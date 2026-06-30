The moon rises over the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 5, 2025. Photo: Allison Robbert/Associated Press

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The great American novel of science fiction feels as fresh as ever.

“The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress” by Robert A. Heinlein takes readers back to the future. Its plot turns on the tricentennial date of July 4, 2076, when lunar colonists declare their independence from Earth, in a story of political revolution, economic freedom and artificial intelligence.

The novel was published in 1966, shortly before Apollo astronauts reached the moon, and it begins with an AI chat that today’s Artemis crew might recognize. A character with a melting-pot name, Manuel Garcia O’Kelly, converses with Mike, the “sharpest computer you’ll ever meet.” As they talk like friends, readers learn that this entity with a human name manages everything from oxygen to payroll for the Lunar Authority, which controls the moon and its people.

Mike is also the “weirdest mixture of unsophisticated baby and wise old man.” Despite massive computational power, Mike struggles to tell a joke. Manuel—nicknamed, tellingly, “Man”—wonders whether a machine can achieve “self-awareness,” practice free will and even have a soul.

These are big questions. Heinlein introduces them in his opening pages and grapples with them throughout his tale. He’s like others of his generation, most notably Isaac Asimov in “I, Robot” (1950) and Arthur C. Clarke and Stanley Kubrick in their joint creation of HAL 9000 for the book and movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968). Yet Heinlein’s cheerful Mike comes closest to the AI of the 2020s.

“The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress” bursts with ideas about AI and more. It’s the best book that Heinlein ever wrote. That’s saying something because his body of work also includes “Starship Troopers” (1959), which examines the duties of citizens and the military in a war novel about space invaders, plus “Stranger in a Strange Land” (1961), whose legacy includes the invention of the word “grok,” a verb that means to gain a profound understanding of something. Elon Musk chose “Grok” as the name for the AI chatbot built by xAI, the company he founded.

If “The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress” were about AI and nothing else, it would still deserve an audience today. Yet the book is mostly about other matters, from natural resources to polygamous families. Its central idea goes by an acronym, “TANSTAAFL,” which stands for “There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.” Heinlein heard it from Jerry Pournelle, a Louisiana native and fellow science-fiction author who knew it as a Southern adage. As Heinlein biographer William H. Patterson Jr., explained: “Saloons used to advertise free lunches with drinks—anything from pickled eggs to elaborate buffet spreads. Of course, there was nothing ‘free’ about the food. The cost was folded into the price of the drinks.”

For Heinlein, the Tanstaafl acronym captured a concept that he had wanted to put into his fiction after reading “Economics in One Lesson,” a 1946 book by Henry Hazlitt. It conveys the truth that almost nothing is free, no matter what saloons claim or politicians promise. Public education in the U.S. isn’t “free.” Healthcare in Canada isn’t “free.” Bus rides in New York City never will be “free.” Someone always pays the hidden cost, often in tax dollars or public debt. Everything is a trade-off.

This insight animates the “Loonies”—a slang term for lunar colonists—as they build an independence movement that seeks to overturn their mercantilist exploitation by Earthlings. Much as the Declaration of Independence of 1776 blamed the British king “for cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world,” the Loonies of 2076 want to exchange goods and services without government interference. One of Heinlein’s characters extols “the most basic human right, the right to bargain in a free marketplace.”

“The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress” never descends into a dismal lecture about economics. It remains a compelling story about misfits who plot a revolution against a powerful but Earthbound government. When Manuel likens their desperate situation to “David facing Goliath,” Mike suggests a Davidian solution: “We can throw rocks.” Because of gravity, it’s cheap and easy to sling rocks from the moon to the Earth, but expensive and hard to hurl back bombs. This reality of physics allows the Loonies to engage in asymmetric warfare.

Embedded in the book is a defense of fiction in a world of AI. Human stories provide “a gestalt of life” that machines can study but not duplicate, no matter how well they churn data. Heinlein alludes repeatedly to some of the best that’s been thought and said, from the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes to “Lysistrata,” by Aristophanes.

The most important reference may come at the end. It involves Mark Twain and Huck Finn.

After the Loonies prevail, their revolution begins to betray its ideals, in the way of so many other uprisings. “Seems to be a deep instinct in human beings for making everything compulsory that isn’t forbidden,” says Manuel, who reckons that he needs to move on from the moon: “Quite a few young cobbers have gone out to the Asteroids.”

He’s getting ready to light out for the territories, like another hero of American literature.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.