instance, has gone to a lot of trouble to paint small, understated Trump-deprecating wooden signs and to erect them on the verge of a busy highway in Maryland. To position the messages (“Epstein Files” and “Greenland?” were two I’ve seen), the sign-maker either had to drive to the spot and pull over to the shoulder to hammer the posts into the ground, or to have sneaked over the guardrails from inland, as it were, perhaps in the middle of the night when vehicles and witnesses were fewer. In any case, to put those things up took industry.

Many people have painted angry motifs on sheets and hung them on the overpasses of I-95. Last summer a person (or persons) created homemade “Release the Files” signs and stuck them on all the telephone posts on the wealthy Maine island of North Haven. Someone else, or the same person (or persons), went around Maine’s coastal villages with colored chalk, writing “Release the Files” at intervals on the paved roads. These messages were transmitted at a time when national progressive leadership had dropped the Epstein issue. But though politicians had stopped yanking the strings, the marionettes were still dutifully dancing.

That’s the tragedy and embarrassment of No Kings. The participants are entitled to agitate against a president they didn’t want, even though, for all his defects, this one did win the popular vote. The sad thing is that when they’re making handmade signs and smashing up friendships and family relationships on supposedly moral grounds, they think they’re expressing themselves, when in fact they’ve given over their individuality to become dolls dancing on wires in somebody else’s show.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.