By Jack Butler

Mike Rowe speaks at Ford Pro Accelerate in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg News

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If you don’t know Mike Rowe’s face, it may be because you have only seen it covered in excrement on an episode of the hit TV “Dirty Jobs.” But you definitely know the omnipresent host, narrator and actor’s voice.

Mr. Rowe is now focused on his work as head of the mikeroweWorks Foundation, an organization that seeks through advocacy and actual money to address what he considers a national crisis: the shortfall in employment in the trades. Mr. Rowe joined Free Expression via video link from the West Coast.

The following is an edited transcript.

Jack Butler: You aren’t an obvious candidate for the kind of job, dirty or otherwise, that you’ve now become associated with. So what’s the journey from QVC pitchman and opera singer to where you are now?

Mike Rowe: “Unscriptable” is the best word given my line of work. I grew up in the shadow of a legendary tradesman who happened to be my granddad. He had that chip that some people have that lets them fix or fabricate or build anything. I was determined to follow in his footsteps. The handy gene is recessive. I learned that bitter lesson when I was 15 or 16 working as his apprentice, and upon his advice I got a different toolbox that led to singing lessons and acting lessons and writing and a lot of liberal arts pursuits that I really had no great interest in, but as it turns out I had at least some facility for.

And so the honest answer to your question is: just because you love something doesn’t mean you can’t suck at it. And just because you don’t doesn’t mean you might not be decent. It took a long time to figure that out. I had hundreds of jobs before “Dirty Jobs.” I did sell things in the middle of the night at QVC, I did sing in the opera. I did countless pilots and infomercials. I narrated everything. If there was a wildebeest trying to transverse the vast reaches of the barren Serengeti, it was me telling you about it. I was happy with that kind of career. I was freelancing in the entertainment business and making an OK living and I probably still would be had I not wound up at CBS hosting a show called “Evening Magazine.” I was 42. My grandfather was turning 90. My mother called me that day to say, “I’ve got the perfect birthday present you should give your pop for his 90th birthday.” I said, “What?” and she said, “What if he were to turn on the TV before he died and saw you doing something that looked like work?”

The next day, I took a cameraman into the sewers of San Francisco and filmed a segment. That’s when I learned I was a better guest than a host. And that’s when I realized the country was really hungry for something that gave an honest look at jobs that were important, but out of sight and out of mind. I took that idea and sold it to the Discovery Channel. Twelve years later, we were still filming. Not a day goes by that the show hasn’t been on the air somewhere in the last 22 years.

What’s the dirtiest job you’ve done?

There were 350 different jobs. And the first season, the show really lived up to its name. I was on the cover of TV Guide, I think it said, “Mike Rowe brings you feces from every species.” My mother was so proud. And honestly Discovery was horrified. They didn’t know what to make of the fact that their audience loved this show. This was not the show they wanted them to love. But the dirtier the job, the higher the rating. So it was a scatological first season, and then we violated every barnyard animal there is, once we realized artificial insemination—the other AI—was something the country was fascinated with. And so those first two seasons, I wouldn’t know how to . . . I mean, getting the semen out of a turkey of all things is probably the most visually stunning. Unforgettable. In fact, I got it. There it is. I actually made a poster of it. It’s right there. [Mr. Rowe motions to a poster behind him.]

You mentioned this hunger you discovered audiences had for seeing people do things like that. Where do you think it came from? Was there an entire population or even an entire aspect of the country that cultural elites were ignoring?

For sure. But not just cultural elites. This is the fault in our stars. The more we come to rely on a thing, the more we come to take it for granted and then sometimes even resent it. Competency in others is a reminder of our own shortcomings. So we resent the electrician and the plumber and the construction worker for slowing us down. And sometimes, we grow to resent them because we depend upon them. And then they get expensive and now they’re not available to the extent that we need them. And so this weird thing starts to form between polite society and the people who actually keep the lights on for us.

I hadn’t given that much thought back in 2003 when reality TV was still living up to its name. We were on the vanguard of that and we weren’t quite sure what we were doing. But one thing’s for sure: The feedback from the viewers was different. This is how I knew there was a hunger. People weren’t writing in, “Mike, you’re so charming or funny.” Some did. Or, “That was disgusting and unforgettable.” Many did. But most of the feedback wasn’t pro or con about the show or me. Most of the feedback was from people who said, “You think that’s dirty? Wait till you see what my dad does. My brother, my cousin, my mom, my uncle, my sister. Wait till you see what they do for a living.”

