The U.S. is a continental nation. You almost can’t wrap your ahead around the variety of its geography and the diversity of its population. Though bound by language and a common culture, each of its 50 states has a unique character. Each could easily be its own country, with indelible qualities that imprint themselves on the people who live there.

Americans like to roam. Some of us have checklists—the states we’ve visited and those we haven’t gotten to yet. While most of us won’t have occasion to lay eyes on every state before we die, there is a next best thing: Hearing about it from someone who knows.

We asked natives of all 50 states to send us short reflections on the places that made them.

ALABAMA

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In fourth grade, the school play was called “Stars Fell on Alabama.” It consisted of each kid delivering a brief speech while dressed as a notable figure from Alabama history: Nat King Cole, Harper Lee and others. I myself politely demanded and received the particularly meaty role of Helen Keller. As far as elementary school theater goes, it was middling at best. Condolezza Rice forgot her lines, Lurleen Wallace’s biography was bowdlerized beyond recognition, and George Washington Carver seemed mainly interested in the Peanut M&Ms his mom had bought him. I’m sure our parents were delighted.

Emma Camp | The Wall Street Journal

ALASKA

To be an Alaskan is to have the resilience to face extraordinary challenges and the ingenuity and pioneer spirit to find solutions where no roadmap exists. Alaska celebrates big ideas and big thinkers, because working together, we are building the land of the future—where opportunities are unleashed for our families and our children that we can’t begin to fathom today. We are blessed with so many advantages relative to other places in the world: Our vast natural resources, including boundless energy; huge deposits of metals and minerals; more shoreline than all the other states combined; our strategic location and strong military; a great diversity of people and cultures; and the promise of a new Arctic frontier. By working together with this unique Alaska fire, Alaskans have built the best state in the Union.

Sen. Dan Sullivan

ARIZONA

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I was born in Detroit, but I have lived here in Arizona for most of my life. My family came to Phoenix when I was a young boy looking for relief for my asthma. I’ve come to love the heat, the scenery, the people and the greater state. You really can’t get more All-American than Arizona. It’s the old West! Here we honor native tribes in our modern culture. Here there is a unique beauty in our desert that is unsurpassed anywhere else in our great country. And let’s not forget the many golf courses all across our beautiful state.

Alice Cooper | Singer

ARKANSAS

Arkansans are rugged, tough and independent people. We cherish our faith, freedom and families. We take the initiative to solve our own problems with our neighbors, friends and fellow citizens. We take responsibility for our future, while staying grounded in our past. Put differently, Arkansans esteem and emulate our nation’s Founders, and we’re the better for it.

Sen. Tom Cotton

CALIFORNIA

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As far back as the Gold Rush, California has attracted dreamers and strivers including many immigrants like my grandparents. Californians are raised to believe that the future will be brighter. If it rains, the sun will come out tomorrow. Hope almost always triumphs over experience, for better or worse.

Allysia Finley | The Wall Street Journal

COLORADO

A Coloradan’s happy birthright is a feeling of unimportance. Nothing pierces a little vanity like the sight of the Rockies cresting heavenward, and the never-ending high plains somehow always remind me how concise a human life is. But it’s no coincidence that Katharine Lee Bates wrote “America the Beautiful” while sitting atop our Pikes Peak—because you also can’t help feeling giddiness in the face of God’s creation.

Luke Lyman | New York Post

CONNECTICUT

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Probity, moderation, industriousness—Connecticut’s virtues are better appreciated as an adult than a child. When I was a fifth-grade civics student, my roughly 5,550-square-mile home state—only Rhode Island and Delaware are smaller—seemed an austere contrast with the rest of America. Our flashy New York neighbor had the Adirondacks and Niagara Falls; we had the New Haven Green and the Connecticut River. Other states were swifter to engage in the very American practices of re-invention and self-promotion. (We’re catching up: see Governor Ned Lamont’s crusade to crown Connecticut the pizza capital of the U.S.) Qui transtulit sustinet, he who transplanted still sustains, goes Connecticut’s motto. Those flinty Puritans wouldn’t give up, ever.

