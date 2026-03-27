By Matthew Continetti

President Trump at the White House on March 26. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg News

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

To hear President Trump tell it, Operation Epic Fury is all but over. “You know, I don’t like to say this—we’ve won this,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday at the White House. “Because this war has been won, the only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news.”

Not quite. The worst thing President Trump could do now is stop America and Israel’s joint military campaign prematurely. Iran’s command and control, air defenses, navy, missiles, drones, nuclear program and defense industrial base may be severely damaged, if not destroyed. But plenty of targets remain. And the regime has bite, especially over energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

If Operation Epic Fury concludes with the Iranian regime in power, moreover, Mr. Trump’s job will be only beginning. His choices will determine the shape of the Middle East and the challenges he leaves for his successors. The bombing may stop, but the hard decisions won’t. And the record is clear: The tactical brilliance of 10,000 strikes doesn’t equal strategic victory.

Critics of Operation Epic Fury draw analogies with Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2001 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. They liken demolition of the Iranian war machine to decadeslong counterinsurgencies and nation-building. They itemize the risks of “forever war” daily, even as the war itself is only four weeks old. But they should also study Operation Desert Storm from 1991. It was a remarkable campaign that left its central problem—what to do about Saddam once the guns fell silent—unresolved.

Take the issue of regime collapse. At this writing, the Iranian people have yet to mobilize against their government. The Islamic Republic’s apparatus of repression—which killed more than 30,000 dissenters earlier this year—continues to instill fear. Nor is it easy to protest under bombardment. Adm. Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, notes that conditions are too dangerous for widespread revolt.

Why? Because the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps uses civilians as shields. “They’re launching missiles and drones from populated areas, and you need to stay inside for right now,” Adm. Cooper said recently. “There will be a clear signal at some point, as the president has indicated, for you to be able to come out.”

Suppose a clear signal arrives. Suppose Iranians take to the streets and the IRGC responds with deadly force. Will President Trump help the protesters—even at the cost of a cease-fire? Or will he stand aside, leaving Iranian civilians defenseless before the IRGC? If Washington encourages regime change without following through, it will lose its credibility, its deterrence and its honor.

We’ve seen it before. Ahead of launching the American ground war to expel Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait in 1991, President George H.W. Bush expressed his desire that “the Iraqi military and the Iraqi people take matters into their own hands and force Saddam Hussein, the dictator, to step aside.”

The ground assault was extraordinary. In 100 hours, the U.S.-led coalition completed its objectives. Saddam’s elite Republican Guards were on the run. Yet Bush ended the war before annihilating them. Saddam’s regime was wounded but intact.

The consequences were tragic. Within days of the ceasefire, Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq took up arms against Saddam. Shiites rose in the south. Saddam used his remaining helicopters to crush the rebellion. And the U.S. stood by. Tens of thousands died. Hastily, the Bush administration imposed no-fly zones in the north and south. U.S. pilots would patrol Iraqi skies for more than a decade.

“Our failure to do more to protect the Shia from Saddam contributed to a sense of betrayal and suspicion that affected our relationships twelve years later when America was confronting Saddam once again,” wrote Dick Cheney in his memoir. Worse, American inaction exhilarated Saddam. His capabilities were diminished. His lethality was not.

When Bush visited Kuwait after leaving office in 1993, Saddam attempted to assassinate him. Kuwaiti officials uncovered the plot and disarmed a car bomb meant for Bush. The new U.S. president, Bill Clinton, retaliated with cruise missiles. “We will combat terrorism,” Mr. Clinton said in announcing the strike. “We will deter aggression. We will protect our people.”

It wasn’t enough. Saddam kept plotting. He evaded U.N. weapons inspections. He turned the U.N.’s Oil-for-Food program into a massive grift. Iraq sank into poverty and disrepair. In December 1998, the U.N. pulled its inspectors from Iraq after Saddam announced that he would no longer cooperate with them. Mr. Clinton authorized Operation Desert Fox, hitting suspected chemical facilities and command and control.

The threat persisted. “In 2001,” writes historian Melyvn P. Leffler in “Confronting Saddam Hussein,” the Iraqi leader’s “goals had not wavered much since 1979: He wanted ‘personal greatness’ and a ‘powerful Iraq that could dominate the Middle East and project influence on the world stage.’ ”

Bit by bit, Saddam was escaping his cage. American leaders acted as if they could manage his disorderly conduct—until the 9/11 terror attacks convinced President George W. Bush otherwise.

Mr. Trump could avoid this fate. Even as the White House pursues negotiations to end war with Iran, U.S. ground forces are moving into position near the Persian Gulf. Marines, special forces and paratroopers will give the president options. They can be used to secure Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, open the Strait, guarantee freedom of navigation and fulfill his objective of ending the threat from the Islamic Republic.

The White House says Mr. Trump will “unleash hell” if Iran doesn’t accept a deal. Sometimes hell isn’t enough. The president must see Operation Epic Fury through to a successful conclusion—and finish what he started.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.