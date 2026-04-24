Photo: Getty Images

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti argues Democrats may have won the Virginia gerrymander battle but could lose a much larger war; Elizabeth Corey has a polite disagreement with Christopher Rufo over DEI; and Emma Camp warns against the excesses of confessional writing.

But first, there’s something new under the sun . . .

New Sensation

—Matthew Hennessey

When I need a break from politics I turn to Bob Lefsetz’s podcast. I’ve mentioned Mr. Lefsetz here before. He’s a writer in Los Angeles who muses broadly about the entertainment business in his longrunning Lefsetz Letter. I interviewed him for the Journal in 2024.

Mr. Lefsetz’s podcast is almost always focused on the music industry. He talks to artists and musicians, promoters and executives, tastemakers and scenesters. This week he featured David Porter, 84, the Grammy-winning songwriter of Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’ ” among many other rock and soul classics.

The conversation was fascinating, as always. One thing Mr. Porter said about his creative process stuck out: “We live by the philosophy that there are no new emotions. You have to find fresh ways to talk about common emotions.” This idea goes back to Ecclesiastes, and probably further: “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

Shakespeare’s plots were borrowed and refined. The Beatles painted with musical colors mixed by older composers—in some cases, much older. What thrills us are the new uses artists find for familiar devices, the innovative ways they express the same old boring stuff—boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back, so on, etc.

The mind naturally wonders if everything has already been said and done. Are there really no emotional frontiers left to explore?

Each generation imagines itself navigating new waters. These times—today, now—feel so different and special and fresh relative to everything that came before. This period of technological and social change, not to mention political upheaval, is unique, unprecedented.

Nobody has ever lived through times like these. Somebody must have come up with something new?

I offer, humbly, one possibly new emotion: fear of missing out. That internet-era sensation, born of total social-media immersion, isn’t, I don’t think, described in the Bible, or the Analects, or the Epic of Gilgamesh. I’m not talking about ambition, desire or envy. These fall under the familiar rubric. I’m talking about something King Solomon wouldn’t recognize—the belief, based on visual evidence delivered directly to your phone, that others are getting more out of life than you are and that, if you look away, even for a moment, you might miss it.

FOMO is one of those things that makes you stop and think: Was it like this when I was a kid? I grew up in the 1970s and ’80s. I don’t recall suffering from that particular emotion. We had our MTV. But it was all on a screen in the living room plugged into the wall. You couldn’t take it with you. It couldn’t follow you around. There was a distance between you and the action.

Social media collapses that distance. It gives you the sense that a bus full of glamorous celebrities is leaving for a party by the beach and you aren’t on it because you didn’t get the memo. You missed out.

If you didn’t have a cellphone, and you didn’t have social media, you’d have no fear of missing out, because you’d never know what you were missing until it was over and done with. You might never even know that anything had happened at all. Wouldn’t that be something? Then you could relax and enjoy life. Then you could be happy with where you were and what you had.

Somebody should write a song about that.

Here Comes the Ad: A good Instagram influencer can brand anything—even a wedding. A viral post shows one influencer-bride and her husband on their wedding day with the caption #CapitalOnePartner and a tag that says “Paid partnership.” Some users joked in response that they want Palantir or the military-industrial complex to sponsor their own nuptials. It’s also possible to get brands to chip in for the marriage proposal. Another influencer turned hers into a multiday extravaganza of Instagram content, featuring a spin class from Flywheel, dresses from LoveShackFancy, and hair and makeup from the beauty service Glamsquad. “A” for effort. But are you really enjoying one of life’s most precious moments when you’re planning it all with the hopes of going viral? — Mary Julia Koch

Mummy Tummy Find: Archaeologists working in the ruins of Oxyrhynchus, an ancient Egyptian city, recently came upon a tomb containing several mummified corpses. One of these mummies, which dated to around 1,600 years ago when the area was under Roman control, stood out from the rest for an unusual accoutrement over its abdomen: a papyrus fragment of Homer’s “Iliad,” the epic about the Trojan War, in Greek. At this remove, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to ascertain whether there was some specific cultural significance to this choice, or whether it was more a matter of the burial team rummaging around for whatever scrap was on hand. The fragment’s text doesn’t provide any hints. It relates a scene early in the epic that lists the naval forces arrayed against Troy. But it’s fascinating in itself to come upon evidence of the confluence of Greek, Rome and Egypt. This is what real multiculturalism looks like. — Jack Butler

Was it something you ate? Photo: sahar saleem/Reuters

Adios Millionaires: A Massachusetts high school may soon ditch its mascot after pushback from parents and students. The mascot isn’t an offensive racial caricature, a plucky colonist or a send-up of the losing side of a particular war. Instead, the students at Lenox Memorial High School are known as the Millionaires—complete with a Mr. Monopoly-style cartoon. Opponents say that the name seems braggadocious and has led to snide remarks from athletic rivals. Supporters say the mascot is a valuable part of the town’s history, since the name originated as a reference to Gilded Age elites who built summer homes in Lenox. It’s easy to understand why some cringe at the name. But on the other hand, what’s the point of a mascot if not to boast a little? — Emma Camp

Matthew Continetti

Voters in Virginia narrowly passed a gerrymander Tuesday that could eliminate up to four GOP congressional seats. Democrats are thrilled. They need only three seats to win control of the House of Representatives this November.

Yet Democrats are looking at the wrong maps. They’re winning the gerrymander battle while losing the larger war for America’s future. Success in 2026 will be temporary if Democrats don’t address flaws in their governance that continue to alienate voters.

Elizabeth Corey

Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Zuma Press

He and I both have our problems with DEI. But we differ on what conservatism means, and especially on what it requires of us as people. I’d be happy to discuss our differences over drinks.

Emma Camp

Photo: Getty Images

Confessional writing lacks any sense of privacy from the reader. That isn’t to say confessional writing can never transcend the hit to its author’s dignity. But such essays are inherently written by people who either have a depressed sense of self-preservation or a strain of outright masochism.

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