Free Expression on the Weekend

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Columnists Meghan Cox Gurdon and Louise Perry both took inspiration from the World Cup this week. Meghan celebrates the return of cultural touchstones—including blockbusters like Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”—that bring the whole country together. Louise isn’t a sports fan, but she understands why people get carried away.

Read Meghan’s column: “Return of the Monoculture”

Read Louise’s column: “Sports Are War by Other Means”

🎉Congratulations are in order for Mary Julia Koch. Free Expression’s associate edior is among the recipients of the 2026-27 Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship awarded by the Fund for American Studies. She will spend the coming year investigating whether the political coalition that propelled President Trump back to power in 2024 is durable, or merely a reflexive backlash against the party in power.

It’s a great honor for Mary Julia, and a nod to the quality of the work she has been doing here at Free Expression.