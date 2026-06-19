Ignat Solzhenitsyn conducts a dressed rehearsal of the opera based on his father’s story “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” in Moscow, Dec. 5, 2018. Photo: alexander nemenov/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Ignat Solzhenitsyn was born in 1972, son of the author and dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn, and came with his family to Vermont following his father’s expulsion from the Soviet Union.



A world-renowned conductor and pianist, he teaches at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. He joined Free Expression in New York to discuss the trajectory of his life, the state of classical music and his sense of how that music stands in the world today.

The following is an edited transcript.

Jack Butler: When did you first develop a consciousness of who your father was?



Ignat Solzhenitsyn: It was so early in my life that I don’t remember really acquiring that consciousness. It must have been, and I know it was, imparted to us, to my siblings and myself, little by little in the natural unfolding of our childhood, just as one learns about any other aspect of life or nature or the world around us or the world of our family. My mother was the one to explain, show, tell, inform us about this as our childhoods unfolded.



Was music important in the household you grew up in?



Music was important to a point. Both my parents loved music. When my father was expelled and my mother followed him with the family in 1974, she was able to take out some of her favorite and his favorite LPs. I think some of your audience may either remember what those are, or of course they’re making a comeback. We have still some beautiful vinyl records from the time. Classical music, both Russian artists and recorded by Melodiya, the state firm, or East German and sometimes even West German labels. So music was something they loved listening to but had no professional or really personal experience with it as practitioners.

When did music become something you wanted to dedicate your life to?



For that we have to skip forward, because I was not aware of wanting to be a musician until I began to, as one would say, get good at the piano. And of course, for that to happen, I had to first start lessons. And for that to happen, my parents had to be aware that in those circumstances of being very far away from not only from our homeland, but away from any friends, any acquaintances, really just kind of plopped in the middle of the Vermont woods as it happens, it wasn’t that easy to figure out what kind of extracurriculars, as they are called now, might be appropriate for the children. It wasn’t top of mind that the kids need to have music lessons.

The story of my receiving lessons went through some fits and starts and kind of false starts. But eventually when I began serious lessons at age 9, then I progressed quickly. And then very shortly after that, I was, I think, conscious that life outside music or without music would not make sense, would not be appealing to me at all.



The Romans had a term, the cursus honorum, for the ladder of offices an aspiring politician needed to climb to get to a position of renown. What does that look like for a musician who’s not looking to top the Billboard Hot 100? Is there such a path?



It really depends on the age, meaning what age we live in, because that has evolved over time. It also depends on geography, because even in our increasingly connected small world, things are not necessarily the same in Europe as they are in America and even in other parts of the world. And then it much depends on which instrument or what specific vocation within music one is pursuing. So just to give two obvious examples. In the case of an oboist, the oboist path is really very clear. Become as good as you can be on your instrument, start taking orchestral auditions and hope to win one of those very coveted and rare jobs as an oboist, preferably principal oboist, in a great orchestra. Or if that’s not possible, then in a decent orchestra. The orchestral life is still today really the only life for an oboist, with some very rare exceptions, for reasons that go beyond the parameters of our conversation.

In the case of string instruments, so violin or cello, or piano, then you have the possibility to win a major competition or to be noticed by management, to be noticed by even a record company such as still exist, and to have a chance to pursue a solo career. A string player has both options to pursue a solo career or an orchestral career, or indeed chamber music. And many of your readers and listeners will be familiar with that very beautiful and important part of the classical art form that is making music in small groups, trios, quartets, quintets, that sort of thing. Some of the greatest repertoire by Beethoven and Mozart and Brahms is the chamber repertoire. So there’s that option, too.



Is this second option what your path resembled?

In my case, it was a combination of being accepted at Curtis Institute in Philadelphia, which of course is itself almost a golden ticket because it’s so exclusive and tends to help one a great deal in terms of where one goes from there. Of course, in the end, everything depends on one’s talent and hard work and all of those things. But going to Curtis was a great help in being noticed by managers who come or used to come at any rate all the time from here, from New York down to Philly to listen to Curtis students and listen to who was doing what. So Columbia Artists, CAMI, one of the big, if not the biggest manager, signed me to an agreement to represent me and that helped my career move forward. And also winning the Avery Fisher Career Grant, which was a prestigious thing. Those were some of the factors in my case.



You’ve been a conductor and pianist across this country, across the world. Is there a particular professional accomplishment of which you’re most proud?

