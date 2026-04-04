WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

WSJ Free Expression's avatar
WSJ Free Expression
Apr 04, 2026

This weekend, Free Ex editors Jack Butler, Mary Julia Koch and Emma Camp hijacked the Journal’s podcast studio to discuss their latest pop culture obsessions: the new Harry Potter television series, Gen Z’s ’90s fixation and “Project Hail Mary.”

In case you missed any of this week’s pieces:

Read Jack’s “ ‘Project Hail Mary’ Strikes Back Against Green Screens.”

Read Mary Julia’s “Gen Z Is Obsessed With the 1990s.”

Read Emma’s “Who’s Afraid of Harry Potter?”

If you haven’t already done so, please follow us on X.com, Instagram and Threads.

Thanks for your help spreading the word about Free Expression!

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