Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly in FX’s “Love Story.” Photo: FX/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Americans have been captivated by the Kennedy family for decades. Their glamour, controversy and tragedies are enthralling yet another generation thanks to FX’s fictionalized nine-part series, “Love Story,” centering on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The couple married in 1996 and died in 1999.

The show is fun to watch. Only five episodes have been released so far, but the actors playing Kennedy and Bessette are attractive, charismatic and impeccably clothed. Their love affair is made to look like a modern Romeo and Juliet story, a glossy tale of doomed lovers.

In truth, there wasn’t much love, and it wasn’t so great a story.

The pair got off to a rocky start. Kennedy’s on-and-off again relationship with actress Daryl Hannah overlapped with his pursuit of Bessette, a fashion publicist. Once the couple got together, they enjoyed no privacy and fought frequently. After their wedding came rumors of infidelity. The couple entered marriage counseling. They were allegedly headed for divorce before the plane crash that killed them, and Bessette’s sister, in the summer of 1999.

“The real people were so unstable, so damaged, so messy, so obsessed with presenting themselves physically perfect, I think to cover up all that mess inside,” journalist Maureen Callahan said recently. “He wasn’t a brainiac, he wasn’t a lawyer, he wasn’t a publishing magnate. He was a hot guy looking for a good time with a great name.”

Perhaps the more compelling story is Gen Z’s sudden obsession with the couple. “Love Story” has concocted its own kind of cultural fervor. Social-media feeds are flooding with grainy paparazzi shots of the real-life couple walking the streets of New York City. Fans are now flocking to the downtown eatery where their first date takes place in the show. Some are trying to emulate Bessette’s minimalist style and shiny golden hair, dubbing the shade “Bessette blonde.”

Any story about the Kennedy dynasty could generate this kind of frenzy. Yet this one seems particularly attractive to a generation that never experienced the Camelot era or the 1990s. The series showcases a downtown New York scene filled with yellow taxi cabs, not Ubers. Young people smoke cigarettes—indoors!—and newsstands sell actual newspapers. These years were also the last gasp before the internet. Bessette had no social-media presence or brand partnerships as many celebrity girlfriends do today. Even as she swatted wild paparazzi on every street corner, she possessed an air of mystique compared with today’s celebrities.

For Kennedy’s part, he possessed an effortless masculinity that seems elusive today. The show’s producers searched through 1,000 actors to find one who was fit, but not “a ripped gym bunny,” and casually charming, a challenge in “a world of electrolysis men.”

Then there is the tragedy. The show opens with the couple’s final moments as they board the propeller plane that would ultimately crash with Kennedy at the controls. Officially, it’s attributed to pilot error. Others blame his reckless behavior and “death wish.”

It’s doubtful Kennedy and Bessette’s love affair would have become a future generation’s romantic myth if their lives hadn’t come to such a tragic conclusion. People tend to forget happy endings. Sad endings stick.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.