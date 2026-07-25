WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

Meghan Cox Gurdon and Louise Perry on what brings us together—and why.
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WSJ Free Expression and Louise Perry

Welcome to Free Expression on the Weekend.

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion. If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe. You can follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Columnists Meghan Cox Gurdon and Louise Perry both took inspiration from the World Cup this week. Meghan celebrates the return of cultural touchstones—including blockbusters like Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”—that bring the whole country together. Louise isn’t a sports fan, but she understands why people get carried away.

Read Meghan’s column: “Return of the Monoculture

Read Louise’s column: “Sports Are War by Other Means

🎉Congratulations are in order for Mary Julia Koch. Free Expression’s associate edior is among the recipients of the 2026-27 Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship awarded by the Fund for American Studies. She will spend the coming year investigating whether the political coalition that propelled President Trump back to power in 2024 is durable, or merely a reflexive backlash against the party in power.

It’s a great honor for Mary Julia, and a nod to the quality of the work she has been doing here at Free Expression.

Iran’s Regime Is the Problem

Matthew Continetti
·
Jul 24
Iran’s Regime Is the Problem

If President Trump wants to win this war, he must deliver crippling blows to the Islamic Republic’s government.

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No Money for Clown Colleges

Emma Camp
·
Jul 24
No Money for Clown Colleges

A new rule denies federal loan funding to programs that leave graduates worse off than if they’d never attended.

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History Is Written in Blood

Jack Butler
·
Jul 24
History Is Written in Blood

Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ projects modern discomfort with violence onto the past.

Read full story

Bob Dylan Paints Masterpieces

Matthew Hennessey
·
Jul 23
Bob Dylan Paints Masterpieces

Here comes the story of a hurricane that wasn’t.

Read full story

Stand Tall, Short Kings

Jul 23
Stand Tall, Short Kings

A proposal for a 5-foot-7 Hall of Fame.

By Christopher J. Scalia

Read full story

Zohran Mamdani, World Policeman

Mary Julia Koch
·
Jul 22
Zohran Mamdani, World Policeman

The mayor of New York never had the authority to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. Also, that isn’t his job.

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Screen Time, Tech Addiction and ‘Toy Story’

Emma Camp
·
Jul 21
Screen Time, Tech Addiction and ‘Toy Story’

The latest installment of the Pixar film series casts a tablet as the villain. Until it becomes the hero.

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Christopher Nolan Knows His Audience

Jul 20
Christopher Nolan Knows His Audience

The director of ‘The Odyssey’ is in the blockbuster business.

By Kyle Smith

Read full story

Andy Burnham Is Mad for It

Jul 20
Andy Burnham Is Mad for It

The conquering hero of Labour politics is bringing Manchesterism to London. Nobody knows for sure what that means.

By Dominic Green

Read full story

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