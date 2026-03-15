Free Expression on the Weekend

he 98th Academy Awards ceremony takes place t0night in Hollywood. Pundits predict a Best Picture showdown between Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.”

Journal film critic and Free Expression columnist Kyle Smith sat down with Jack Butler to handicap the field. Read Kyle’s recent column, “Half Battle Rattle,” in which he takes reviewers to task for getting carried away by the cool factor in Mr. Anderson’s movie and failing to pick up on its skewering of the left.