Brenda Cronin | The Wall Street Journal

DELAWARE

When I think about what it means to be from Delaware, I think of Caesar Rodney riding 80 miles overnight to cast the deciding vote that secured a unanimous Declaration of Independence. And I think of Harriet Tubman, who led the enslaved to freedom through Delaware along the Underground Railroad. In 1954, our state’s case was the only one among the five in Brown v. Board of Education that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld. In between, French refugees, who had fled their native land to avoid mob rule, built gunpowder mills on the Brandywine River, which powered American strength through the Civil War and two World Wars. Those who prospered gave much of it back in the form of jobs, roads, schools, museums, gardens and tens of thousands of privately preserved acres. This 96-mile-long state has had an outsize influence on America.

Charlie Copeland | Former State Senate Minority Leader

FLORIDA

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Demi and I feel blessed to call the Sunshine State home. It’s where my family came after life on the mission field overseas. It’s where we were able to headquarter our foundation to try to bring the same freedoms that we have (life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness) to as many vulnerable people around the world as we can. And my prayer is that Florida continues to echo its state motto: In God we trust.

Tim Tebow | Heisman Trophy Winner

GEORGIA

In 1791, George Washington came to Georgia as part of his Southern Tour to help unite the young nation. Visiting Savannah, Waynesboro and Augusta—all cities with historical importance going back to before the Revolution—he came to show that who we are as citizens is best reflected not in the nation’s capital, but rather in the communities and homes where the people actually live. Georgia was the last of the 13 original colonies. It went through the Founding Era deeply divided, but nonetheless its citizens came together to support and contribute to the new nation. As we celebrate 250 years since the Founding, we’re reminded that we are stronger when we are united, that we have more in common than what divides us, and that the real spirit of what it means to be a Georgian and an American is found in the places we call home. Those values of freedom, hard work, family, community and strength are found in every part of my state, and I encourage any American to make a similar journey as Washington’s to experience that for themselves.

Gov. Brian Kemp

HAWAII

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Being from Hawaii means belonging to a community in which everyone, regardless of background, has a role to play in our collective prosperity. Kuleana is one of the most beautiful, meaningful words in the Hawaiian language. It doesn’t just mean responsibility—it signifies our individual duty and privilege to contribute intentionally to the well-being of society. Hawaii is a melting pot of cultural heritage that is not defined by one race or creed, and our shared humanity calls us to work together—E Hana Kākou—to address our challenges. The “Aloha spirit” isn’t a cliché for tourists, it is a harmonious way of living that we are honored to inherit; and those of us from Hawaii are uniquely positioned to blend this rich traditional wisdom with modern innovation for the good of all.

Keli’i Akina | Grassroot Institute of Hawaii

IDAHO

Nobody believes you’re actually from Idaho, because nobody’s ever been. It’s like New Zealand: impossibly beautiful, barely populated and so unvisited that people just project their own insecurities onto it and ask about the sheep. The truth is it looks like a screensaver, full of people who are friendly enough to wave and uninterested enough to leave you alone. What the Founders intended!

Ben Dreyfuss | CalmDownBen.com

ILLINOIS

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When I think of Illinois, I think of the land of Lincoln, a place of wonderful contrasts. It is where down-to-earth hospitality finds a home in charming small towns, soaring skyscrapers, bustling suburbs and rolling farms. And woven into the fabric of Illinois is that Lincoln ideal of integrity, honesty and community. No matter where I have lived, Illinois will always be the home I am proud to call mine.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks | Archdiocese of New York

INDIANA

The first thing that comes to mind for me about living in Indiana is basketball. The movie “Hoosiers” sums up our unique mythology of the sport and how it’s tied to our conception of ourselves. Many of us grew up watching Larry Bird at Indiana State, seeing Indiana University win three national basketball titles under Bobby Knight, and watching Reggie Miller’s electrifying three-pointers with the Pacers. While the sport is no longer what it used to be—our high schools abandoned the single class playoff long ago, and IU is now a football school—it’s still very core to our identity as Hoosiers.