Once I realized that that level of engagement was happening, two things happened that kept the show on the air for a long, long time. First: I asked the viewer to program it. So all the ideas for the show came from the viewers. Second: I really committed to the idea that my subject—the sewer inspector, the bridge builder, the skull cleaner, the golf ball retriever, whoever—was truly the star of the show or the host. So I committed to the idea of being a guest instead of a host, of being an apprentice. My job was just to try and keep up and be an avatar for the viewer. And third: All of it was a behind-the-scenes camera that never stopped rolling. I was able to use that footage in the actual segments. So the viewer wound up seeing how the show gets made. We never did a second take. So it was a very honest look at work that we just kind of stumbled into.

So I don’t really know if the hunger was just for a look behind the curtain, or a celebration of essential work that’s often out of sight and out of mind, or for something that was genuinely authentic in the wide world of bull— television, right? I mean, truly, no second take, Jack. The viewers saw what I saw. And I think what happened was over time, it was a combination of all those things. It was an unusual way to make a show. It was refreshingly honest. It was programmed by the viewer. It was hosted by the subjects and it didn’t appear to have a beginning and a middle or an end. It was just a day on the job. And the exponential effect of that gave me a career and added up to something that I think was unique in TV.

Many of these jobs are now going unfilled. How bad is this problem?

Existential-alarm bell bad. There was a time in this country where unemployment was a direct result of no opportunity. And so the assumption logically was: create more jobs, you get less unemployment. We’re not in that world anymore. We’re not even close to it. We have 7.6 million open positions right now, most of which don’t require a four-year degree. Many of those positions are in the skilled trades and in manufacturing. I don’t want to oversimplify it, but when we took shop class out of high school 40, 50 years ago, we sent a clear message to parents and kids that those jobs weren’t even worth looking at. At the same time, we pushed a four-year degree very hard. And to be fair, higher ed needed a PR campaign. We needed more engineers and more doctors in the ’60s and ’70s. So we pushed in that direction.

Unfortunately, we pushed at the expense of all other forms of education and all other jobs. And so the message that we sent was look, a four-year degree is not just a good thing. If you don’t get one of those, you’re going to get stuck turning a wrench, you’re going to wind up working in a sewer, you’re going to wind up welding or something. Well here we are. Not a week goes by where, as the CEO of the mikeroweWorks Foundation, I don’t get a phone call from some leader of some industry who is freaking out right now.

There are a couple of million AI proof six-figure jobs that are open right now and people aren’t trained for them. Partly, people aren’t excited by them because there’s just not an enthusiasm to do the work. That’s been endemic for years. We also have a math problem. For every five tradesmen who retire, this year, two will replace them. Five out, two in. It’s been that way for 12-13 years. So a lot of downward demographic pressure. We’re not having babies the way we used to. We had our thumb on the scale with regard to one form of education being promoted at the expense of all the others. And of course we’ve got $1.7 trillion in student debt on the books right now, most of which is held by people who went after a four-year degree and either didn’t get it or are now working in a field that had nothing to do with their major. Meanwhile, bring in AI and now you’ve got a real . . . “learn to code,” we told them, right? Everybody learned to code. The AI is coming for the coders. It’s not coming for the welders. Not yet, anyway. It’s not coming for the electricians. All these things have happened in the course of the last 18 months. And so I’ve never seen anything like it. My foundation had 10 times the applicants this year than we did last year and I’m not doing anything different than I’ve been doing for 17 years. Something’s going on and it’s important.

What can we do about it? As you describe it, it sounds like we’re heading towards sort of an apocalyptic future if nothing happens.

We’re heading toward an uncertain future, although back up far enough and I think it’s pretty clear. We must compete, we must change the way we think about education. I don’t think the ultimate solution is going to have .gov in it, but we need the feds as a part of this. That’s a new thing for me to say. I’ve avoided politics ever since we started on this adventure. But I wrote an open letter to President Obama right after he announced the creation of three million shovel-ready jobs. My point was: I would love to help you create some enthusiasm for those because I can tell you this, from what I’ve seen, you’re going to have a much easier time filling those positions if you’re talking to a country that’s excited to pick up a shovel. But you’re not, right? That was a problem.