No. Just every week—we think in terms of weeks as conductors and orchestras, because the whole thing begins usually on a Tuesday morning and ends on a Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. Every week is a journey, is a process, is a challenge, particularly in the case of guest conducting. One is coming together with an orchestra that one doesn’t know or perhaps that one last met three or five or seven years ago. And then to find that common language and to find a way to convince them, essentially, that this is the way this music should go and how successful or unsuccessful the arc of that week is, in a way that’s what consumes one. And that’s what one is proud of, if that comes out well or not well.



Similarly for solo playing, solo recital. I’m never really thinking about what I’ve done. And maybe in older age one will look back, but I’m thinking about what’s next. I’m worried about what’s next. I’m preparing for what’s next. I want what’s next to be better than what I’ve ever done. And I suppose that’s the driving factor, looking forward and understanding that we’re very much in a field—I suppose many fields are like this, but perhaps in art and in performance especially—if we’re not getting better, we’re getting worse. There’s very, very little possibility, I think, to somehow just coast along. It’s either better or it’s worse, and so that’s the challenge.



Do you have a favorite composer and or a favorite work? I’ll go first: Tchaikovsky, “Sleeping Beauty” ballet. I’ve never seen it performed, but I’ve listened to it somewhat obsessively, especially in recent years, and I’m utterly taken by it.



If you love to listen to “Sleeping Beauty,” then you will certainly love seeing it.



I want to see it. I’ve missed out on several opportunities to do so, but it’s on my bucket list.



That’s great. Well, I hope that happens soon here in New York or maybe in London or maybe in Russia someday. That piece has at times a certain repetitiveness, certain longueurs, one might say. They’re not defects. They’re built into the ballet scheme because of the way dances are supposed to be set up, and the kind of tripartite structure of certain dances that will have a middle section and then have to be repeated more or less from the beginning. So if you enjoy it just in listening, then all the more so, I think, in person.

For me, as a professional, it’s very difficult to say, for the same reason I attempted to articulate in the previous question you asked, because one is so focused on what’s in front. And not just at the exclusion of other composers or other works, but because it’s all in order to achieve something worthwhile in a performance of a given piece. It’s truly all-consuming, not just in how many hours we prepare, in, more importantly almost, the extent to which that piece or maybe group of pieces has to really seep into our blood, has to enter the bloodstream and just be circulating within the person for weeks and for months and in many cases for years even, as we think of a lifetime with a great piece of music. But at any given point, those are the pieces that are in me. Almost always those are pieces, of course, I have chosen to bind myself to because I love them, because I admire them, because I worship them in many cases. And therefore, those are the ones that stand out.

So that’s the honest answer. Having said that, more broadly, are there composers one gravitates to more than others? Of course. And in a way, I’ve already hinted at that by saying that one chooses pieces one loves. And they’re not necessarily by an infinite range of composers. They are very often by the same 10 or 12 or 15 or 20 composers that one really feels particularly close to. And then one could of course narrow that down further. To name one would be very difficult. But I could name five. And they tend to be the ones that have mattered the most for a very long time for a great many people. It’s Mozart, it’s Beethoven, it’s Brahms. Shostakovich in my case. Also a very much standard of repertoire now, but perhaps not in that traditional list, if only because he’s much younger, much more recent: Anton Bruckner. So those are some of the names. And of course I’ve just left out Schubert and Haydn.



Their representatives will be very angry with us. We talk about these greats, and these are people who have staying power, whose works are performed, basically every week somewhere in the world. Is music like that being made today, music that will have staying power, or are we stuck? Are those the people who have essentially already done the great accomplishments in that type of music and today nothing comparable is being created?

Well, I can’t wait to find out. But I don’t think we’ll know in my lifetime and in our lifetimes. I don’t think we’ll know for sure. Of course a person may appear who incontrovertibly takes his or her pride of place in that kind of pantheon. That would be the best result of all. But I’d like to think it’s also possible that over time we become aware, we’re able to make a judgment about a name we already know, and with the perspective of time and I suppose hindsight, so critical to human insight, to say this person really deserves to be, so to speak, in that list, whatever that list may be.

But generally speaking, many people suspect that the well of great composers has run rather dry. And I say that with nonetheless the utmost respect for living, working colleagues, many of whom are extraordinary creators, whether still very young or already very old. [Gyorgy] Kurtág and [Gyorgy] Ligeti in Hungary, or very advanced age in the case of Kurtag. And Elliott Carter, who was just here downtown living in the Village until a few years ago and still writing. Amazing.

But if we’re talking about not just interesting and worthy music that deserves to be played and that I love to play and to study and to conduct and to teach, but if we’re talking about sort of all time music that one will come back to, as you said, many times a week all around the world in 300, 500 years, or for that matter, 300,000, 500,000 years, then that test becomes a bit stricter and again, we will find out.

