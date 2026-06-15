By Tunku Varadarajan

Éric Zemmour in Paris on March 9. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Many in France—and those in the elite and on the left, for sure—regard Éric Zemmour as politically incendiary. His party, Reconquête, is always described as far-right in the mainstream French media. His opposition to Muslim immigration into France is more unyielding, even, than that of Marine Le Pen, the nationalist politician who was the runner-up to incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the 2022 French presidential election. In December 2022, the European Court of Human Rights upheld Mr. Zemmour’s conviction by a French court for “inciting discrimination and hatred” over comments about France’s Muslim community. He would have been protected under the First Amendment had he made the same comments in the U.S.

Mr. Zemmour, 67, was born in Paris to a family of Berber Jews with their origins in Algeria. He, too, was a presidential contender in 2022, finishing in fourth place in the first round. A onetime TV journalist and a prolific and eloquent essayist, he is the author of “The Suicide of France.” Published first in 2014, it was last week issued in translation by Encounter Books, with the original French text rendered into English by Nathan Pinkoski, a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America. This interview (condensed and edited for clarity) was conducted in New York, where Mr. Zemmour was visiting to launch his book. Mr. Pinkoski served as interpreter.

Tunku Varadarajan: You write in your introduction to the English edition of your book that people call you all kinds of things. Reactionary. Fascist, Homophobic. Racist. You reject those labels. You scoff at them. How would you prefer to be called?

Eric Zemmour: I think of myself as a French writer who is part of a great French tradition of writers who are engaged in politics. Like Chateaubriand, Lamartine, Tocqueville, Aragon, Malraux. Getting involved in politics wasn’t my initial goal. But I really do think that France is at great risk of death—due to its own weaknesses, of course, and as a result of a migratory invasion.

This is not an accidental or natural death. You describe it as suicide.

Yes, absolutely, it’s suicide. France has abandoned everything that makes up its greatness. In sum, France has three pillars: the State, Catholicism, and literature. Those three pillars have crumbled. France is in freefall. And so, in the face of this decline of France, we must now mount a massive fightback—against this invasion of our French civilization by another civilization that’s taking up its place on our own French soil.

Has this suicide actually taken place, or is France still in the process of killing itself?

We’re in the process of committing it. There are two antagonistic movements in France. First, the long movement of suicide that has been going on from the 1960s and ’70s up to the present. It’s getting worse every day. It has undermined all of France’s traditional structures, from the family and Catholicism to relations between the sexes and the genius of our country. All this has been made immeasurably worse by immigration. And yet there are many French who are acutely aware of this catastrophe and want to stop it. It’s those particular French people that I’m relying upon.

Who are they, these guardians of France?

For a long time, only a part of the working class was aware of the calamity. The bourgeoisie and the elite classes were profiting from everything that came from globalization. They thought, We just need to adapt to all that change and pay no heed to the other things. And so there was a conflict between the French working classes—the popular classes—and the elite. Christopher Lasch in America and David Goodhart in Britain have written about these elites, these “anywhere” people, who are globalized and rootless, unlike the working class, who are not.

Is it possible to stop the suicide of France, as you see it?

Today, we have moved beyond the stage I’ve just described. Because many more French grasp the gravity of the situation. A patriotic bourgeoisie now also confronts this infernal problem. As France is reshaped, this is producing new kinds of alliances. A new faultline has opened up as a result of the migratory invasion. We now have a confrontation between what the Left calls une nouvelle France [a New France], on the one hand, that focuses essentially on the millions of Muslims who have arrived in France, and, on the other, what we call la France éternelle [the Eternal France].

Has “eternal” France really been eternal?

Good question! What de Gaulle and many others called Eternal France was the France of 2,000 years, the France that was white, Catholic by religion, and with a Greco-Roman culture.

Greco-Roman or Judeo-Christian?

Both. As you know, Christianity is a synthesis of Judaism, Greek thought and Roman law.

