By Jack Butler

Gavin Newsom stands behind Susie Wiles, Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

California Gov. Gavin Newsom brought kneepads with him to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but not for a volleyball game. His “Trump signature series kneepads” were an attempt to mock the political and business leaders who, in his view, have supplicated themselves to the American president.

Mr. Newsom believes mockery-by-mimicry of Mr. Trump will help him stand out in the 2028 Democratic primary field. It won’t work. But it will make politics worse.

Mr. Newsom summarized his approach at Davos. It’s necessary to “put a mirror up” to Mr. Trump and his collaborators to expose their wrongdoing. “It’s not what we should be doing,” he said. “But you’ve got to point out the absurdity.”

Scroll through Mr. Newsom’s X.com feed and you’ll find plenty of absurdity. He reveled in the attention the kneepad stunt got from the Republican National Committee, lapsing into Trumpian all-caps. He likewise delighted in Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s dig that he was a cross between “Patrick Bateman” and “Sparkle Ken.” Mr. Newsom claimed to mail Mr. Bessent such a doll. He gleefully circulated the kind of fake image Democrats criticize Mr. Trump for pushing out. Even Mr. Trump took the bait, bashing “Gavin Newscum” on Truth Social, much to the delight of Mr. Newsom, who declared he was living “rent free” in the president’s head.

The opposite is true. Imitation this complete is flattery, intended or not. It presumes Mr. Trump’s political style is potent enough that others can use it, even his opponents.

Not so. The left is littered with the political corpses of Mr. Trump’s imitators. Perhaps the most ridiculous in hindsight is Michael Avenatti. A lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, who had allegedly been paid off to keep an affair with Mr. Trump quiet, Mr. Avenatti tantalized Democrats with Trumpian bluster and promises to “get” Mr. Trump. He even had an X hashtag, “#basta,” that briefly thrilled the left in Mr. Trump’s first term. Brian Stelter, then at CNN, considered him a possible 2020 contender. Mr. Avenatti is now disbarred and imprisoned, having been found guilty of stealing millions from clients. Some Trumpslayer.

It hasn’t worked on the right, either. Marco Rubio’s fortunes recovered over the past decade. But his once-rising star almost flamed out after a desperate, last-ditch foray into the Trumpian style during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. Mr. Rubio accused Mr. Trump of having “small hands.” It flopped.

Other examples, left and right, abound of political figures who’ve tried to copy Mr. Trump’s style and failed. Love him or hate him, it’s clear that there’s only one of him. Voters react accordingly.

Mr. Trump has changed politics. But last year he admitted he’s “not allowed to run” in 2028. By building up a strategy based so clearly on Mr. Trump, Mr. Newsom may be fighting the last war. Successful presidential candidates tend to offer something new. Democrats in 2028 may still be raging against Mr. Trump, as they are now. But how excited will reheated leftovers from a new chef make them?

By 2028, the country, even one changed by Trumpian politics, is likely to be exhausted by those politics. Mr. Newsom admitted that continuing in this vein is “not what we should be doing,” even as he continues to do it. After a decade atop our national life, Mr. Trump won’t change. But if you don’t like the way he does things, imitating him on purpose means choosing to make the country worse.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.