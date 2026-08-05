WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
9h

Of course staying in one’s childhood bedroom is a choice. As is going to college and getting a worthless degree with high debt. Or failing to commit to a relationship.

Life is nothing but choices. This cohort either can’t choose wisely or refuses to. Not my problem.

Reply
Share
Rex Pilger's avatar
Rex Pilger
8h

One of my grandchildren just got her first job, with the help of her mother. But, the girl is only fifteen. This will mean so much to her as she learns the working world in a neighborhood cafe. I'm not worried about her when she hits twenty-five. Her older sister has had part time jobs and now, entering college, is trying to decide where to apply for more experience.

Their older cousin just graduated from college with a job waiting for him. An excellent student, he nevertheless worked part-time at Target, specializing in preparing pickup orders. He not only had the store memorized, I think he knew a lot of the UPC codes, too, or at least remembered where each was on box or bottle. He may have set records for filling carts without running over customers. Now he's learning finance for small businesses (watch out!).

I wonder how many of the current "Z-ers" had jobs when they were in high school or college?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture