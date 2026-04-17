By Brad Wilcox and Marie Baer

Photo: Getty Images

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Pundits and policymakers often look at problems facing Americans as isolated challenges. And while individual policy changes—from the tax code to zoning reform—can make it easier for the rising generation to realize the American dream, the attainability of the dream has a deeper, more fundamental driver: marriage.

A decade ago, more than half of Americans believed in the American dream. Today, only 1 in 3 do, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll. A majority of Americans believe key features of the dream—homeownership, stable work and simple prosperity—are harder to obtain than they once were. Pessimism about the future runs especially deep, with more than 3 in 4 Americans saying they expect the next generation to fare worse than they have.

This fading faith in the dream, however, is belied by many economic indicators. Real wages are up, a record share of Americans have moved into the upper middle class and millennials have more wealth than baby boomers did at their age.

So, what gives?

Inflationary pressures in some sectors of the economy and the negativity bias of social media partly explain this public pessimism. But a big, unheralded part of the problem is that today’s young adults aren’t getting married the way previous generations did. With young men and women less likely to prioritize marriage or finding dating difficult, the share of Americans between 25 and 34 who are married has nearly halved over the past four decades. This makes having a family, owning a home, and other features of the dream much harder to grasp.

It’s no secret that the cost of single-family homes has skyrocketed in many areas of the country in recent years, boxing many Americans out of the market. Partly as a consequence, homeownership has declined sharply. In 1980, 67% of adults aged 25 to 54 owned their own homes. By 2025, that number fell to less than half—only 48%, according to the new 2026 Family Structure Index.

But this is more than a story about affordability. Marriage rates have shriveled. The shifts in homeownership and marriage are connected. Because while homeownership itself has trended downward, married Americans have been largely immune to the trend. In fact, there remains a consistent and monumental gap between married and unmarried Americans: 71% of married adults aged 25 to 54 own their own home today, compared with only 21% of their unmarried peers.

Marriage smooths the path to homeownership. Part of this is simple arithmetic. Because they can pool their income and share expenses, “married couples are in a better position than single young adults to afford a home and always have been,” as Scott Winship has noted.

But marriage doesn’t merely make it easier to afford a home. It motivates people to earn more and save more in pursuit of one. Married men actually work more hours, are less likely to be fired, and make more money than their single peers. Married people are more likely to have kids than single people, and parenthood motivates adults to seek a single-family home. For all these reasons, one of the best predictors of homeownership today is marital status—better than education, race, and, yes, even income, according to our analysis of the Current Population Survey.

The “white picket fence” trope as a stand-in for the American dream didn’t emerge out of thin air. Owning a home has always been a deeply meaningful signifier. It meant you’d achieved real security and success. But until recently, it was a given that two people—not one—would walk together through the gate in that fence. The journey toward more white picket fences in America’s future will have to begin at the altar.

Mr. Wilcox, a professor of sociology at the University of Virginia, is senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies and nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Ms. Baer is a contributing editor at the Institute for Family Studies.