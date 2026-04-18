WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

Politicial scientist Ryan Burge says the data shed doubt on the idea of a religious ‘revival’ among young people.
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Mary Julia Koch's avatar
WSJ Free Expression and Mary Julia Koch
Apr 18, 2026

The headlines say young people are filling churches around the country. Political scientist Ryan Burge tells Free Ex associate editor Mary Julia Koch that while the story sounds good—and looks great on social media—the numbers don’t show a religious revival under way.

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