Who coined the phrase Eternal France? Was it de Gaulle?

No. It’s an eternal phrase!

You entered politics to defeat the New France. Is that fair to say?

I entered politics to save Eternal France. It’s as simple as that. And to stop the colonization—as I call it—of France by foreigners coming to France, empowered by those French people who embrace this idea of a New France. Of course, it’s possible to have some foreign migration, but it has to assimilate to our history, our culture, our people. You have to take up our history as your own. But—and I emphasize this—while we can assimilate individuals, we cannot do so with entire peoples, with masses.

How many Muslim people live in France today?

We don’t know. Because it is forbidden to have such statistics in France. We are not in England! These kinds of statistics are banned. They’re never collected by the State.

But if you had to make an approximation . . .

Eight million, 10 million? I really don’t know. What I can tell you is this. We have 500,000 legal entries each year. Not illegals. And 30% of all those who are born in France are born to those who are who are not of European descent. In other words, of the 600,000 births that occur in France each year, 200,000 are to “extra-Europeans,” the majority being Muslims from the Maghreb and elsewhere in Africa.

Is it your view that such people are, by definition, unassimilable?

No. Individuals can always be assimilated. Look at me. I was born into a family from Algeria. My family wasn’t around during the Crusades. They made the effort to assimilate into France. But multitudes can’t. When entire peoples come en masse, and when they impose and spread their culture, assimilation is just not possible. A poll done six months ago revealed that 59% of young French-born Muslims regard sharia law as more important than French law.

Do you speak Arabic yourself?

No. But my father, grandfather and great-grandfather all spoke Arabic very well.

Will you run for president in 2027?

Maybe! [laughs]. I won’t announce my candidature when we’re just talking casually like this. But maybe, maybe, maybe. This is not the right time to talk about it. But it is a serious possibility.

If you were to become president, what would you do to address the issues that make you indignant?

For me, cracking down on legal migration is more important than addressing illegal migration. Because it’s the legal migration that is enabling the illegal migration. There are links between the two of them. There are family links, and they come from the same countries. It’s the legal immigration that spills over into illegal immigration.

We also need to bring an end to birthright citizenship, and to deport not only the illegals, but also the criminals, and the long-term unemployed who’ve been living off the state for months and months.

Even if they were born in France?

If they are born in France, it’s not the same thing. If they were born in France, they are French.

In that case, we’re talking about those who are naturalized French citizens.

The majority come from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Mali. And these are the ones who never give up their nationality when they come to France. They won’t be stateless if we deport them.

Understood. But to be clear: The only people you would remove physically from France would be those who are there either illegally, or who are naturalized French citizens who’ve committed crimes. Those born in France are untouchable, correct?

No. Here’s the rub. Those born in France also have these other nationalities. They never lose their Moroccan or Algerian nationalities.

So you would consider revoking French citizenship from those born in France if they also have an additional citizenship?

That’s correct. For criminals of a certain degree of seriousness, yes.

This isn’t going to be easy.

No, it’s not easy. You’re right.

It could potentially start a civil war in France.

I think the risk of civil war is even greater if we don’t do anything and continue to allow for this migratory invasion to take place.

What is your relationship like with Marine Le Pen?

I don’t have much of a relationship with Madame Le Pen.

Would you like to have a better relationship with her?

Right now, I just don’t see the usefulness of that. There are some aspects of our programs that are similar, but we also have our differences, especially on the economy. She’s a socialist and I’m not. She believes that Islam is compatible with the French Republic. I don’t think it is. And she doesn’t believe that there’s a Great Replacement happening in France. So we have our disagreements, alongside our points of agreement.

What do you think of President Macron?

He has a certain amount of intelligence. Works hard. But he’s been a catastrophe for the country. For me, his biggest error has been to believe that everything can be solved via the economy. It is a philosophical blunder. I think the fundamental problem is the question of national identity. And he thought he could fix all that just by having the economy do better. And by the way, even on his own terms, his economic agenda has been a failure. The country has fallen deeper into debt, and become poorer.