I was just at energy summit in July, in Pittsburgh. The president was there, 35 CEOs were in the room together. They pledged $93 billion in investment in Pennsylvania alone for data centers. It was a big moment. And when it came my turn to say something, I felt terrible because I’m the killjoy in the room. I’m the guy who says: Look, I’m rooting for you, Mr. President. I want to see manufacturing reinvigorated. I want to see it reshored. I want all this to happen. And if he pulls it off, you’re talking about two million new jobs in manufacturing, which everybody is high-fiving. But I can read the BLS data just like anybody else and we’ve got 480,000 open positions in manufacturing right now. If you create two million new jobs, do you think they’re just going to come and take that work because the opportunity exists? They didn’t do it in ’09 with President Obama, and they haven’t done it in decades.

So that’s what the skills gap is. It’s a will gap as well. If we’re going to close the gap, we need to make a more persuasive case for the jobs that exist. That means debunking all kinds of stigmas and stereotypes and myths and misperceptions. And just showing people—parents, guidance counselors, and kids—the evidence. Because the evidence is good. It’s on our side and the evidence demands a verdict. But at base, there’s a giant PR failure that’s happened in the country around this issue.

How are we going to fix it? I think the answer is: like I am doing. I’m Mike Rowe. I’m microworks. We need macro, right? So I’m meeting with BlackRock. I’m meeting with Nvidia. I’ve talked to Palantir, who’s doing amazing things internally. Caterpillar is doing great stuff. I think Ford is going to wind up building trade schools, just like Henry Ford did. So the real story in my estimation is going to become: What are you doing in the C-suite? What is your company doing to build a more accessible on ramp into the skills that are needed in your world? How are you doing that?

All of this is going to require a complete reimagining of how we teach and how we learn. And what a good job is. Never mind clean or dirty or blue-collar or white-collar. The color of collars is over. We’re entering a whole new world and it’s got new rules. It’s the part of the old maps that used to say, “Hic Sunt Dracones.” Here be dragons. We don’t know. But we better find out.

I want to talk about “the other AI”: artificial intelligence. Is the kind of job you’re advocating more durable against the changing landscape or less?



Way more durable. For now. And I don’t know even how to define “for now” because part of the fun of this whole miasma is we’re in a new timeframe. Things are just going so fast. I just heard Elon Musk say that in three years, we’re going to have more Optimus surgeons than human surgeons. And in five years, at a minimum, he said, every single American will have cheap and immediate access to better healthcare than the president has access to right now. Now what do you do with that? How do you think about that? There are going to be more robots than people in 20 years or so, according to the smart guys, and they’re going to have the facility to replace your kidney. Does that mean they’re also going to be able to replace a toilet or lay pipe? Probably, at that point. That’s so far beyond my pay grade, I’m not even sure how to imagine it. But I do believe, in the short term and probably for the rest of my life, the jobs that we’ve been magnifying are for sale and they are durable. I wish I could say that I’ve got this crystal ball.

I’ll tell you what I think about all the time now. I think about that scene in “The Matrix.” I think of a couple. One: Agent Smith has Neo in a headlock and they’re down on the subway train on the train track and the train’s coming and he says, “You hear that Mr. Anderson? That’s the sound of inevitability.” That’s this. It’s coming and we’re scared because we can’t move as fast as Neo. The other thing I think about is that moment when the guy is outside of the program and he says, “I know that steak isn’t real. But when I go back in my little cocoon, I won’t know. All I know is it tastes delicious.” I think the biggest issue that most of us are going to have to grapple with real soon is: how to feel about fake meat. We already tried it with the Impossible Burger. Didn’t work, but that’s because it didn’t taste good enough. What if it did? What if that painting on my wall that I cherish because I thought it was a Cezanne turns out to be a fake? Will I enjoy it less? How are we going to think about music that was artificially created?

That scene to me is going to be the most immediate question. Are we going to care? I’m personally obsessed with artificiality versus authenticity. And I’m really wondering. Back in the “Dirty Jobs” days, I stumbled onto it. I realized people valued an authentic approach to making a show and they rewarded it. I don’t know if that’s true anymore. We’ll find out.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.