Aaron Renn | Writer

IOWA

True grit. Iowans have a steely grip on our prized liberties, an inheritance shaped by civic responsibility to maintain our rights and pursue the promise of prosperity, equality and justice. The understated “Iowa Nice” mindset guides our tireless work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit, common sense fiscal and environmental stewardship, bone-deep patriotism and neighbor-helping-neighbor way of life that makes the Hawkeye State the best place to put down roots and raise a family. As a lifelong family farmer, I’m proud to call Iowa home.

Sen. Chuck Grassley

KANSAS

The western Meadowlark sings its brilliant song throughout the day, the sound rolling across the prairies, themselves seas of grass with the lone cottonwood standing sentinel. Rich in wheat, oil and salt, Kansas is, in every way, smack dab in the middle of the country. State pride is an immense fountain of wealth, too. And unlike every other place in the Union, the wonderfully polite Kansans still wave to every vehicle passed on a country road.

Bradley Birzer | Hillsdale College

KENTUCKY

Kentucky has a diverse and beautiful landscape: majestic mountains in the east, bluegrass blanketing the rolling hills and horse farms of thoroughbred country, amazing caves in central Kentucky, coalfields and plains in the west, and the meandering Ohio River along the northern border. Today, Kentucky is where America’s South meets the Midwest. It’s the home of bourbon—America’s native spirit. It’s where bluegrass music evolved. And, for 152-years, it has hosted one of America’s greatest sporting events, the Kentucky Derby. Kentucky is Abraham Lincoln, William Clark, Bill Monroe and Muhammad Ali. Kentuckians have a welcoming spirit of warmth, friendliness and hospitality that is second to none. It’s a wonderful place to call home.

John Hillerich IV | Hillerich & Bradsby Co.

LOUISIANA

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To be from Louisiana is to be from a place of extremes, both divine and man-made: the heat, the rain, the hurricanes; the spiciest, most deep-fried food; Mardi Gras, JazzFest and other festivals. The bayous and swamps are ancient, as is the Mississippi River, all having looked the same for thousands of years. The streetcar has run on the same line, past gnarled Southern Live Oaks, on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans for centuries. The environment demands resilience, and I’ve found the people more than meet this challenge.

Shira Kaplan | The Wall Street Journal

MAINE

Being from Maine you feel you’re part of a kinship of the fortunate, a temporary inheritor of timeless natural beauty, a place where relentless tides and an unyielding march of seasons have shaped generations of resilient people and compassionate neighbors. You’re not so much from a small state but rather a large community where we work hard, embrace our heritage, and fight for a better future. Mainers are proud to be independent thinkers who are also willing to seek common ground for the common good. Above all, we couldn’t be more grateful to call our special corner of America home.

Olympia Snowe | U.S. Senator, 1995-2013

MARYLAND

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The makers of memes love to mock Maryland for its weirdness, but maybe they’re jealous that we have it all. Dubbed a “miniature of America” by National Geographic in 1927, the Old Line State has topography as varied as the design of its peerless flag: mountains, ocean beaches, farmland, cities and the nation’s capital next door. Marylanders have East Coast hustle tinged with Southern chill, and our heritage includes the “Star-Spangled Banner,” Frederick Douglass and religious liberty. Far from weird, to be from Maryland is to be well-adjusted to America.

