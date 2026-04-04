Free Expression on the Weekend

This weekend, Free Ex editors Jack Butler, Mary Julia Koch and Emma Camp hijacked the Journal’s podcast studio to discuss their latest pop culture obsessions: the new Harry Potter television series, Gen Z’s ’90s fixation and “Project Hail Mary.”

In case you missed any of this week’s pieces:

Read Jack’s “ ‘Project Hail Mary’ Strikes Back Against Green Screens.”

Read Mary Julia’s “Gen Z Is Obsessed With the 1990s.”

Read Emma’s “Who’s Afraid of Harry Potter?”

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