Do you regret the surrender to the EU of your monetary sovereignty?

I was opposed to monetary union. We were told we were going to become as strong as the Germans. And we never did. Instead, it has helped us build up a bigger national debt. We lost the capacity to devalue our currency to stop us running up our debt and to boost industrial exports. Today, we’ve undergone a triple colonization. A technological colonization, done by Americans. A commercial and trade colonization, done by the Chinese. And a Muslim colonization by population replacement.

Would you ever entertain the possibility of a “Frexit” from the European Union?

I think right now that would be useless and, in fact, counterproductive. Just look at Brexit. It is a catastrophe for Britain, and has made the economic and migratory situations even worse. A “Frexit” would provoke a political battle that could go on for years. I have other priorities.

You have allies in other European countries, people who think like you?

Absolutely. There is a very big occidental movement to save the identity of European people. In every country, there is a popular movement. You see it everywhere, in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy. We belong to the same civilization. And the clearest embodiment of this movement is Donald Trump.

Eric Zemmour and Sarah Knafo in New York on June 9. Photo: Tunku Varadarajan

You see Donald Trump as a fellow traveler.

Yes, especially when I hear him talk about immigration being a war, or saying a man is a man and a woman is a woman, or that wokeism is a weapon being used against a meritocracy, or when I see him deporting numerous illegals. In fact, I was saying all these things before I’d even heard the name “Donald Trump.”

Who are some of the political leaders in history whom you admire?

For me, the greatest man in French history, no, in all history, is Napoleon. There are many others, of course. Clemenceau. Churchill. De Gaulle. And Nixon. Yes, yes, yes, Nixon. Nixon admired de Gaulle, by the way, and de Gaulle admired Nixon. He was a great statesman, and so greatly misunderstood. Watergate changed American politics forever, and for the worse, empowering judges, the media and NGOs. We now have a tyranny of the minority against the majority. The insights of Tocqueville have been flipped on their head.

You have named your party Reconquest? That’s a very provocative name.

Of course. Deliberately so. I really think we must undertake the reconquest of France, by the French. I am really very alarmed. I’m not trying to be clever. We need to remake what it is to be French. The historic reference is, of course, to the Spanish Reconquista.

Would France have been a better place today if it had not had a revolution in 1789? I detect a certain ambivalence in your book.

Nowadays, I’ve become very critical of the French Revolution. It instilled a culture of violence that has been in France for two centuries now. It existed before, of course. France was always a country of civil wars and wars of religion. But the revolution made all this even worse.

The French team is favored to win the World Cup. Yet it is polemical in certain quarters in France because of its largely nonwhite composition, commonly described as “black-blanc-beur” [black-white-Arab]. What are your thoughts?

Today, it’s not black-blanc-beur. It’s black-black-black. They’re only African players left.

Do you feel any solidarity with the team? Do you support it?

Me? I’ve willingly, and spontaneously, supported the French team since I was a boy. But it’s true now that some French, myself included, look upon this team as if it’s foreign to us, distant from us. Imagine if the Senegal football team had ten white players. I think the Senegalese would probably react in a similar way.

What is your view of the Russian war on Ukraine?

I think we should have listened for years to Putin’s warnings with respect to the expansion of NATO, right up to Russian borders. Europe should have found a solution to let the Russian part of Ukraine be closer to Russia and the Western part be closer to Europe. I see it as a catastrophe that Russia has become an ally of China against us. I would prefer Russia to be closer to Europe in the great civilizational conflict that is going to play out in the 21st century.

The great civilizational conflict being with China, or with Islam?

Both of them. I think that every civilization that was beaten and dominated by the West is looking to take revenge. Islamic. Chinese. Indian. Every civilization that has undergone Western dominance is now looking to avenge itself.

Mr. Varadarajan, a Journal contributor, is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and at New York University Law School’s Classical Liberal Institute.