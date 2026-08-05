Photo: Brian A. Pounds/Associated Press

It’s never been a better time to be middle-aged. Medical advancements and a booming longevity industry mean middle-agers can feel and look younger than ever before. It’s no longer shocking if a man runs a marathon in his 60s (see: surging numbers from this cohort in the New York City marathon), or if a woman has a child in her 40s (see: Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman). As life expectancy rises, this era shouldn’t even be called middle-aged anymore, a Journal essay argues: it’s “ ‘prime time,’ a surprisingly dynamic period of life.”

Things aren’t so sunny on the timeline’s other end. Many young people are stuck feeling . . . well, young, and not in a good way. The 21st century is among the best times in history to grow up, yet a combination of economic strain, new technologies and changing cultural tides have young people hitting major milestones later in life and struggling to attain the independence their parents enjoyed at the same age.

Consider how many Gen Zers are still stuck in their childhood bedrooms. In 2025, the number of adults under age 30 living with a parent reached a record-high of 49%. The pressure is also being felt by the 30-to-34 demographic, who were the prime homebuying age during the pandemic, but were priced out by fierce competition for record-low inventory and the shock of subsequent rate hikes. The median age of a first-time home buyer has now reached 40, up from 29 in the 1980s.

Young adults today do graduate from college at higher rates than older generations did at the same age. But after being sold on the “college-for-all” model, many young graduates (or dropouts) now strain to pay off their loans in today’s “low-hire, low-fire” job market. While youth unemployment is currently well below that endured by today’s middle-agers during the Great Recession, young graduates now face a bottleneck of entry-level jobs which could tighten further as artificial intelligence enters the workplace.

Marriage and family are happening later for Gen Z, if at all. The median age at first marriage has ticked up to 30.8 for men and 28.4 for women, up from ages 23.5 and 21.1, respectively, in 1975. Aversion to the risk of romance, feelings of financial instability and the cratering of institutions like the church that once encouraged socialization and family formation contribute to this aspect of Gen Z’s arrested development.

One might argue this trend reflects a developmental deficit: Slackers are neglecting responsibility in favor of work-life balance and relying too much on their parents for emotional support. Many young people are indeed pursuing more nontraditional milestones in their 20s and 30s. A 2022 U.K. poll found that 95% of Gen Z and 88% of millennials surveyed felt that society should celebrate other achievements, such as leaving an unhealthy relationship, quitting a job, deciding not to have children or running a marathon.

But much is at play beyond one’s immediate control. Staying in a childhood bedroom into one’s 30s isn’t always a choice; the national median home listing price in 2025 reached $430,000, 34.4% higher than in 2019, and the median asking rent reached $1,673, which is 17.9% higher, according to a June analysis by Realtor.com. Young people didn’t ask for the economic shock of the pandemic. Parents are complicit, too. Overattentive when raising their Gen Z kids, some helicopter parents are now calling hiring managers and applying to jobs on their kids’ behalf. This is an extreme example, but it signals the hand-holding that hasn’t helped encourage independence.

That doesn’t mean young people today don’t value the traditional markers of adulthood. Most do. Their parents could buy a home, get married and start families on a faster timeline; they expected they would as well. But the on-ramps have eroded and the benchmarks have shifted, leaving many feeling locked out of the American Dream. Hence the rise of downwardly mobile democratic socialists on the left and anti-free-market populists on the right.

Gen Z’s challenges shouldn’t be reduced to a blame game. Understanding their plight requires reckoning with how we got here and how different life feels since earlier generations came of age.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.