Nicole Ault | The Wall Street Journal

MASSACHUSETTS

Fish don’t know they live in water. When you grow up in Massachusetts, you assume everyone has the same gift you probably got for nothing, which is education. As I grew up and met people from around the country, I kept encountering adults who seemed to have emerged from school in a haze. That wasn’t a problem in my state. Massachusetts boasts great private schools and famous public schools like Cambridge Rindge and Latin, where Matt Damon and Ben Affleck bonded. But the respect for education is evident in the quality of the system found in ordinary small towns, like mine in East Longmeadow in the Western part of the state. My teachers were smart, savvy, sometimes merciless and often sarcastic. But they loved what they did and nobody ever walked away unimproved by their efforts.

Kyle Smith | The Wall Street Journal

MICHIGAN

The Motor City gives Michigan a Rust Belt reputation, which is fair, but it also masks the beauty of the state, especially in the part known colloquially as “Up North”—a land of forests, lakes and rivers in a culture of docks, boats, snowmobiles, s’mores and small towns. Other states have their own northern getaways, but only Michiganders can turn our right hands palm-side up and show you where to find Petoskey stones, the Kirtland’s warbler and the cherry capital of the world. We also have the boyhood summer home of Ernest Hemingway, whose best stories are his short stories, and whose best short stories are set Up North.

John J. Miller | The Wall Street Journal

MINNESOTA

Aside from its 10,000 lakes, Minnesota is best known by the stereotype “Minnesota Nice”—a jab at Minnesotans’ occasional passive-aggressive behavior, but more accurately a descriptor of their immeasurable kindness. Did your car go off the road in a blizzard? Rest assured, you’ll only have to wait minutes before flannel-clad strangers pull over to shovel you out. The winters may be cold, but nothing compares to the warmth of a Minnesotan’s neighborly love, dontcha know?

Kendall White | The Wall Street Journal

MISSISSIPPI

William Faulkner said it best: “To understand the world, you must first understand a place like Mississippi.” Our greatest asset has always been our people and their hospitality. We gave birth to America’s music, wrote literary masterpieces that have stood the test of time, and created innovations that have ensured our nation’s greatness. America just wouldn’t be America without Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves

MISSOURI

Just look at these folks from Missouri: Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who lived for years in my home state, one of our greatest generals and a rather successful president; Harry Truman, practical, honest, hardworking, no nonsense; Stan Musial, a true St. Louis Cardinal, one of baseball’s best; and Shirley and Bob Dolan, the most wonderful folks a boy could have. All called Missouri their home. We’re the “Show-Me” state, and I’ve just shown you our bragging rights! Enough said! A blessed Fourth!

Timothy Cardinal Dolan | Archbishop Emeritus of New York

MONTANA

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When I think of Montana I see high prairie and rough mountains rising abruptly, land open and free, the occasional clear river flowing across it, animals not-so-domesticated, all of it more wild than not. I grew up around people who fit here well—free, rugged and open. There’s a spirit, a sense of life, in the people and the places that made it easy for me to appreciate what happened in America in 1776. There’s something good and beautiful about this. We should strive to live up to this spirit and to this land.

Charles N. Steele | Hillsdale College

NEBRASKA

From 10 years before my birth, until I turned 40, Nebraska was America’s winningest football program, college or pro. It’s part of why our 64-year stadium sellout streak is three times the next longest (Oklahoma). But to our gritty tribe, this isn’t chiefly about sports. Rather, it’s a way of life and work as grinding and persevering—and only secondarily about winning. Home to the largest aquifer, largest prairie, and the largest sand dunes in the hemisphere, the Cornhusker State is also the largest cattle feeding state and hosts the national monument to the Homestead Act of 1863, which sparked our settlement by tireless toilers. Paul Harvey’s ode to the farmer captured Nebraskans: Someone who “will finish his forty-hour week by Tuesday noon, and then pain’n from tractor back, put in another seventy-two hours.” But our Willa Cather went deeper: “Success is never so interesting as struggle—not even to the successful.”

