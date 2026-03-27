WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
8h

Lets hope that 4-6 weeks accounts for maintaining unimpeded waterways in the region for the next decade while the power vacuum left by regime change sorts itself out.

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