Photo: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

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Is Christianity making a comeback? Earlier this month I spoke with political scientist Ryan Burge, one of the foremost researchers of religion in America, to figure out what’s really happening at churches across the country. Mr. Burge was a Baptist pastor for more than 20 years before becoming a professor of religion and politics at Washington University in St. Louis. He’s written six books on this subject. The following is an edited transcript of our conversation.

Mary Julia Koch: Headline after headline claims Gen Z is experiencing a religious revival. Is that really happening?

Ryan Burge: Gen Z is the least religious generation we’ve ever seen in the history of modern polling. On questions of belief in God, Gen Z scores 7 or 8 points less likely to believe in God, certainly [less] than millennials do, and 15 points less than boomers. Gen Z is significantly more likely to never attend religious services, and they’re somewhat more likely to claim no religious affiliation. They’re probably 2 or 3 percentage points more likely to be “nones” [people who describe themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular”] compared with millennials. So almost 45% of Gen Z says they’re atheist, agnostic or claim no religion in particular, which is 20 points higher than baby boomers and 5 points higher than millennials.

So the media has it wrong?

A story about a young Gen Z person who grew up an atheist and started going to Catholic Mass, you know, twice a week is really interesting. The story of a person who grew up Methodist who went, you know, once a month when they were kids and now goes once or twice a year is just not that intriguing, right? Because that’s the normal experience.

Let’s be clear, the narrative of American religion for the last 30 years is decline, decline, decline. Across almost every metric, almost every denomination, every tradition is smaller today than it was 30 years ago. People are drawn to a change in the trend, even when that change in the trend is probably not backed up by the most empirically rigorous data. You see a story online of a massive line outside a cathedral in New York City, and that’s interesting.

I’ve seen you report that 70% of young liberals aren’t religious. Is that an all-time high?

Absolutely. If people ask to guess what their religion is, but you can’t ask any religion questions, the first question I would ask is, what is your political ideology? It is that predictive. A liberal is five to six times more likely to be nonreligious compared with a conservative. And that gap is only getting wider among the youngest adults.

What’s going on with Catholicism on college campuses? Are they becoming hotbeds of conversion?

It does feel like the vibes have shifted around Catholicism in America in some ways, that it’s become very desirable among highly intellectualized Republicans. There’s also an understanding that to do well in Republican politics and conservative politics in America, you have to be a Christian. And Catholicism is a good entry point. So I think for some of them, it’s instrumental. It’s very practical. It helps them move up the ranks of the places they wanna be.

But I also think a lot of them like the historicity of the American Catholic Church, and add to that the fact we have an American pope for the first time. It does seem like the Catholic Church in some ways is having a moment. Maybe not from a numbers perspective, but from a vibes perspective, it seems like Catholicism is rising in a way that it had not in the past 50 years.

When I’ve spoken to young Catholic converts, one of the top reasons they list for going to Mass is the sense of in-person, offline interaction.

Catholicism starts with the community then leads to the belief. By being so steeped in tradition and focused on community, the Catholic Church is actually really well-suited for the moment that we’re in right now and to relieve some of the problems I think a lot of young people are facing in their own lives.

I’ve read that as many as 100,000 churches could close in the U.S. in the coming years.

The average church in America has about 70 people on Sunday morning. I think there will be a lot of mergers and acquisitions in the future. A lot of those smaller churches are gonna turn into bigger churches. We’ll see a whole crop of churches pop up in places like Phoenix, Charlotte, N.C., and Houston, places where the population is booming right now. That’s how religion changes over time. It has to adapt to the culture and the population that’s around it.

What about your research surprises you the most?

When I started doing this kind of work, the “nones” were just rising every time we got the survey. And the question we always have is, when’s that gonna stop? And the answer seems like: never. To see that number stop and stay there consistently for a five-year period, and across multiple surveys, that in many ways is shocking. That to me is something I would have never predicted even five or six years ago.

But the reality is that this is just a pause. There are huge gaps in the overall religiosity of boomers compared with Gen Z. Boomers are 60 to 80 years old right now, which means that in 20 years, most of them won’t be part of the American population. They’ll be replaced by Gen Z who are much less religious than them. So the share of Americans who are nonreligious will almost inevitably rise in the next 20 years because of the death of the baby boomers, unless millennials come back to faith in numbers that we’ve never seen before in the history of modern polling.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.