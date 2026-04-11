Free Expression on the Weekend

Good morning, star sailors! 🚀

If you just returned from a nine-day lunar fly-by mission, you have a lot of catching up to do.

Once you get your land legs back you’ll want to read Jim Meigs’s piece “Shoot for the Moon,” which celebrates that Americans are becoming a “spacefaring people.” I’m sure you’ll agree this is great news.

Jack Butler made a splash while you were gone with “Close Encounters of the Woke Kind,” in which he warned that petty political correctness “reduces man’s horizons” and cripples curiosity. Cancel culture must look silly from the far side of the moon.

I, in my humble way, tried to inspire readers in your absence to adopt a positive outlook. As space adventures like the Artemis II mission prove resoundingly, today is the greatest time to be alive. The only better time is tomorrow.

Also on the science beat, Louise Perry wrote this week about dopamine dysfunction, and how it’s affecting everyone—even grandma. Rob Henderson looked at the replication crisis. And Kyle Smith knocked Detroit’s Big Five automakers for losing their minds over electric cars.

You can read all that and more at Free Expression, which has been going great guns since you left the big blue marble. 🌎