Do you have any concern that popular awareness and understanding of that great music is diminishing? I think of one small example in cartoons from the 1950s. Classical music was worked into plots and episodes. I expect you don’t watch much cartoons these days, but it would surprise me to find that to be the case. And that’s just one small example. There’s also the stereotypes, but I think in many cases true, that when, say, schools are in a budget crunch, the first thing to go is music programs. Is this something that worries or concerns you?

Yes and no. Yes, for all the obvious reasons, that presumably less exposure to great art is bad. Presumably people struggling to identify Beethoven is worrying. I’m not sure if it’s more worrying than them struggling to identify London on a map, but it’s along the same lines. It’s indicative of a coarsening and just a debilitating kind of ignorance that seems to be setting in broadly in many strata of Western, and not only Western, societies. So yes, on the surface, of course, these are negative, not to say potentially catastrophic trends.

So on the other hand—and no, there’s nothing good I will say about those things. There is nothing good to say that those phenomena such as you illustrate with your examples are deleterious and have no upside. My reason to nonetheless remain optimistic has to do with the intrinsic greatness of the art, including music, that we as a species have managed to create so far. And the manner in which I believe it demonstrates our need to create something that is lasting, something that is intangible. So in that sense, ephemeral, but actually intangible, but lasting. Well, I suppose in the case of a da Vinci painting, it’s also tangible, but as we know, we’re not supposed to touch.

That’s not what makes it great is by touching, right? But in music especially: How does it even exist? It’s a weird kind of a secret code of black symbols on a white piece of paper that only a small percentage of the human population can even read. So is that really how it exists? It is and it isn’t. The way it exists, of course, in the way that its creator, its creators intended to convey through that and the way that it’s recreated with each performance over the centuries and perhaps over millennia.

So I believe with serene confidence, honestly—I’m always told I need to be urgently doing something to save music, and I hope I do my part—but at bottom, I’m untroubled because I so firmly and unquestioningly believe that this art matters and that as long as we exist in some shape or form as human beings, we will need it. And we will continue to create it. At what level, we’ll see.

One reason I asked about that trend of musical ignorance is that until recently, I was a demonstration of it. But I realized this deficit and sought to rectify it. I was fortunate to communicate with our mutual acquaintance Jay Nordlinger about this. He was extremely helpful. Not everyone has a Jay. So to someone who is starting from zero on classical music, who wants to know more but has no idea where to begin, how? How do you start? Just go to the first concert you see?

I’ve never been asked that specific question. Very interesting question. How does one start? Well, I suppose, maybe like with anything else, one should look around and see, yes, what resources are available at the present moment. Whether it’s, yes, what concerts are on tap, are on, as the Brits say, what’s on this week in my city, whether it’s New York or London or Timbuktu. What’s out there? What can I go and hear this weekend? That’s a great place to start.

Obviously, there is now an unending stream, literally, I guess, or in that second meaning of streaming, of music that’s available online, either free or for a pittance. And so one can start to listen to . . . “I want to listen to ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ sure. Which of the 18 recorded complete versions of the ballet would you like to hear?” So then there’s that loss that can come with an excess of choice.

The principle I would recommend is that I think at many levels, but certainly at the beginning level of acquaintance with anything, with any realm of knowledge or art or even small crafts . . . if, say, you wanted to learn about antique furniture. Antique furniture is not going to change the world, I don’t think, the way that music can, shall we say, or at least musicians want to think so. But antique furniture has its own history and its own craft. So I think one has to start somewhere, and a big place and a big aid in that process of learning, I think, from the beginning should be, can be, comparison. Because through comparison, we can begin to understand much more than if we’re simply going from A to B to C—unless we are being guided by an expert, as you say, by a Jay Nordlinger. But not every layman will have such a friend or colleague who can point wisely in certain directions.

You’re probably well past the point that you need such advice. But just prospectively, you might say, OK, you’re listening to “Sleeping Beauty,” why don’t you compare two versions of “Sleeping Beauty,” meaning two recordings. Two live performances would be even better, but two performances is something, two recorded versions can be done, obviously, at any time, easily, and see which one you like more.

And maybe you can begin to understand why or what about this one you like more, even if you don’t have the complete vocabulary of a decadeslong connoisseur of music. Not yet. It’s the same thing, they say, with wine. People say, well, I’d love to learn about wine, but I barely know the difference between white and red. So how do I start? And I believe the answer is always with a wine tasting or again, with a friend, you have a friend who will take you to restaurants and will show you what’s great. But what if you kind of are doing it on your own: wine tasting. Because you say, well, OK, here are three options and I think I like this one. And then maybe you can ask, well, why would I prefer this one? You try to find your own language. And in comparing, one can learn. Those are two things that come to mind.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.