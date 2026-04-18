The headlines say young people are filling churches around the country. Political scientist Ryan Burge tells Free Ex associate editor Mary Julia Koch that while the story sounds good—and looks great on social media—the numbers don’t show a religious revival under way.
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Free Expression on the Weekend
Politicial scientist Ryan Burge says the data shed doubt on the idea of a religious ‘revival’ among young people.
Apr 18, 2026
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