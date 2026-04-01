Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill.’ Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

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What were you like in the ’90s?

In a viral online trend, young adults are asking their parents that question. Parents are answering with photo montages of their younger years to the tune of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls. Celebrities from Drew Barrymore to Reese Witherspoon have joined in, relishing a nostalgia for the last decade before the internet took over.

The trend isn’t limited to Gen Xers reminiscing about their youth. The ’90s fervor is strongest among those who didn’t experience it themselves. Baggy jeans and film cameras are all the rage. Tortoiseshell headbands and silk dresses are flying off shelves. The fashion figure of the moment is Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, mythologized in a recent TV show. I may or may not have dressed up as her at a ’90s-themed party this weekend.

There’s nothing new here. Every generation at some point idealizes one that came before, recalling only the glitz, not the gloom. Yet the ’90s obsession spotlights how the culture has changed in the intervening decades—and how much Gen Z wants it back.

Take a look at the celebrity photos being shared in the Goo Goo Dolls trend. Or watch any movie from that era. Each woman is beautiful, not least because of her quirks. Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t fix her prominent nose. Julia Roberts didn’t straighten her frizzy hair. Meg Ryan didn’t use filler to erase her forehead wrinkle (though that came later). Even the ’90s supermodel ideal, despite favoring the dangerously thin “heroin chic” look, leaned toward a more natural aesthetic.

Now examine the celebrities of today. Nearly all of them are carbon copies of the “Instagram face”—high cheekbones, big lips and flawless skin, all increasingly possible because of cosmetic enhancements and photo filters. And it isn’t only older actresses wanting to preserve their youth; it’s Gen Z influencers chasing the cartoonish features popularized by the Kardashian sisters.

The more perfect a face becomes, the less character it reveals. And for the rest of us witnessing this quest for some plastic ideal, even natural beauty now seems like a flaw. So it’s easy to romanticize a pre-Botox era when women didn’t spend quite as much time on skin care to feel beautiful.

Today’s drift toward sameness has also affected how we dress. The fast fashion industry constantly churns out new looks, which social media turns into trends that quickly consume many young women’s wardrobes. Scroll on Instagram and you’ll see an ad for the Artizia pants worn by that influencer whose video you watched once. Walk through downtown Manhattan on a Saturday and you’ll notice flocks of young women wearing a uniform of a white T-shirt, sneakers and jeans. It’s tempting to follow the pack when we’re constantly comparing ourselves with each other.

Viewed through 2026-colored glasses, the pressure to adhere to trends seems like it was less intense, less codified in the ’90s. Should Gen Zers simply pull our parents’ old clothes out of the attic? Countering a culture of homogeneity doesn’t mean traveling back in time to mass-reproduce the styles of celebrities past, nor does it mean shaming anyone who gets Botox. Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but taken too far, it collapses the self, a process Ralph Waldo Emerson bluntly likened to “suicide.”

Let the ’90s be a reference point, not a blueprint. When everyone looks the same, it isn’t cool. It’s boring.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.