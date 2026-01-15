By James B. Meigs

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Cea Weaver in New York on Jan. 1, 2026. Photo: Michael Appleton/Associated Press

Suddenly everyone has a plan to bring down housing costs.

In his Jan. 1 inaugural address, New York Mayor Zohran Mamadani promised “we will freeze the rent” for the city’s roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments. Not willing to be left out of the affordability parade, the Trump administration says it is working on a range of housing-policy ideas to include in an upcoming executive order. “We are bringing back the AMERICAN DREAM,” the president said on Truth Social.

While some claimed to see hints of moderation during Mr. Mamdani’s campaign, the new mayor confirmed his far-left bona fides in his fiery speech: “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist.” Mr. Mamdani’s director of the Office to Protect Tenants, Cea Weaver, almost overshadowed her boss when her past radical statements came to light. While Mr. Mamdani vaguely praised “the warmth of collectivism,” her social media posts included calls to “elect more communists” and “seize private property!”

President Trump’s proposals also include putting the squeeze on the supposed villains of the housing market. He recently announced plans to block institutional investors from “buying more single-family homes.” Populists on both left and right see an attractive target. But studies show these investors own only about 3% of U.S. single-family rentals. That isn’t enough to make a real dent in prices. Mr. Trump is also urging Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy more mortgage-backed securities, a move that might modestly bring down rates. But it is also a policy that helped trigger the 2008 financial crisis. What could go wrong?

Politicians focus on housing for a reason. Some economic indicators are looking up, but finding an affordable place to live has never been harder. Home prices have risen 50% since 2019, while the average age of first-time home buyers is 40. Unfortunately, the solutions on offer won’t help. Some, like Mr. Mamdani’s rent freeze, will make things worse. Tellingly, neither the president nor New York’s new mayor seems particularly interested in the one policy proven to bring down prices for all: Giving developers freer rein to build more luxury housing.

If we want more housing, we should let developers build more homes for people who are willing and able to buy or rent them. Of course, that would mean most new construction would target mid- to high-end buyers. The thought of that drives many people crazy. Go to any community hearing on development and you’ll hear someone say, “We don’t need luxury housing. We need affordable housing!”

It sounds like common sense. And, to progressives, it sounds like a moral imperative. But it defies economic logic. New construction is expensive. Absent big subsidies, it’s hard for a builder to make money selling brand-new units to lower-income buyers or renters. But when developers target the luxury market, something miraculous happens: People move.

Families with rising incomes vacate their cramped digs and move up to larger apartments or houses. That increases options and reduces costs for lower-income families, so they get to move up too. Economists call this “filtering.” According to the Manhattan Institute’s Judge Glock, “the economic consensus is that building new luxury housing reduces costs for all types of buyers and renters.”

Don’t believe me? The U.S just conducted a real-world experiment. During the great Covid migration, many Sunbelt cities allowed developers to surge construction of luxury buildings, while cities in California and northern states grew sluggishly. According to Bloomberg, cities that built the most units have seen the biggest drops in rents. Rents in Austin, Texas, fell more than 15% over that period.

I doubt the lessons of economics will have much of an effect on Mr. Mamdani and his tenant czar. They talk about affordability. (And, to be fair, the mayor recently issued an order intended to “streamline” housing construction.) But over years of radical activism, Mr. Mamdani and Ms. Weaver have made clear that their real goal is equality. They seethe at the idea that some people can afford nicer apartments than others.

“We can’t let the market determine who gets to live that dignified life,” Mr. Mamdani said in a radio interview. He believes he knows a better way. We’ll see how that experiment works out.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.