Ben Sasse | The Wall Street Journal

NEVADA

Photo: Esther Laforest

The son of a geologist, I spent part of my childhood in Nevada. Sometimes, my dad would take me and my older brother on his field work. Bright white clouds rose over seemingly endless landscapes, often harsh, yet always beautiful. I grew to admire those who wrestled their livelihood from this unforgiving land, whether by mining, cattle, sheep or precarious farming. It said something about the American spirit that they did.

Karl Rove | Writer and Political Adviser

NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire’s state motto is “Live Free or Die,” but it’s more than just a slogan on a license plate. It’s our way of life. Being from New Hampshire means taking pride in our independence, helping our neighbors and never taking our freedoms for granted. From the Pine Tree Riot to the First in the Nation Presidential Primary, our state has played a key role in shaping the history of our nation. As we celebrate America 250, I’m proud to see all the ways Granite Staters are honoring that legacy and protecting freedom for future generations.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte

NEW JERSEY

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New Jersey is a bouillabaisse, a living tribute to E Pluribus Unum. You joke about us, and that’s fine. We dish it out. We ought to be able to take it. Living in the nation’s most densely populated state has made our skin thick. Everyone is here, and we get along because we have to. If you’ve only seen our Turnpike and our Parkway, you should know it’s called the Garden State for a reason. You’ve never tasted anything half as good as a Jersey tomato. We are home to the Pine Barrens, the Stone Pony, the Statue of Liberty and 130-miles of knockout beaches. We gave the world Thomas Edison and Jack Nicholson, Frank Sinatra and Philip Roth. We have two NFL teams. Best of all, we don’t pump gas.

Matthew Hennessey | The Wall Street Journal

NEW MEXICO

Being from New Mexico means living in one of the most rugged and beautiful states in the world with a unique cultural tradition dating back even further than the 250 years since the Founding of our country. It means a cuisine that, relying heavily on chili peppers and a robust heat, leaves visitors in need of a cold drink, but also wanting more. New Mexico is both utterly unique among U.S. states but in a way that truly lives up to its motto: The Land of Enchantment.

Paul Gessing | Rio Grande Foundation

NEW YORK

Photo: Esther Laforest

Honking horns, barking dogs, the rush of the subway below. Far from keeping me awake, the symphony of my city sways me to sleep each night like a lullaby. I can’t imagine the quiet of the suburbs. If I’m up at a late hour, I love seeing cars still buzzing down the street and a constellation of lighted windows in nearby buildings. Something’s always going on, people are always on the move. Growing up amid the chaos inspires a relentless ambition. When the sun comes up, I know I better step outside and get on my way, too.

Mary Julia Koch | The Wall Street Journal

NORTH CAROLINA

I love Nashville and spending time out West, but North Carolina will always be home. It’s where I grew up, where I learned to love the outdoors and where some of my best memories were made, whether that was on a football field, in the mountains or on the water. I’ve been fortunate to see a lot of the world since then, but like the song says: “When I need somewhere to remind me who I am, Carolina can.”

Chase Rice | Singer/Songwriter

NORTH DAKOTA

“The cattle and the wheat, and the folks that can’t be beat,” as goes an unofficial jingle, “You Oughta Go Ta North Dakota.” Endless fluffy white clouds, piled high as ice cream cones, racing over the prairie, chased by brooding thunder storms. Enough ICBMs to dominate most nation-states . . . not that we would, ya know? The smell of 50 years of stale sweat in a high-school wrestling room. Uffda!

Kyle Peterson | The Wall Street Journal

OHIO

Ohio was an early frontier of the American nation, an exciting land of new possibilities. It now has a reputation for staid “normalcy,” to use a word one Ohioan favored. But this forgets what the state has given America—Grant, Sherman, unjustly forgotten presidents, the Wright brothers and astronauts and so much more—and what it gives America now: a healthy mix of rural and urban; three decent-sized cities in rough parity and a host of charming smaller ones; and an unpretentious demonstration of Middle America’s many virtues. Though everything from Lake Erie to the Ohio River has been surveyed and settled, Ohio will still surprise you, as those who call it home can attest.

