By Mary Julia Koch

Bennett McKinney is an industrial engineering graduate of Georgia Tech, and he’s working a job for which many would say he is “underemployed”: He manages a Chick-Fil-A near his college’s Atlanta campus. It’s a part-time role he’s held for the past four years.

“Georgia Tech has always been known as a place where kids graduate with so many offers they don’t know which one to pick,” says Mr. McKinney. Yet after applying to more than a dozen management-consulting jobs online since the fall, he’s received the same auto-generated response that he didn’t pass the first review of his résumé.

“I’m not to the point where I’m panicking yet, but it’s a struggle,” he says.

Mr. McKinney’s experience reflects a harsh reality: Today’s job market is challenging even for the best and brightest students. Amid economic contraction and AI expansion, major firms in industries like consulting and technology are reducing their entry-level classes and freezing starting salaries. While it still helps to go to an elite school, the path to getting a good job out of college is suddenly precarious.

“This generation is definitely entering a job market where the rules feel unclear,” says Stacey Kaye, a job search skills coach for college students and recent graduates. Reddit abounds with the elegies of recent graduates whose job offers were rescinded amid corporate layoffs or who are still looking for jobs months or years after leaving school.

The trouble isn’t only the job market—it’s how students are approaching it. Many digital natives are vying to hack their way into jobs by launching hundreds of applications into the black holes of online portals, ditching the tried and true method of face-to-face networking. While it’s easier to apply to jobs en masse, it’s harder to stand out. Employers increasingly use AI screening tools like HireVue to sift through thousands of candidates. Speaking to a real person in a first-round interview is now a rarity.

For some socially averse Zoomers, that’s a relief.

“If you ask them to call a hiring manager or networking contact on the phone, many will say, ‘can I just text or email them?’ ” says Beth Hendler-Grunt, founder of the career coaching firm Next Great Step. She says that many college students lack the social skills and resilience needed to navigate the job market due to the development losses of the pandemic.

Landing a job often requires tolerating mild social discomfort: cold introductions over phone calls, small talk during coffee chats and the risk of rejection in an interview. Digital natives with a preference for email and text find this frightening.

Ms. Hendler-Grunt says she advises her students “to look at the person you’re talking to, shake your hand and smile, be engaged and listen and not be afraid to be persistent and follow up.” While Ivy League candidates might be great on paper, “just because you earned good grades doesn’t mean you’ll get the job.”

Robin Ryan, a career counselor based in Seattle, says the job-seeking graduates she works with are “depressed, discouraged and don’t know what to do differently.” She imparts some blame onto universities for failing to prepare students: “The colleges dropped the ball. They take your money, hand you a degree, and say good luck.”

Georgia Tech senior David Ammons estimates that he’s manually applied to 200 jobs in the energy industry since September. He’s waiting to hear back from just seven out of the 30 companies that even responded to his application. “You’re taking so much time off of school and work to do this many rounds, and many people don’t even send a rejection email,” Mr. Ammons says. “Sometimes it just feels a little disrespectful to your time.”

Students who focus on building relationships rather than résumés are still finding opportunities. They’re also developing social skills that will help them for a lifetime and cultivating mentors that can lead them along the way.

“In the end,” Ms. Kaye says, “humans hire humans.”

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.