Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Cornyn in the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 21, 2018. Photo: Bill Clark/Zuma Press

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There’s a new gang in the U.S. Senate: a gang of Republicans willing to ignore or rebuke President Trump. Call it the new Gang of Six.

Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Rand Paul (Ky.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), John Cornyn (Texas) and Thom Tillis (N.C.) may have their differences in policy and in style. But none of them feel indebted to Mr. Trump. Thus, in a narrowly divided Senate, they’re well-positioned to cause trouble for the president and his party. Indeed, the trouble has already begun.

This Gang of Six is unlike its predecessors. Earlier Senate gangs, from the Gang of 14 to the Gang of Eight, had quasi-official status. They were bipartisan. They capped membership. They tackled specific issues: judicial nominations in 2005, the budget in 2011 and immigration in 2013. They were proactive. Their goal was to resolve differences and advance legislation.

Those conditions no longer apply. The current crop of dissident Republicans is informal. It has no organization, no leader. Democrats don’t belong. Rather than forge compromise between parties, this gang tries to stop its own party from overreach. And because the anti-Trump coalition is situational, its size depends on time, circumstance and the matter at hand.

Still, the trendline is clear. The gang is growing.

Mr. Trump started his second term with three to four Republican senators willing to cross him. Three of those senators—Ms. Collins, Ms. Murkowski and Mr. Paul—are known for holding independent views contrary to party consensus. The fourth, Mitch McConnell, led the Senate GOP for 17 years but clashed with Mr. Trump over foreign policy and legislative procedure before announcing his retirement at the end of this Congress.

By threatening to primary incumbents, and by actively promoting primary challengers, Mr. Trump created mini-McConnells. In seeking long-term party discipline, he inadvertently provoked near-term Senate independence.

Mr. Tillis announced his retirement in June. Sen. Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) said she would retire last September. At the beginning of 2026, Mr. Trump endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow to primary Mr. Cassidy; he lost. In May, Mr. Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to Mr. Cornyn; Mr. Cornyn lost. When Ms. Collins joined four Republicans to begin debate on a measure condemning the rendition of Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro, Mr. Trump wrote that she “should never be elected to office again.” The other Republicans were Ms. Murkowski, Mr. Paul, Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Todd Young (Ind.).

Do the math. In a Senate where Republicans hold 53 seats, Mr. Trump has alienated more senators than he can afford to lose. And as Mr. Trump’s influence over the national GOP grows, his control of the Senate weakens.

The consequences are plain. Consider two recent votes on presidential war powers, taken one month apart.

On April 15, the Senate rejected a Democratic resolution to remove U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran. The measure failed, 47-52. Mr. Paul was the only Republican who voted “Yes.”

On May 19, the Senate voted on the same resolution. But this time it passed, 50-47. And Mr. Paul had company: Mr. Cassidy, Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski also voted “Yes.” Another three Republican senators—Mr. Cornyn, Mr. Tillis and Tommy Tuberville—were absent.

Mr. Tuberville, a loyalist of Mr. Trump campaigning for governor of Alabama, isn’t part of the gang. But Mr. Cornyn and Mr. Tillis are different. Lame-duck status frees them from partisan concerns. They no longer worry about re-election. That makes them a natural fit for the gang.

The war-powers vote was a preview of coming attractions. By the end of last week, GOP Senate leaders were forced to delay a vote to fund ICE and Border Patrol for the rest of Mr. Trump’s term.

The reason? Some Republican senators wanted to show their disapproval of the Justice Department’s $1.776 billion “weaponization fund” to compensate victims of Biden-era lawfare, possibly including Jan. 6 rioters. Mr. Tillis, for example, called the fund a “payout pot for punks.” Tell us what you really think, senator.

Republican anger at Trumpian excess delayed passage of an unrelated domestic priority. It was a reminder that when a president loses prestige in Congress, the effects aren’t isolated. They spill over.

To the party’s detriment. Republicans are fracturing at a critical moment in the legislative calendar. Money for ICE and Border Patrol isn’t the only bill that has to pass. There’s also the president’s $1.5 trillion defense budget, a necessity given the ongoing operations in the Persian Gulf.

Moreover, some Republicans hold out hope for an additional reconciliation bill on a party-line vote ahead of the midterm campaign. That assumes the party line is solid. In fact, it’s fuzzy.

The Senate’s executive calendar is another concern. A Supreme Court vacancy may be unlikely—but if one occurs, Mr. Trump’s nominee can afford to lose only four votes. Any cabinet or judicial pick by Mr. Trump must pass muster with the new Gang of Six.

This GOP Congress increasingly looks like the Republican congresses of recent second-term presidencies. After the balanced-budget deal of 1997, Republicans lacked direction and lost House seats in both 1998 and 2000 (while retaining the majority). In 2005 and 2006, Republicans demoralized the grassroots with spending splurges, failed attempts at comprehensive immigration reform and corruption scandals. The unpopular war in the Middle East drove away independents. The party took a thumping in the midterms.

Will history repeat? Come January, Mr. Trump may find he no longer controls the agenda. But if the new Gang of Six continues to grow, he may lose control sooner than expected.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.