Jack Butler | The Wall Street Journal

OKLAHOMA

To be from Oklahoma is to be connected to the pioneer spirit. Like the wide-ranging terrain, merging the Southeastern green to rugged deserts of the West, our history, our present and our future are all tied together by the iconic pioneer traits of discovery, innovation and grit. Like our country, we’re made of an imperfect history. Oil boom, dust bowl, native land and the friction of those fighting for their place in the state. Whatever the obstacle, Oklahomans find a way.

Taylor Hanson | Musician

OREGON

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Forget Intel or “Portlandia.” Longtime Oregonians still consider themselves the inheritors of those early pioneers of the Oregon Trail, who tamed the wilds first explored by Lewis & Clark. They think of a booming timber industry operating under a canopy of towering Douglas firs, of fishermen and canneries chasing the abundant salmon and crab of wild coasts and rivers, of farmers plowing the lush Willamette Valley, and of ranchers driving livestock over the eastern high desert. No matter the state’s more recent turn to silicon, sportswear and weird politics, that legacy of rugged individualism remains deeply woven into Oregon’s cultural identity.

Kimberley Strassel | The Wall Street Journal

PENNSYLVANIA

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania means one very big thing to me: It made America possible. It was ground zero for independence in 1776. It made that independence workable when it hosted the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It saved the American experiment from self-destruction at Gettysburg in 1863, and then gave an audience to the greatest speech in American history. Without Pennsylvania, no America.

Allen Guelzo | The University of Florida

RHODE ISLAND

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Being from the smallest state in the nation means you’re probably no more than a few degrees of separation from everyone else in Rhode Island. You don’t know him yourself, but your dad did business with that guy for years. A friend of your friend’s mom knows someone on “Housewives.” You were on rival teams in high school.

Daniel Geary | RealClearFoundation

SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina, to adapt Winston Churchill’s remark about Clement Atlee, is a humble state, with much to be humble about. It was the first to secede and the first to fire on federal troops in 1861. Its most famous political figures—John Calhoun, Strom Thurmond—are remembered for what they got wrong. Its education system and per capita income always rank near the bottom. Yet for these, and 100 similar reasons, native-born South Carolinians tend to lack self-importance and possess in greater measure the sort of meekness that leads to happiness. A friendlier, more contented people you will struggle to find.

Barton Swaim | The Wall Street Journal

SOUTH DAKOTA

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South Dakota is half flat farmland, half rough upland, with the wide Missouri between them. But it’s the craggy western part in which I grew up that comes to mind first. The Black Hills of ancient granite, dark spruce, clear creeks, indifferent buffalo. The aspen and birch of fall in the canyons, the newborn wildlife in the spring: It’s a land of freedom, and to be from the Mount Rushmore state is to carry that independent spirit on through life.

Faith Bottum | The Wall Street Journal

TENNESSEE

Tennessee is the green and loamy wind whipping through the window as you speed through the Smokies. It’s “sir” and “ma’am” from the time you learn to speak, tea so sweet it makes your teeth ache, and eating too much cookout. It’s 100,000 people singing “Rocky Top” on a Saturday night in September and summer two-a-days in air so thick your shirt feels like it’s been dipped in wet cement. It’s double-A ball on AM radio. It’s “hon,” “darlin’,” “buggy,” “meat & three,” “fixin’ to” and “ya’ll.” It’s where mom got sick, then got better; where formative friendships faded with time and the bonds of family grew steel-strong. It’s where I wanted to leave but feel grateful whenever I return.

Brian Kelly | The Wall Street Journal

TEXAS

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I grew up in East Texas, pouring concrete and bending rebar at night when we weren’t playing bars, and all those late nights had one thing in common: Taking pride in the work and believing the grind would be worth it. More than a decade later now, I see that whether you’re making music, working construction or running cattle, Texas respects people who mean what they say, stand by it and put in the work. Texas, and that mentality, has shaped who I am on and off the stage.

