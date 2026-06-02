A scene from “Backrooms.” Photo: A24/Associated Press

Have you ever been alone in a corporate office building late at night, fluorescent lights buzzing, AC humming? How about a mall right as it opens or shortly before it closes, full of cavernous spaces echoing with your footsteps and little else? Or maybe a harshly lit, plain white hallway in a parking garage between where the elevator takes you after you park your car and the door that leads outside?

If you’ve experienced a place like this, you’ve been in the “backrooms,” whether you realize it or not. That’s the word for a subgenre of online horror centered around “liminal places,” empty points of transition or prefabrication that litter the modern world.

These places are easy to ignore. But an entire subculture, mostly populated by the digital natives of Gen Z, is obsessed with them. To zoomers, they have a sterile, stifling quality. They’re oppressively nondescript and seemingly endless. Their very purposelessness conveys some insidious design. Now the idea has gone from online forums and YouTube to the big screen, enshrining it as one of Gen Z’s most significant contributions to popular culture.

As befits the best folklore, no one can identify the true origin of the backrooms. The closest one can come is a photo posted on 4Chan in 2019 in response to a call for “disquieting images that just seem off.” Someone responded with a photo of a yellow-hued room, unsettling for its very lack of definition, function or identifiable location (it was eventually found to be a picture of a Wisconsin furniture store under renovation). In 2022, Kane Parsons, then 16, entered the backrooms by creating a short film on YouTube titled “Found Footage,” calling forth an entire world inspired by that first image.

Four years later, that original video has more than 80 million views. Mr. Parsons’s many videos have fleshed out the modern mythology of the backrooms as an infinite, enigmatic world randomly accessible from our own, full of almost-recognizable yet cracked constructions and stalked by indescribable horrors. Mr. Parsons has directed a film based on his creation, titled “Backrooms,” now in theaters. It’s appropriate that he’s the one to bring this unique kind of horror to the masses. Apart from being the single person most responsible for developing it, he’s also actually representative of the people who most enjoy it: He’s a few weeks shy of 21.

The backrooms didn’t come from nowhere. There are traces of H.P. Lovecraft, the early-20th century American writer, and his notions of spatial incomprehensibility and insanity-inducing horrors beyond human understanding. There’s a bit of “Little Girl Lost,” a 1962 episode of “The Twilight Zone” about a family’s young daughter who winds up in a reality apart from our own via a portal in her bedroom. There’s a touch of Stephen King’s “The Langoliers,” in which a group of people on an airplane wind up in a kind of limbo that somehow exists even though it shouldn’t—and face creatures who know they don’t belong there. And one suspects the late David Lynch would recognize the backrooms.

Yet the concept of the backrooms is a specific product of modern neuroses. “The world is becoming increasingly atomized and sort of lonely,” Mr. Parsons told another newspaper published locally. “We have so much available to us now—at least in this part of the world—yet it feels like all the stuff we have means less and less.” Speaking to Hollywood trade publication Deadline, Mr. Parsons described the backrooms as a manifestation of “our collective anxiety and the building pressure that is coming from being at the stage we’re at with an industrial society that’s continuing in a direction, and it’s not headed by any one person or any one group of people.”

That sounds a bit highfalutin. Since 2019 the backstory of the backrooms has grown complicated, involving hazmat-suited men, a mysterious organization researching it all and fearsome beings who prowl Minotaur-like throughout. The film, starring Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, only touches on this lore in a way that’s unintimidating but also perhaps a bit confusing for the uninitiated. Its focus, instead, is metaphorical. Mr. Parsons says the movie is “about the biological imperative of needing to make maps of everything to have some form of control, to explain your circumstances so you can escape the emotional burden of them.”

Another plausible read of not only the movie, but the backrooms as a whole, is as a refracted view of the internet itself, and of the shortcomings of the world that has emerged alongside it. As the particularity of the physical world erodes, an unending digital environment, reflecting infinitely back upon the self, beckons as a possible yet wholly inadequate and ultimately self-destructive substitute. Much of the backrooms media, including the movie, is set in the 1990s and is made to look like that era’s home movies. It was the last pre-internet age, one for which Gen Z can only imagine nostalgia.

Whatever the appeal, it’s now undeniable: Over the weekend, “Backrooms” earned more than $80 million at the domestic box office, making Mr. Parsons the youngest-ever director of a No. 1 hit movie. To some people, something about those corporate office buildings, those empty malls, those inexplicable hallways is unsettling—and inescapable.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.