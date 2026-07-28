Carlisle Indians vs. Yale at the Polo Grounds in Bronx, N.Y., 1907. Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

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The Pro Football Hall of Fame won’t install its Class of 2026 until Aug. 8, but we already know one member of next year’s group: Theodore Roosevelt.

“Keep it a secret,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in April. “I think we’re going to see Theodore Roosevelt inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

This means that Roosevelt’s admission is at least a good bet. The 26th president is also a deserving pick, given how much America’s most popular sport owes him. As Mr. Burgum explained, “There’s a book out now literally called ‘How Teddy Saved Football.’ ”

I literally wrote it. The full title is: “The Big Scrum: How Teddy Roosevelt Saved Football.” It was published 15 years ago. Yes, you can still buy copies. Thanks for asking.

The idea for the book started with a statistic: In 1905, 18 people died playing football. When I came upon this figure in a random reading, it hit me like a linebacker. I wanted to know more. At the time, I worked across the street from the Library of Congress. Soon I was seated in its periodicals room, squinting at old newspapers on scrolls of microfilm.

What I discovered was an untold story—or a story that had been partially told, and usually in versions that fumbled the truth. At its center was one of the most colorful men ever to inhabit the White House.

Roosevelt loved football. As a freshman at Harvard in the centennial year of 1876, he attended his first game. It was also the second-ever football game between his school and Yale, in what is one of America’s great sports rivalries. The “Ivy League” may be shorthand for elite universities in the Northeast, but it’s really an athletic conference.

Harvard’s defeat stirred passions and stoked frustrations that 21st-century fans may recognize. “I am sorry to say we were beaten,” wrote Roosevelt to his mother, “principally because our opponents played very foul.”

After his graduation, Roosevelt ranched in North Dakota, where his presidential library opened earlier this month. This was the region where he started to live the strenuous life and build his reputation as a rugged outdoorsman. “He was really a great he-man,” President Trump said at the library’s dedication on July 1.

In 1898, Roosevelt became a national hero for his bravery in the Spanish-American War, when he led a cavalry unit whose members he recruited. Legend says that he sought to sign up the kind of hardy Westerners he had met in North Dakota, and that’s basically true. As his memoir “The Rough Riders” makes clear, however, he also wanted men who had played football in college. He thought they had the right stuff to help him win a war in Cuba.

Meanwhile, football was exploding in popularity. Spectators filled stadiums for events whose physical violence could resemble gladiatorial combat. Injuries were routine and sometimes gruesome. Deaths were common enough that nobody could dismiss them as freak accidents.

By the time Roosevelt was president in the early 1900s, a powerful movement to abolish football had entered the public arena. Newspaper editorial pages denounced the sport. Colleges and universities considered dropping it. State legislatures debated bans.

Then came the deadly season of 1905. Shortly before it kicked off, Roosevelt negotiated a treaty between Japan and Russia, for which he became the first American to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. In the fall, he turned his peacemaking skills to football, summoning coaches from top colleges to a private huddle in the White House. “Football is on trial,” he told them. “Because I believe in the game, I want to do all I can to save it.”

Roosevelt believed in football because he regarded it as more than a pastime. He saw it as a social good, teaching lessons that can’t be learned in classrooms. “The great growth in the love of athletic sports,” he wrote in a children’s magazine, has “had an excellent effect in increased manliness.” He added that “the rough sports” improved pluck, endurance and fitness. In a statement of quintessential vigor, he singled out one sport in particular: “In short, in life, as in a football game, the principle to follow is: Hit the line hard; don’t foul and don’t shirk, but hit the line hard!”

At the football summit, the hard-hitting president didn’t issue orders or make demands. Roosevelt thought that football men should solve football’s problem. Yet he warned them that the status quo wouldn’t last.

That winter, football transformed. A new rules body convened, and its members approved reforms in the name of player safety. They moved the distance for a first down from 5 yards to 10. They created a neutral zone at the line of scrimmage. They also limited the number of players who could line up in the backfield and made the personal foul a heavily penalized infraction. These innovations have endured. Roosevelt didn’t lobby for them publicly, but he sent letters that encouraged the efforts of committee members.

The rule-makers did one more thing, too: They permitted the forward pass. Up to this point, football was a game of running and kicking. It was not a game of throwing and catching. There were quarterbacks, but not wide receivers. Nobody could chuck the ball downfield.

The revolutionary idea of the forward pass had been in the air for several years. One of its champions was John Heisman, a coach whose name is attached to college football’s most famous trophy. His proposal had always failed. Suddenly, it was adopted, with the intention of spreading players around the field and protecting them from a relentless series of smashups and dogpiles.

The new rules worked. The deaths diminished. The movement to ban the sport sputtered out. The committee behind this success evolved into the NCAA.

Football remains ferocious. The threat of head injuries is better understood today than it was even a decade ago, and the NFL and the NCAA continue to adjust rules to reduce the risk. Tweaks involve everything from methods of tackling to types of helmets. The sport is much safer than it once was. It’s also much improved. The forward pass introduced elements of speed, precision and grace that made the game far more exciting.

The 2027 NFL Draft will take place next spring on the National Mall in Washington. Mr. Burgum has suggested that this would be a fitting time and a place for an announcement about a special entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame—a site that might not even exist but for the fact that Teddy Roosevelt once gave America a new birth of football.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.