Koe Wetzel | Singer/Songwriter

UTAH

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To me, being from Utah means believing that progress is built by people who look beyond themselves. It’s a place shaped by pioneers who farmed land not fit for farming, built communities with their hands and hearts, and carried forward a stubborn faith that tomorrow can be better than today. It’s something I witnessed firsthand as governor and is a heritage that still defines us: self-reliance without selfishness, ambition tempered by service, and a civic instinct to solve problems with civility rather than spectacle. Utah reminds America that freedom is not merely something we inherit; it’s something we renew—through family, faith, hard work and a willingness to serve a cause larger than ourselves.

Jon Huntsman | Governor 2005-09

VERMONT

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To grow up in Vermont was to develop a particular sense of the country’s natural beauty, and also its eccentricity—imagine all the endearing oddities of a small town, but stretched across an entire state. Many people have fled to Vermont over the years for many reasons, whether to escape big-city life permanently or only to get a weekend respite on the ski slopes. In America you can do that: Find your own spot on the continent without leaving your country.

Joseph Sternberg | The Wall Street Journal

VIRGINIA

The bumper stickers may say Virginia is for lovers, but it’s really for politics. Every Virginia student learns that his state is the cradle of presidents. If he’s lucky, he gets to spend grade school visiting some of their magnificent homes—Mount Vernon, Monticello and Montpelier. The Old Dominion gave America not just the authors of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, but her first and greatest president. That’s a gift as beautiful as a Shenandoah sunset.

Matthew Continetti | WSJ Free Expression

WASHINGTON

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I grew up in Washington, and I still think it’s one of God’s favorite places. It taught me endurance and still forges resilient optimists. You don’t conquer the rain there—you make peace with it. And one day you realize it’s shaped you: the mist hanging in the evergreens, the moss climbing everything, the people stubborn enough to leave their rain coats at home because getting a little wet is just part of being alive. It’s changed, of course; the quiet corners I remember aren’t always so quiet anymore. But maybe that’s why those first sunny days of summer still feel miraculous—because after months of gray, the whole state steps outside together, squints at the sky, and remembers how grateful we are to be alive.

Chris Pratt | Actor

WEST VIRGINIA

What stands out most about my fellow West Virginians is that they are independent—and independent-minded. They cherish their independence and they’re proud of their reputation for thinking for themselves. To say that they look askance at people who try to tell them what to think is the understatement of the century. The state’s motto perfectly captures the spirit of its people: montani semper liberi (“mountaineers always are free”).

Robert P. George | Princeton University

WISCONSIN

Growing up in mid-20th century northeastern Wisconsin was a shelter from the world’s turmoil. Vietnam was an undercurrent for a decade or so, and a cousin died fighting there. I can still recall a visit to his grieving parents, but I was in high school when that war ended. Green Bay was a middle-class city of large, ethnically diverse Catholic families but little economic or social stratification. Life revolved around family, parish, school, hunting season, or the Kiwanis, Elks or Rotary club—and the Green Bay Packers. Vince Lombardi lived a few blocks away from our home and went to the same Catholic church. Wisconsin has its progressive redoubts in Madison and Milwaukee, but most of the state is more like Green Bay. If that sounds like a wonderful place to grow up, it blessedly was.

Paul A. Gigot | The Wall Street Journal

WYOMING

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We’re the least populous state in America, and one reason is the horrible winds that howl across the vast, empty prairie, sometimes at more than 100 miles an hour, and regularly tip over semi trucks in the winter. This sparse wilderness attracts frontiersmen, cowboys and other rugged individualists, including Martha Gellhorn and Ernest Hemingway, who began their blustery marriage at the train depot in my hometown of Cheyenne in 1940. The folks who stay plant their roots real deep, perhaps to keep from blowing away like a tumbleweed.

Jillian Kay Melchior | The Wall Street Journal