By Mark Bauerlein

Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., on March 5, 2024. Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

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Probably the least interesting part of higher learning is general education. These are the courses that precede a student’s major requirements and must be passed to graduate. Students don’t want to take these courses and faculty don’t want to teach them. If you’re pre-med, every minute of study for civics takes away from microbiology. And if you’re a professor, you prefer a more advanced course with kids who want to be there.

Still, nearly every institution retains general education. The idea is that a degree should represent not only specialized competence, but also “the kinds of knowledge all students should have,” as the University of Illinois puts it. Well-roundedness is ensured by courses in broad subjects: Western civilization, U.S. history, the structure of government, English composition, foreign language, basic math and science.

There’s a national purpose as well. Two million people get bachelor’s degrees every year; one million earn associate degrees. That makes general education a key touchstone in the formation of citizens. Stanford once held that general education would produce “a citizen worthy of a free society,” while Ohio State geared gen ed to “the fundamental ideas upon which our society has been built.”

Most schools assumed the same aim. A mandated core would pass our common culture and best traditions downward. Young people would study the Enlightenment, the First Amendment, the Gold Rush, Gettysburg, the lightbulb and telephone, the blues, “The Great Gatsby,” the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. and other essential contributions to our shared heritage. Renowned education theorist E.D. Hirsch always insisted that a core curriculum in the schools and colleges is essential to a healthy, unified society, and a small battery of elemental courses is our best guarantee.

That isn’t what happens, though. What I quoted of Stanford and Ohio State was printed in course catalogs 60 years ago. Now, instead of a smattering of courses in the basics, we have hundreds of offerings on diverse topics. The University of Iowa’s program has 11 areas including one, “Understanding Cultural Perspectives,” with 70 class choices. Another, “Values and Society,” offers 69 choices. It’s good that “Classical Mythology” and “Ancient Mediterranean Religions” meet demands in those areas. It isn’t good that “Video Games and Identity” and “Italian Food Culture” do, too.

This isn’t general education. It’s a gigantic cafeteria where students pick plates and side dishes and create an individualized tray.

Of course, that’s the point. Multiculturalism demands the cafeteria approach. Old-style general education preserved a lineage in a triumphant way. It was 1776 not 1619, the Alamo more than Vietnam, Booker T. Washington over Malcolm X. The latter topics now crowd out the former. In a talk at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill last year, I said that the King James Bible should be a core topic, if only as a fact of historical influence. The response was unsurprising: Why not the Quran, too? When I answered that the book had nothing to do with our history and culture until the very recent present, some walked out.

General education itself has become an instrument of ideology. Consider University of Oregon’s “Difference, Inequality, and Agency” requirement, which is “informed by UO student activism” and has students address “power imbalances that have shaped and continue to shape the United States.” SUNY-Albany has a “Diversity: Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice” category with courses that “apply the principles of rights, access, equity, and autonomous participation to past, current, or future social justice action.” The University of Colorado includes diversity among three main general education requirements and has students “explore the ways in which marginalization has occurred.”

Students don’t have to read the Constitution, but they do have to learn the ways of DEI. The system maintains the most ideological parts of the campus; namely, the “studies” departments. Here’s a surprising fact: The combined number of students who major in area studies, cultural studies, gender/women’s studies, black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic, and ethnic studies, make up only 0.3% of all four-year graduates. At Penn State, of the 42,000 undergraduates, only 10 graduated with a major in women’s, gender and sexuality studies in 2023-24, yet the department lists 28 professors on its webpage (including joint appointments). To justify its roster of professors, the department needs enrollments, which it gets by mounting “Introduction to Queer Theory,” “Fashion, Gender, and Identity,” and 62 other courses that satisfy general education requirements. Without that benefit, few students would sign up and the department would fold.

Some states are beginning to do something about this problem. Utah and Iowa have sought to return gen ed to its traditional mission. At Utah State University, the entire general education program is now handled by the new Center for Civic Excellence, whose American Institutions category contains only three courses. At the University of Iowa all students next year will have to take one course in U.S. history and one in civics, both handled by the new Center for Intellectual Freedom. Lawmakers are exercising their rightful power to set gen ed policy. Conservatives have grumbled about bias on campus for 50 years. This is one area of easy reform.

Mr. Bauerlein is emeritus professor of English at Emory University.